Providing Essential Support for Street-Based Sex Workers

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Providing Essential Support for Street-Based Sex Workers

This DTES non-profit is commemorating 40 years of non-judgmental support to women and gender-diverse people in need.

WISH Drop-In Centre Society 26 Nov 2024The Tyee

An illustration of three women sitting on a couch. One of them holds a fan that reads ‘solidarity.’
With your help, WISH can continue to provide essential support to street-based sex workers, ‘to improve their health, safety and well-being.’ Detail of Solidarity by April dela Noche Milne.

Have you ever been faced with an impossible choice?

Everyone deserves the opportunity to make free, healthy and positive choices — but the people that WISH Drop-In Centre Society exists to serve are often denied that fundamental right.

Based in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, the WISH Drop-In Centre Society has grown to become the largest sex worker support organization in Canada.

Since 1984, WISH has been a refuge and an essential point of contact for street-based sex workers — working to improve their health, safety and well-being through rights, not rescue.

With your help, WISH can continue to provide this essential support.

Trust, care and respect

Many of those who walk through the doors at WISH have experienced targeted, gender-based and sexualized violence and are often dehumanized because of the work they do. They have faced significant discrimination due to systemic inequities and continue to be impacted by the criminalized nature of Canada’s laws surrounding sex work.

WISH is a non-judgmental place of compassion and trust where all participants are valued. This trust, care and respect is the foundation needed for participants to build relationships with staff and peers, and to increase their connections to the community.

"Thank you for caring about me when I couldn’t do it for myself,” said one WISH participant.

Human rights groups around the world continue to call for the decriminalization of adult consensual sex work. Until all sex workers have access to the rights they deserve, WISH will be there, actively pushing back against the forces of sexism, racism, sex work stigma and the impacts of colonization.

For street-based sex workers who need support, but who have experienced negative interactions with authorities, WISH is a safe haven.

It’s about choice

Each day and night, approximately 350 women and gender-diverse folks depend on WISH to meet their most essential needs — like a warm meal or a hot shower — and to access wrap-around supports that help create lasting change.

WISH puts their mission into action through their nightly drop-in, first-of-its-kind emergency shelter and Mobile Access Project van. Once participants come to WISH, they also have access to capacity-building programs, including one-to-one support through WISH's InReach workers.

Providing personalized support is an effective way to help navigate health, justice and financial systems that stigmatize those with lived experience as sex workers. WISH staff receive hundreds of requests for support every week, and help participants work though increasingly complicated matters.

“We just want to live our lives. We just want to raise our children, we just want to be happy, healthy, productive people,” said another WISH participant.

Your help is needed

Donors who give to WISH are standing in solidarity with sex workers. They know sex work is work, and that sex worker rights are human rights — and these donors make WISH happen.

“What matters most to me is that you continue to reach and support sex workers where they are and follow their lead in advocating for them and offering them care,” said one donor.

As pressures increase, the most vulnerable community members are the most impacted, which is why your support is needed now more than ever.

The costs of running WISH programs are exceeding available funding, and donations are needed to sustain programming. WISH is facing an immense demand for services as conditions continue to worsen.

Will you help keep their doors open?

In honour of Giving Tuesday, you can take part in a matching campaign at WISH. Thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations will be matched, doubling the impact of your gift.

Please, give generously today to support this important work. Learn more at the WISH website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll