Subscriptions to the Sea

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
What Works
SOLUTIONS
Local Economy
Food

Subscriptions to the Sea

How Skipper Otto and other community-supported fisheries are increasing transparency and providing quality seafood to members.

Josh Kozelj 18 Jul 2025The Tyee

Josh Kozelj is a freelance journalist and was the inaugural Hummingbird fellow with The Tyee.

A smiling woman with light skin tone and long blond hair holds a wooden crate full of packaged seafood. Behind her is a sign that says ‘Skipper Otto Community-Supported Fishery’ with an illustration of a small fishing boat.
Skipper Otto’s Sonia Strobel: ‘I’m not trying to take over the seafood world. I want a system that works for people and planet that pays living wages.’ Photo for The Tyee by Josh Kozelj.

The fish was on its way and Sonia Strobel had some phone calls to make.

A former high school teacher who married into a fishing family, Strobel enjoyed helping her husband and father-in-law sell their catch. Despite growing up in Vancouver, she never knew how hard it was for small, independent fishers to make a living.

The work is physically demanding and financially risky. Compared with large-scale commercial fisheries with staff and processing plants, many independent fishers need loans just to get to the sea, where there is no certainty what they will catch or what they will get paid.

Strobel quickly realized what many local fishers up and down the Pacific coast already know all too well: even with a big haul, their hands are tied. Buyers don’t always provide written contracts or a deposit, knowing the volatility of a catch. For fishers, this means “you have a highly perishable product” that needs to be sold quick, said Strobel. “You’re just a price taker, not a price maker.”

It’s a disconnect highlighted by the fact that many Canadians — and Americans — don’t eat fish that is caught by locals. Both countries export billions of dollars of fish per year. But 80 per cent of seafood eaten in Canada comes from imports, while the United States hovers at just over 60 per cent.

A wooden crate contains packaged seafood such as halibut, tuna and salmon. Each product label bears a photo of the fisher who caught the fish.
On every order, Skipper Otto includes a photo from the fishing family that caught the fish. Photo for The Tyee by Josh Kozelj.

In the early 2000s, Strobel came up with an idea: call friends when her father-in-law, Otto, was heading to Vancouver from Port Hardy, a fishing town of about 3,900 people on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, just under 500 kilometres outside Vancouver. She didn’t know it at the time, but Strobel was laying the groundwork for an emerging business.

“I’d say, ‘Otto, fill the boat and I’ll call all our friends,’” she said. “I’d say it’s $25 flat rate for a fish, people would come down, get a fish, and they’d all call each other.”

But sometimes stormy weather delayed Otto’s travels. Other times, customers didn’t know what to do with a whole fish, since laws prevented Strobel from selling filleted fish on Vancouver’s Fishermen’s Wharf.

Realizing the work wasn’t sustainable, she then co-founded Canada’s first community-supported fishery, or CSF, with her husband in 2008. The idea is akin to community-supported agriculture, where consumers buy a share of a farm’s harvest. Skipper Otto now has 8,000 subscribers who pay an annual upfront cost for fish sourced from 45 independent fishing families across Canada.

Customers pay anywhere from $100 to over $1,000 per year for Skipper Otto’s fish. And as they near two decades in business, more than 85 per cent of subscribers are renewing annually, illustrating the CSF market is not slowing down any time soon.

Munching without a ‘freaking clue’

The concept of CSFs is still relatively new to North America.

Historically, seafood has been one of the most traded products in the world. About 40 per cent is entered into the international trade market, a figure that rose by more than 50 per cent between 1998 and 2008.

The problem for the seafood consumer is that it’s hard to know where a product is coming from or how it’s sourced. And forced labour and overfishing are issues that are hard to track.

“You have no freaking clue what’s going on,” said Joshua Stoll, an associate professor of marine policy at the University of Maine and co-founder of the Local Catch Network, a group of fishing families and experts. “That’s sort of by design. You can deplete an ecosystem and a consumer is just munching away, having a good time, and has no idea.”

The goal of CSFs is to break that model, adding transparency to the seafood supply chain.

Skipper Otto works like this: members pay up front, giving the company a budget for the season. Then, Strobel uses data from previous years to estimate how much of a certain fish they’ll need for the year. Finally, she’ll call up other fishing families, tell them to fish a specific amount, and negotiate a buying price.

For the fishers, it’s a model that brings a layer of certainty on the choppy waters. The price of fish will fluctuate through the season due to availability and different runs. Effectively, through a CSF, the fish have been sold to the community before the trip — helping fishers budget for fuel and other business costs.

“That is a nice feeling,” said Shaun Strobel, Sonia’s husband, who also fishes for Skipper Otto. “That certainty that you’re going to get paid, you’re going to get paid promptly and know you’re not being toyed with.”

