Science World Is Now One Big Climate Experiment. Have a Look

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
What Works
SOLUTIONS
Environment
Urban Planning

Science World Is Now One Big Climate Experiment. Have a Look

See how the Vancouver landmark is getting a dramatic retrofit to cut emissions. A Tyee short video.

Inder Nirwan and Josh Kozelj TodayThe Tyee

Inder Nirwan is founder of Kahani Pictures, an impact storytelling company based in Vancouver. Josh Kozelj is a freelance journalist and was the inaugural Hummingbird fellow with The Tyee.

WATCH: Science World wasn’t supposed to last long. But it’s still here and beloved, so one local firm is fixing it to face the future. Video for The Tyee by Inder Nirwan, Kahani Pictures.

When Inder Nirwan was little, he visited Science World and was mesmerized by “the building of the future.”

He wasn’t the only kid growing up around Vancouver struck by the big silver ball rising above False Creek. Built for Expo 86 in the mid-1980s, the structure was meant to grab the eye and the imagination — but it wasn’t designed to stick around for decades. The plan was to tear it down after the fair.

Instead, it was adopted in 1987 by Science World, a non-profit organization. And over the next four decades, the geodesic dome became a landmark in Vancouver.

But as the years went by, an uncomfortable fact became clear. If science was key to tackling the climate crisis, Science World was not setting the best example. So lately it’s been getting a multimillion-dollar overhaul to deeply cut its emissions footprint.

Learn what that entails by following the team in charge in this short video created by Nirwan for The Tyee’s What Works series.

SES Consulting, a Vancouver-based company that specializes in reducing carbon emissions in buildings, was tasked with the Science World retrofit in 2021. Scott Sinclair, the company’s CEO, explains in the video how additions including insulation, heat pumps and a solar panel will help bring about a target 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at the site.

The work is an example of a growing industry in the Pacific Northwest.

Across the bioregion, cities are looking for ways to reduce carbon emissions from existing structures like city-owned buildings, school districts and heritage homes. (In Metro Vancouver alone, roughly 26 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions come from the built environment.)

Seattle and San Francisco both recently pledged to reduce emissions in their own built environments.

The Science World project is a prime example of how to prevent older buildings from being torn down by instead integrating green technology. Every building that remains intact means fewer materials mined and manufactured to construct a new one, explained Joanne Sawatzky, managing director of regenerative built environments at Light House, in the video.

The transformation of Science World is well along — but that doesn’t mean the average visitor will immediately notice. To understand the big, largely hidden science experiment that Science World is close to finishing, follow Inder Nirwan’s exploration in this seven-minute clip.

This video runs in a section of The Tyee called ‘What Works: The Business of a Healthy Bioregion,’ where you’ll find profiles of people creating the low-carbon, regenerative economy we need from Alaska to central California. Find out more about this project and its funders, Magic Canoe and the Salmon Nation Trust. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll