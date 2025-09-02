Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Northern Cree and Tia Wood ‘Come Toward the Fire’

The Grammy-nominated powwow drum group and Coast Salish singer share bloodlines and the stage in finale performance.

The Chan Centre TodayThe Tyee

Below, powwow group Northern Cree drum onstage. Above them is an image of Tia Wood looking to the side.
Powwow group Northern Cree and singer Tia Wood will perform in a special double bill Sept. 21. Image via the Chan Centre.

On Sept. 21, the Chan Centre wraps up its 2025 edition of ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl (Come Toward the Fire) with a finale performance that brings together two generations of Indigenous musicians from Treaty 6 territory in Alberta. It will also kick off the Chan Centre’s new Made in Canada series, celebrating the diversity of stories across Canada.

Headlining the evening is Northern Cree, the powwow and round dance drum group founded more than 40 years ago by brothers Steve, Randy, Charlie and Earl Wood in Maskwacis, Alberta. Widely regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary powwow music, Northern Cree have earned two Juno Awards and nine Grammy nominations and contributed to the Grammy-winning Gathering of Nations Pow Wow 1999 album. Their work includes more than 50 recordings, an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and a historic appearance at the 2017 Grammy Awards — the first by a powwow group.

Sharing the bill is singer Tia Wood, who will return to the Chan Centre with her band and horn section. Wood, from Saddle Lake Cree Nation, is the daughter of Earl Wood and part of a family deeply rooted in music. Her debut EP Pretty Red Bird, released in early 2025, earned her a Juno nomination, while her single “Dirt Roads” has been streamed more than three million times. Wood is among the first Indigenous female artists signed to Sony Music.

Don’t miss this night of immense talent and celebration, happening Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Chan Centre. For tickets, visit their website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

