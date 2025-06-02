Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



Why You Should Shop at Your Farmers Market This Summer

Changing our food systems will change the world, this researcher says.

Amanda Follett Hosgood TodayThe Tyee

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives on Wet’suwet’en territory. Find her on Bluesky @amandafollett.bsky.social.

A person stands in front of a display of produce including radishes, salad mix and kohlrabi. They are being served by a person behind the display.
Buying local produce brings you together with community, supports local farmers and isn’t necessarily more expensive, says UNBC researcher David Connell. Photo by Darrin Rigo, courtesy of the Wilson Square Community Farmers Market in Prince George.

If you were to approach David Connell — an encounter likely to take place at a local farmers market in Prince George — and ask him to name one thing that would make the world a better place, his answer would be simple.

“It would be to change the food system, to make the food system more localized,” he says.

Connell studies farmers markets and local food systems as a professor at the University of Northern British Columbia. This week, he’ll be presenting his research at the Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences, an academic conference in Toronto that attracts nearly 7,000 participants.

Farmers markets, he says, bring cascading economic benefits and also offer social cohesion and a sense of community.

Connell’s research shows that nearly half of all market goers spend at least 30 minutes at the market. At least half that time is spent talking to other people, he says.

“That experience contrasts sharply with one’s experience of going to a grocery store where it’s ‘in and out,’ maybe you talk to the cashier, you might ask them how their day is going,” he says.

When Connell presents his findings on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, he’ll draw from his 2023 research, undertaken in collaboration with the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets, which examined 70 markets across B.C. and engaged with more than 11,500 shoppers.

It found that B.C. residents spend more than $155 million annually at farmers markets. While that sounds like a lot, it represents only 0.5 per cent of an average family’s grocery budget — or just over $40 for each market goer per visit.

If each shopper were to double that amount, spending one per cent of their grocery budget on local market goods, it would double the benefits to local farmers and the community, he points out.

“It strengthens that local food system, it strengthens the social interaction, it increases the social dynamics,” he says. “The spillover benefits go well beyond just the benefit to the vendors.”

A table is piled high with white turnips, red radishes and bagged green lettuce.
UNBC researcher David Connell is a regular at his local farmers markets, including the Wilson Square Community Farmers Market in Prince George. Last year, he travelled throughout BC visiting nearly a dozen markets in the province. Photo courtesy of BC Association of Farmers’ Markets.

Connell also found that 87 per cent of surrounding businesses interviewed reported a positive effect from farmers markets, with market goers spending nearly $120 million at nearby businesses.

In addition to economic benefits, locally produced foods tend to be healthier for both the consumer and the environment, he adds.

But he acknowledges that local food production can meet only so much demand. As urban sprawl eats away at prime agricultural land, local food systems are becoming increasingly compromised, he says.

Connell’s presentation Tuesday builds on this previous research with new information taken from the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program data.

The vouchers, which are sponsored by B.C.’s Ministry of Health and provide up to $27 a month in market coupons to lower-income families, pregnant people and seniors, are meant to increase food security.

They also benefit the vendors, Connell says, an aspect that hadn’t previously been studied.

“The farmers find that the coupons make a noticeable difference to their overall revenues,” he says. “They’re making a difference by being able to provide their food, which they’re passionate about, and to address food insecurity brings them a great deal of satisfaction.”

The program also provides intangible benefits by diversifying market attendance. Connell says farmers markets are often criticized for attracting a primarily white, upper-middle-class clientele.

The coupon program allows them to reach a broader segment of the community, he says.

“I think a healthy community is one where people across income spectrums and cultural groups interact,” he says. “Increasing the diversity of the customer base at farmers markets is just a good thing.”

He adds that buying local isn’t necessarily more expensive than shopping at the grocery store.

Recent research from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia shows that, in a time of “greedflation,” farmers markets have seen smaller price increases than grocery stores.

At a time when Canadians are focused on the trade war with the United States and supporting local businesses, markets offer “a really positive avenue for people to feel good about their purchases,” Connell says.

The photo on the left shows a display of baskets containing a variety of squash, cucumbers, cabbage and other vegetables. The photo on the right shows a ‘Buy BC’ cloth shopping bag overflowing with produce. In the background there are market tents and people shopping.
Farmers markets offer community health that goes beyond simply food security, says UNBC researcher David Connell. Photos courtesy of Skeena Valley Farmers Market.

Connell’s 2023 research found that farmers markets had grown over the previous decade, despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says interest in local food began to climb about 20 years ago, when the 100-Mile Diet was gaining popularity and there was “a significant increase” in interest about farmers markets.

That growth began to level off in about 2012, he says. Then, in 2020, markets were briefly shut down due to the pandemic. By last year, they had finally fully recovered, he says.

Now, he sees U.S. tariffs and increased grocery costs driving a resurgence in interest in global food systems.

“It does get people concerned about their budgets, and the ripple effect is that it gets them thinking about where their food comes from,” he says. “That certainly spurs interest in alternatives such as farmers markets.”

Connell believes they offer an entry point into local food systems and an opportunity to support local farmers by connecting us “psychologically, emotionally and physically” to our surroundings.

“If you’re not growing your own food, buying food from a farmer you know — or get to know — is a psychological connection to the food, which is only one step away from the land itself,” he says.

Tuesday afternoon, Connell presents his research paper “British Columbia’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program: Toward a Shared Understanding of Cross-Sector Benefits.” On Wednesday, he presents the paper “Socio-Economic Significance and Limitations of Farmers Markets: Insights from a Province-Wide Study in British Columbia.”

Organized by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences and hosted this year by George Brown College, Congress 2025 intends to “model togetherness by working across differences, questioning hierarchies, and bridging divides in knowledge and experience to tackle the world’s most persistent challenges,” according to a news release.

It continues until Friday. [Tyee]

