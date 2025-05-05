Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

See Why Rescuing Homes Could Have a Booming Future

An ingenious collab by shíshálh Nation and Renewal Development shows what can be done. This short video puts you there.

David Beers and Quinn Kelly TodayThe Tyee

David Beers is editor-in-chief of The Tyee. Quinn Kelly is a Vancouver-based filmmaker with a focus on sustainable building.

WATCH: Decades-old homes are floated up BC’s coast and converted into two-storey dwellings by the shíshálh Nation in collaboration with Renewal Development. Video for The Tyee by Quinn Kelly.

When British Columbia’s government two years ago passed laws that will trigger the building of many towers where single-family residences now stand, Glyn Lewis saw opportunity.

No, his company doesn’t construct highrises. Renewal Development “rescues” existing homes from bulldozers and relocates them to where they are needed.

Quickly immerse yourself in one such venture by watching (above) the short video made by Quinn Kelly for The Tyee’s What Works series.

For more than a year, we tracked the progress of Renewal’s collaboration with the shíshálh Nation to move 10 homes from Port Moody to a bluff overlooking the Salish Sea on the shíshálh reserve.

As you’ll hear explained by Lewis, lhe hiwus yalxwemult (Chief Lenora Joe) of the shíshálh Nation and others involved, the original single-storey structures are being turned into two levels, a metamorphosis carried out by shíshálh construction teams. After making their spectacular journey up the coast via truck and barge, the transformed homes will end up less expensive than what could be built from scratch — with significant environmental benefits.

It will cut costs by more than half, as Chief Joe explains in the video, as she envisions a day when the project is completed with 77 homes. “I imagine children laughing, running around... I envision Elders out and enjoying the sunlight in their gardens.”

What the shíshálh and Renewal are accomplishing is an example of what could be a fast-expanding home rescue industry, explains Lewis, if governments streamline rules and provide financial incentives.

Some 3,000 houses a year are demolished just in Metro Vancouver, a number to rise as mandated “upzoning” densifies communities. Beyond B.C., single-family zoning laws have been reformed in Washington, Oregon and California.

Which means that throughout the West Coast bioregion, tens of thousands of perfectly good homes could be trashed.

Why not give them second lives?

The shíshálh Nation and Renewal Development are answering that question through their collaboration. Says Lewis: “My goal is to shift the demolition-first paradigm. Renewal is a campaign disguised as a company.”

Watch the seven-minute video at the top of this story to see how that future is unfolding on the shíshálh territory.

This video documentary runs in a new section of The Tyee called ‘What Works: The Business of a Healthy Bioregion,’ where you’ll find profiles of people creating the low-carbon, regenerative economy we need from Alaska to central California. Find out more about this project and its funders, Magic Canoe and the Salmon Nation Trust. [Tyee]

