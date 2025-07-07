Moving Farming Inside and Up

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
What Works
SOLUTIONS
Food

Moving Farming Inside and Up

This BC-based vertical farm is growing fast. One reason: Trump’s tariff and sovereignty threats to Canada.

Josh Kozelj TodayThe Tyee

Josh Kozelj is a freelance journalist and was the inaugural Hummingbird fellow with The Tyee.

Two men with medium-light skin tone, dark hair and beards stand with arms akimbo amid stacks of food boxes on pallets.
The Rashti brothers Bahram, right, and Shahram, left, saw an opportunity to grow local produce on vertically stacked racks in a climate-controlled environment. Photo via UP Vertical Farms.

Bahram Rashti was hungry for some arugula. Spinach and lettuce, too.

Having landed in Haida Gwaii to start a clinical rotation in dentistry, Rashti headed to a grocery store to stock up on the salad fixings he was used to tossing in his shopping cart in places he’d lived before.

Born in Ottawa, he attended McGill University in Montreal and in the late 2000s moved west for a residency at the University of British Columbia and Vancouver General Hospital.

Then it was on to Haida Gwaii, an archipelago of islands home to some 4,400 people, located 720 kilometres northwest of Vancouver and about 100 kilometres off the B.C. coast. In the remote towns of Masset and Skidegate, Rashti found the greens he was looking for at the local grocer. But they were flimsy, soft and not going to last very long in the fridge before going bad. And then he saw the price — way higher than he expected.

“It was shocking at the time,” said Rashti. “Not only did we have to pay more, but you got very low shelf life as well as freshness.” Rashti was coming to realize what folks living in more remote areas of B.C. know too well. Long distances from food growers and processors drive up prices and can make some key sources of nutrition hard to get.

Grocery prices tend to be two to three times more expensive in northern Canada. The northwestern part of B.C. that includes Haida Gwaii has the highest food costs in the province, according to a 2023 report by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Rashti is no longer a dentist, but he’s acting on what he learned in Haida Gwaii. Today, he is CEO of UP Vertical Farms, a Pitt Meadows-based farm that grows leafy greens in nine or more vertically stacked layers in a climate-controlled setting.

The shift makes sense, Rashti says, because he entered health care to “make things right.” That applies whether fixing a chipped tooth or blocked access to healthy fresh produce.

On the left, a green salad with sliced grilled chicken on top. On the right, a box of packaged greens says ‘UP Vertical Farms’ and ‘Power UP.’
Since the US placed wide-ranging tariffs on Canadian goods, UP has ‘doubled’ its production and retail presence. Photo via UP Vertical Farms.

Rashti co-founded UP with his brother Shahram two years ago. “We said, ‘Let’s do it — big enough to not just feed B.C., but for Western Canada, and eventually all of Canada.’”

If that sounds ambitious, the operation lately has received a boost from an unlikely source — Donald Trump, whose tariff threats and general hostility towards Canada has triggered a surge in buy-local sentiment in Canada.

“It’s almost doubled our production and more than doubled our retail presence,” Rashti said.

To meet that rising demand, UP has expanded by nearly a third in recent months and now employs about 45 people, according to Rashti.

UP is partnering with Costco, Safeway, Save-On-Foods and other grocers big and small to get its salad kits and other products to market.

Leaving the lights on

Farming in controlled environments like greenhouses is nothing new. Nor is the term “vertical farming” — popularized by a Columbia University professor in the 1990s to describe growing produce indoors in stacked layers and rooted in hydroponic solutions rich in nutrients rather than soil.

Vertical farming started to take hold throughout Canada and the United States in the late 2010s.

Tech advances keep moving the line on how efficiently vertical farming can be practised. The invention of LED lighting, for example, has made a huge difference because “you could create the right wavelength of light” for optimal growing conditions “at pretty low energy costs that make leaving the lights on all winter more feasible from an economic perspective,” explained Evan Fraser, director of the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph.

The plants themselves have been tinkered with continually in the lab to thrive in hydroponic settings, according to Fraser.

Today’s “continuum of technologies” used in vertical farming means “all the environmental variables are basically under the control of the farmer. You’re not relying on nature at all,” said Fraser.

An array of packaged salad kits in the produce section of a grocery store.
An array of packaged salad kits in the produce section of a grocery store.
UP has not only received support from consumers and retail outlets — the City of Pitt Meadows has also encouraged the growth of vertical farming. Photos via UP Vertical Farms.

At UP, for example, crops are grown hydroponically in rooms that mimic different weather conditions. Plants germinate in the dark before moving on to racks to grow under LED lights. The plants are then harvested and bagged for distribution.

As UP’s Bahram Rashti explained to a trade show publication in December, his company is as much about engineering as it is about nature.

“We design, build and operate our plant factories in a turnkey fashion, which enables us to customize and build exactly what is needed for a fraction of the cost.” UP automates aspects of “irrigation, seeding, growing, harvesting and packaging, in turn minimizing human intervention and reducing labour costs while also maintaining hygiene.”

Rashti claims the company’s “game-changer” techniques enable “consistent, high-quality yields all year round with 99 per cent less water, nutrient fertilizers and land compared to traditional farming.”

