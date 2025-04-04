Here's what we're up against....

Weekender
A late-autumn harvest of carrots from the author’s garden. Photo by Stefano Buckley.
Photo Essays
CULTURE
Photo Essays
Environment

This Land Holds Truth: A Farmer’s Journey

My first years as a farmer are teaching me about reciprocity, connection and how much we stand to learn.

A bunch of recently harvested carrots lie together in the grass and clover. In the background or dark purple beets.
A late-autumn harvest of carrots from the author’s garden. Photo by Stefano Buckley.
Stefano Buckley YesterdayThe Tyee

Stefano Buckley is a writer and farmer based on Vancouver Island whose work focuses on history, place and culture.

I am a farmer who has worked at market gardens around B.C.

Market gardens are small farms that grow a variety of vegetables for markets and subscription box programs. Connection is their lifeblood: the connection between growers and eaters, between growers and the plants we care for, between the soil organisms underpinning it all.

I have chosen this life because it makes me certain that I am a part of this world.

Large, dark green zucchini leaves surrounded the lighter green, more delicate and round leaves of raspberry coloured nasturtium flowers in a residential garden on a grey day.
Nasturtiums and zucchini in the author’s Fort Langley garden. Photo by Stefano Buckley.

I didn’t grow up on a farm. I was raised in sleepy Fort Langley, Kwantlen territory, and after high school I decided that I was going to work in a museum, or as a history teacher. Something to do with old things.

But the COVID-19 pandemic changed my mind. As a university student quarantined in the small town where I grew up, I had few options for occupying my time.

I didn’t want to make sourdough, so I started a garden.

A vertical photograph of green snap peas on dewy plants on an overcast day.
Snap peas. Photo by Stefano Buckley.

My brother was feeling similarly cooped up, so we took our shovels to the backyard and filled it with potatoes, peas, flowers and fruit. We even got chickens.

We became obsessed with the riot of life that flourished there while all our social connections withered.

A white chicken stands in a lush green residential garden on a bright day.
Our chicken named Gandalf. Photo by Stefano Buckley.

The seeds we planted during the early years of lockdown continue to grow. I have gone on to build my life around farming, while the garden sparked in my brother a passion for food that has carried him to the realm of fine dining. He now works in restaurants whose success comes largely from a foundation of quality produce.

A hand holds a small vine of round white currants in outdoor sunlight.
Fruits of our labour: white currants lit by the July sun. Photo by Stefano Buckley.

When I didn’t have my hands in the dirt during those early pandemic years, I was digging into the history of Fort Langley. I read books, looked through grainy grey photographs in archives. I chased the chills I got whenever I found a place that I recognized in some old picture.

It was the place where I grew up, yet I had never delved much into its past. But in those days of shutdowns and social distancing, the silence slowed me down. It made me realize I didn’t know much about the place I was from, just as it had made me realize I didn’t know much about where food comes from, either.

I found contentment in working the land, walking the quiet streets and the quieter countryside. Being in the old orchards, or those hayfields along the Salmon River, taught me that — with horticulture or history — land holds truth.

A photograph of the wetlands in Fort Langley on a foggy day. Trees line the horizon and a green field to the right of the frame gives way to a brown marsh and creek to the left.
The Salmon River Flats in Langley, 2023. Photo by Stefano Buckley.

Land is the medium of our actions, the paper that history is written on.

With this realization came another one: that, in Langley, the European-style agriculture I practiced did not have a gentle history.

An archival photograph of the wetlands known as the Salmon River Flats in Langley in 1903. A white dog is sitting in the bottom right corner of the frame.
The Salmon River Flats in Langley in 1903. Photo courtesy of the Langley Centennial Museum.

The Fraser Valley is one of the most fertile parts of the province, something Indigenous peoples realized long ago.

Settler scholars have long debated and doubted whether agriculture was practiced here before colonists came.

But it was: Indigenous peoples used fire to clear space for berries, used fish carcasses as fertilizer, and cultivated wapato extensively, among other landscape-modifying techniques. Jeff Oliver writes about this extensively in the 2010 book Landscapes and Social Transformations on the Northwest Coast: Colonial Encounters in the Fraser Valley.

Yet colonists either did not recognize this work as farming, or did not realize it was happening at all. They used the fact that Indigenous peoples weren’t growing wheat or keeping cattle to justify taking the land.

During the 1860s, they pushed in en masse. They built fences, levelled forests and relegated Indigenous peoples to reserves, in order to practice their own form of agriculture.

An archival photograph features three men standing in a forest clearing with a pair of workhorses to the left of the frame. Thin crops of coniferous trees stand in the background.
Clearing land for a settler farm in early 20th-century Langley. Photo courtesy of the Langley Centennial Museum.

The early pandemic years changed my understanding of where I am from, of the colonial culture I am a part of.

The farming I practice is part of a tradition that has fundamentally restructured this landscape, introduced invasive species and driven Indigenous lifeways to the periphery.

Brown and white Hereford cows graze in a lush green field surrounded by forest on an overcast day.
Cattle were a common sight on early Fort Langley farms. Photo by Stefano Buckley.

How do I reconcile this all with my choice of lifestyle?

I spend a lot of time doubting whether I should pursue my career in B.C. at all. I respect that the farms I work at are small enough that they can co-exist with the natural world. They are run by people who recognize that planting native trees, being water-conscious and thinking in long time-scales is as beneficial to their business as it is to the land they are on.

Yet some days, when I revisit the archives and see a photo of how the land got to be what it is today, when I think about how far Canada must go in order to recognize Indigenous sovereignty over their own territory, it isn’t enough.

A branch foregrounds a photograph of a green field in golden light. The field stands against a horizon of deciduous trees and a dark grey sky.
Hayfields along the Salmon River in Langley. Photo by Stefano Buckley.

What I have learned, though, is that to know a place is to understand the bad along with the good. Not to accept it, but to understand it.

I have gained insight into my positionality as a settler, and I am trying to balance feelings of deep connection with an understanding that this is not truly my place.

That’s why this essay does not end with a resolution, but a question.

I have since moved away from Fort Langley, but it is a question that will be with me wherever I live.

How do I continue to learn about — learn from — the land under my feet? [Tyee]

