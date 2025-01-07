CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Circus Spectacular ‘Duck Pond’

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

This January, the fully feathered circus spectacular Duck Pond will grace stages at the Vancouver Playhouse, presented by DanceHouse and the Cultch.

Blending elements of Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved parable The Ugly Duckling with the world’s most romantic ballet, Swan Lake, Duck Pond is a cheeky, acrobatic spectacle.

Directed by Yaron Lifschitz, the artistic director and CEO of Australia’s performing arts company Circa, and accompanied by a tantalizing soundtrack by composer and sound designer Jethro Woodward, Duck Pond merges Tchaikovsky’s timeless score with contemporary percussive tracks and dance beats, launching characters from Swan Lake and The Ugly Duckling headfirst into an enchanting, topsy-turvy world of circus.

The cast of 10 performers embody the pining prince, black swan and yellow-billed duck-dancers through mesmerizing sequences of acrobatics, burlesque and slapstick comedy.

One winner will get a pair of tickets to attend the vibrant full-length B.C. premier of Circa’s Duck Pond, co-presented by DanceHouse and the Cultch, plus a $100 gift certificate to Brown's Social House. Enter to win below.

About DanceHouse

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences, and the local arts community, to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation.

Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world. In addition to the performances on stage, DanceHouse offers a suite of engagement opportunities and a chance for the general public and local artistic community to engage with the presented artists and their work.