If that sounds like a spaceship landing amidst one of B.C.’s traditional farm belts, UP is welcomed by Pitt Meadows Mayor Nicole MacDonald, whose city’s land is mostly devoted to agriculture. “We encourage innovations like UP Vertical Farms that help evolve and contribute to the viability of our local and regional food systems,” MacDonald said.

Benefits include water, pesticide and energy savings

Advocates of vertical farming say it’s a compact response to climate change because it conserves water and cuts fossil fuel energy used to transport food long distances. Compared with regular farming, “the carbon footprint is vastly lower as long as you’re using green energy,” said Lenore Newman, director of the Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley.

Others note that indoor farming slashes fertilizer and pesticide use by literally shutting the door on most pests.

Trump’s trade warring underscores the fact that more than half of Canada’s fruits and vegetables are imported. Food insecurity previously was steadily rising in Canada, and the implications for local resiliency were not lost on the Rashti brothers.

“We realized we had a problem,” Bahram Rashti said. “Eventually, those countries exporting will reach a point and say, ‘We’re going to feed our people first instead of exporting,’ and either there is going to be shortages or price increases.”

Salad greens on a conveyor belt.
Over the last 15 years, vertical farms have popped up in dense, urban places like Toronto and San Francisco. Photo via UP Vertical Farms.

Vertical farming does have its critics, however.

Local agriculturists fear that the tech-based form of farming shifts production from local farmers to investors looking to make a buck. The recent volatility of the market does suggest a cause for concern.

To date, the trajectory of vertical farming has been anything but straight up.

Throughout the 2010s, vertical farms opened in San Francisco, Toronto and Guelph, among other places across North America.

But in recent years a lot of high-profile vertical farm corporations have shut down, with high energy costs and rapid expansion among the reasons for failure.

One such enterprise in California named Plenty made headlines this year when it filed for bankruptcy a decade after launching. Pundits blamed the company’s unrealistic emphasis on growth and returns.

It’s a trend that Fraser has noticed in a lot of the bigger U.S. operations that were backed by venture capital funds. “The sense I get is that they didn’t fully appreciate the complexity of natural systems like growing biology,” Fraser said.

A clear plastic box of salad greens is seen through a tunnel of machinery.
Some vertical farms have boomed and busted. UP took a meticulous growth strategy that is now paying off. Photo via UP Vertical Farms.

So who’s still in the game and setting the pace? GoodLeaf Farms, which started producing local greens in Halifax in 2011, has become the largest vertical farm in Canada, with locations in Guelph, Calgary and Montreal. The latter two operations opened within the past two years and aim to produce over two million pounds of leafy greens each per year.

South of B.C.’s border, a vertical farm in Washington state was named vendor of the year in 2022 by the Washington Food Industry Association, a state-run organization that promotes and protects independent growers. NW Farms produces six million heads of lettuce annually and grows six different kinds of lettuce with 90 per cent less water than traditional farming.

Fraser estimates that it costs about $30 million to build a vertical farm. That’s a lot of investment given that, as Fraser noted, Canadian vertical farms face a relatively small Canadian market. The cost of land and permitting are other obstacles, he added.

UP has put “millions” into building their business, Rashti told the Vancouver Sun in 2023.

A vertical farm grows greens under LED lighting in a large purple frame of multiple levels.
LED lighting is the key to vertical farming, allowing growers to get the ‘right wavelength of light’ for optimal growing conditions ‘at pretty low energy costs.’ Photo via UP Vertical Farms.

They started with a two-phased approach. UP has space to grow leafy greens on 16 racks. But the company has used only nine since its inception, which currently gives them capacity to grow about 6.3 million bags per year. UP is producing just shy of that target as of this June, according to Rashti. He hopes to launch the second phase — utilizing the remaining racks — within the next year, which he said would nearly double UP’s production.

Rashti said this rate of growth has ensured UP hasn’t been swamped by water and electricity costs.

Newman credited the decision. “They’ve trial-and-errored and now they’re doing pretty well, I think we’re going to see continued growth from them,” she said.

Fraser expects to see more breakthroughs leading to more types of food people can get from vertical farms. “There’s a job for plant breeding to create the varieties of fruits and vegetables which will be suitable for hydroponic and growth solutions under LED lights,” he said.

That fits Rashti’s hopes. He would like UP to move into growing fruits and vegetables, and to exporting more to U.S. states in the Pacific Northwest.

UP exported to the United States before the tariffs were implemented but is reviewing that plan. Whether the United States and Canada iron out their trade disagreements sooner or later, Rashti remains optimistic.

As overhead and technology costs fall, outfits like UP will multiply, he predicted. “I think the next generation of Canadians and people all over the world will be used to eating products coming out of vertical farms.”

This article runs in a new section of The Tyee called ‘What Works: The Business of a Healthy Bioregion,’ where you’ll find profiles of people creating the low-carbon, regenerative economy we need from Alaska to central California. Find out more about this project and its funders, Magic Canoe and the Salmon Nation Trust. [Tyee]

Read more: Food

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about Alberta Separatists?

Take this week's poll