CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Veronica Swift at Jazz Fest

The iconic summer festival returns, featuring over 50 free shows across Vancouver.

Coastal Jazz TodayThe Tyee

A woman looking directly at the camera rests her face on her chin amidst a blue-tinged smoky backdrop.
Contemporary jazz singer Veronica Swift performs at the Playhouse Theatre on June 24. Photo by Matt Baker.

For the last few years, Veronica Swift has been ascending to the upper echelon of 21st-century jazz singers. With the interpretive ingenuity, bracing songwriting and keen arrangements of her new eponymously titled album, she’s now most certainly arrived.

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Vancouver’s signature kick-off to summer in the city, celebrates its 39th edition from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30, at various venues around the city. It features over 150 performances with more than 50 free events, including the opening weekend Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square.

Granville Island will be the hub for festival activity, with free and ticketed shows scheduled at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and the Revue Stage. In addition, downtown theatres, clubs and North Shore venues will feature various live jazz performances throughout the 10-day festival.

Swift’s not just one of the most dazzling singers of her generation; she’s also one of the most versatile. “She has a miraculous voice and innate gift for entertaining a crowd,” writes music critic Will Friedwald. Moments of inspiration from Chopin and Beethoven, Puccini and Antônio Carlos Jobim, Queen and Nine Inch Nails can be heard as Swift stirs opera, European classical music, bossa nova, blues, industrial rock, funk and vaudeville into her dynamic, joyful modern sound.

One lucky Tyee reader will receive a pair of tickets to see Veronica Swift perform June 24 at the Playhouse Theatre. Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About Coastal Jazz

Coastal Jazz and Blues Society is a vibrant arts organization committed to building community in Vancouver through music.

For over 39 years, Coastal Jazz has been at the forefront of promoting and nurturing jazz, blues, world, creative and improvised music. Through its annual jazz festival, Coastal Jazz attracts internationally acclaimed artists from around the world to Vancouver, thereby solidifying the city's position as a global music hub.

Coastal Jazz strives to increase the appreciation of these genres while strengthening the arts community through special projects, artistic exchanges, partnerships, collaborations, educational initiatives and community and outreach programs. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee.

