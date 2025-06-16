Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
CONTEST: Win a Symphony SPLASH! Getaway

One lucky Tyee reader will receive a package including airfare, accommodation and tickets to Victoria’s summer symphony festival.

Victoria Symphony 16 Jun 2025The Tyee

Aerial view of crowds of people facing a symphony playing on a barge on a city harbour.
Victoria's picturesque Inner Harbour filled with visitors and locals enjoying Symphony SPLASH! with the Victoria Symphony performing on a floating barge, surrounded by kayaks and crowds along the shore. Photo by Alli Thornley.

Symphony SPLASH! returns to Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Aug. 2 and 3! The iconic event on the water now spans two full days over the B.C. Day long weekend, offering more music, more community and more celebration than ever before.

This expanded Symphony SPLASH! features four major concerts across the two days, along with free family-friendly activities, live community performances and local food and beverage throughout Victoria’s picturesque Inner Harbour. From orchestral masterworks to contemporary music, SPLASH! celebrates Victoria Symphony’s 85th anniversary and the community that surrounds it.

The programming includes appearances by the 91 members of the National Youth Orchestra of Canada, Juno Award-winning Indigenous vocalists Celeigh Cardinal and Shawnee Kish, BC Entertainment Hall of Fame percussionist Sal Ferreras, Cuban vocalist Adonis Puentes, a Latin jazz sextet and the Victoria Symphony.

Kick off your Symphony SPLASH! experience with fun for the whole family: join us at the Family Zone on Aug. 2 and 3 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for free, family-friendly activities ahead of the two Symphony SPLASH! performances on the barge. From face painting to an interactive Instrument Petting Zoo, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Kids can also get creative at activity tables hosted by the Royal BC Museum, Pacific Opera Victoria and Kaleidoscope Theatre.

We are thrilled to introduce Community Stages to our revitalized Symphony SPLASH! programming. In select locations throughout the Inner Harbour, four small stages will spotlight local musical talent and energize the atmosphere before, and between, the afternoon and evening performances on the barge. Each Community Stage will showcase the sounds of our city and keep the vibe going all day long.

Check out the full schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 2
1:00-3:30 p.m.: Family Zone
1:30-2:00 p.m.: Community Stage performances
3:00-9:30 p.m.: Food and beverage vendors
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Barge Concert 1 — Celeigh Cardinal and Shawnee Kish with the National Youth Orchestra of Canada
4:45-5:15 p.m.: Community Stage performances
7:30-9:00 p.m.: Barge Concert 2 — Latin Nights with Sal Ferreras, featuring Adonis Puentes and the Victoria Symphony

Sunday, Aug. 3
1:00-3:30 p.m.: Family Zone
1:30-2:00 p.m.: Community Stage performances
3:00-9:30 p.m.: Food and beverage vendors
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Barge Concert 1 — National Youth Orchestra of Canada
4:45-5:15 p.m.: Community Stage performances
7:30 p.m.: Barge Concert 2 — Traditional Symphony SPLASH! with the Victoria Symphony
9:15 p.m. (approx.): Grand finale and fireworks

A couple with carry-on suitcases near them on a helicopter pad takes a selfie with a helicopter, water and mountains in the background.
A lucky Tyee reader will win round-trip airfare for two courtesy of Helijet as part of the Victoria Symphony’s Symphony SPLASH! getaway contest. Photo via Helijet.

Enter below for your chance to win round-trip airfare for two courtesy of Helijet; a two-night stay in the heart of the action courtesy of Symphony SPLASH! presenting sponsor Huntingdon Hotel and Suites; a picnic basket from L'Apéro Wine & Cheese Bistro; and two VIP reserved seating tickets in the SPLASH! Grandstand for all four barge concerts (3:30 and 7:30, both days; schedule and timing subject to change).

About the Victoria Symphony

The Victoria Symphony is a highly versatile Canadian orchestra that inspires, educates and captivates our community through the transformational power of music.

With a mission “to inspire, educate and captivate our community through the transformative power of music,” the Victoria Symphony is one of British Columbia’s largest performing arts organizations.

At the core of VS operations is our commitment to our orchestra: 44 outstanding professional musicians who share their expertise not only onstage with our audiences, but in the community as teachers at the University of Victoria, at the Victoria Conservatory of Music and in private studios. [Tyee]