Colourful maps of the Fraser River delta, B.C. and Canada are painted onto a wall. Nearly two dozen photos of fishers are tacked on around the map of B.C.
Tracking the catch: Founded in 2008 by Shaun and Sonia Strobel (shown here), Skipper Otto sources fish from 45 different fishing families across the country and is retaining 85 per cent of its subscribers. Photo for The Tyee by Josh Kozelj.

The CSF movement took off in the mid-2000s when a North Carolina program, Carteret Catch, began identifying seafood caught by local fishermen. The first CSF was then founded in 2007 in Maine.

Once the concept was cast, it didn’t take long to reel in a community.

There are now more than 30 such fisheries across the continent, including at least half a dozen from Alaska to California alone. The model has proven to reduce carbon emissions, with seafood products from CSFs travelling an average of 65 kilometres compared with 8,812 kilometres for fish caught by an industrial company in the United States, according to a 2014 study.

Camilla Lombard, co-founder of the CSF Sea Forager in San Francisco, said it’s their job to source seafood for people who don’t have the time or energy to find out where their fish came from. Sea Forager, founded in 2015, has nearly 2,300 subscribers and gets fish from dozens of local fishers. Its customers are drawn to the freshness of their product, which you may not get in giant grocery stores “when your fish has been dragged from the ocean floor and tumbled around on a giant ship,” according to Lombard.

A woman with light skin and long blond hair stands on a gangway surrounded by boats at the Fishermen’s Wharf in Vancouver’s False Creek.
Former schoolteacher Sonia Strobel swapped the classroom for the docks, but she draws on her mentoring skills to help independent fishers learn business skills. Photo for The Tyee by Josh Kozelj.

Like Skipper Otto, Sea Forager uses a subscription model that asks customers to pay up front. That can prevent overfishing on the coastline.

In a way, perhaps, it’s helpful to think of the CSF model through an Indigenous lens.

Canadian fisheries were set up as “resource extraction systems,” said Strobel. “The purpose of which was to, as they called it, pull floating dollars out of the ocean to enrich a distant empire.” Like Indigenous Peoples, who have long practised sustainable fishing techniques, the CSF system emphasizes taking only what you need.

“I’m not trying to take over the seafood world, I don’t want to be a billionaire, I don’t want to sell all the fish in the ocean,” Strobel said.

“I want a system that works for people and planet that pays living wages.”

Tracking seafood like agriculture

Of course, that begs an important question: Are CSFs scalable? Critics may point to challenges of growing membership and acquiring new members over time to sustain growth.

That also doesn’t factor in broader issues like climate change or influxes of short-term rentals that are driving up the price of living in a coastal community, according to Stoll, who thinks the tides are turning in favour of CSFs.

There is growing interest to track the distribution of local seafood like agriculture, which has been measured for decades, Stoll said.

Last year, for instance, U.S. fishing groups praised Senate Republicans for releasing a bill that would raise the profile of seafood in the Department of Agriculture. Another study released in 2024 found that 12 per cent of U.S. seafood harvesters were doing direct-to-consumer sales — the first “benchmark” to raise that stat, Stoll said.

Adding more visibility may make investors keen to fund the sector and take CSFs seriously.

“If you can start saying, like you can in agriculture, ‘This is an $11-billion sector,’ people will invest and pay attention,” Stoll said. “It’s not just a pat on the head, ‘Oh isn’t that cool what Sonia [Strobel] is doing?’ It’s like, no, there’s people all over doing this type of work.”

A fisher in orange waders handles a fishing net with a large chinook salmon visible through the strands of the net.
A chinook salmon bound for Skipper Otto customers. One US study found 12 per cent of US seafood harvesters were doing direct-to-consumer sales. Photo by Josh Neufeld.

Strobel points to the growth of the Local Catch Network as evidence of the CSF model spreading. The network now has over 500 members, and she and Stoll recently secured funding to offer a mentorship program that helps independent fisheries on the business side.

Nelly Hand, co-owner of an independent fish harvester in Alaska, Drifters Fish, said the program helped her to better price products.

Despite directly selling thousands of pounds of fish across the United States to chefs and home cooks, business is “not a language” that Hand speaks well. She was partnered with Strobel, who assisted with pricing, development and future planning ideas.

“To do that with someone who so deeply understands the intricacies of the seafood world, but also being a fishing family, has been invaluable,” Hand said.

To Strobel, the lessons are a reminder of her previous gig as a high school teacher. Instead of using the phone to call strangers about her father-in-law’s catch, she is using it to connect other local fishers with seafood lovers.

“That’s the system we need to build,” Strobel said.

This article runs in a new section of The Tyee called ‘What Works: The Business of a Healthy Bioregion,’ where you’ll find profiles of people creating the low-carbon, regenerative economy we need from Alaska to central California. Find out more about this project and its funders, Magic Canoe and the Salmon Nation Trust. [Tyee]

Read more: Local Economy, Food

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about Alberta Separatists?

Take this week's poll