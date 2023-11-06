Raven Chacon’s ‘Voiceless Mass’ Tells a Story Without Words

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Become a monthly Tyee Builder
Support us annually
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Raven Chacon’s ‘Voiceless Mass’ Tells a Story Without Words

The Pulitzer Prize-winning piece by the Diné composer will be performed by 12 musicians.

Vancouver New Music TodayThe Tyee

Raven Chacon, a Diné composer with long, wavy grey and black hair and wearing a navy, short-sleeved button-up shirt, looks to the side away from the camera.
Raven Chacon’s Voiceless Mass, exploring 'the futility of giving voice to the voiceless, when ceding space is never an option for those in power,' will be performed at Pacific Spirit United Chruch on Nov. 18. Photo of Raven Chacon by Neal Santos.

After three nights of exceptional performances on the city’s largest pipe organ for the Vox Organi Festival last month, Vancouver New Music returns to the Pacific Spirit United Church on Nov. 18 to present the Vancouver premiere of Diné composer Raven Chacon’s 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning piece Voiceless Mass, for 12 musicians.

Chacon is the first Indigenous composer to win a Pulitzer Prize for music and in early October was awarded the MacArthur Fellowship, also known as the “genius grant.” With Voiceless Mass Chacon has created a story without words and a “mass without sung voices in the guise of an organ concerto,” says classical music critic Mark Swed.

Voiceless Mass creates space for historically “unsung” voices to remake the weighted space of the church. The piece “considers the spaces in which we gather, the history of access of these spaces, and the land upon which these buildings sit,” says Chacon. The mass contains no audible singing voices.

Voiceless Mass considers the futility of giving voice to the voiceless, when ceding space is never an option for those in power,” Chacon adds.

The ensemble will be spread throughout Pacific Spirit United Church, creating a spatialized, immersive sound experience for the audience, and the piece will make use of the church’s impressive pipe organ.

Voiceless Mass will be presented along with …lahgo adil’i dine doo yeehosinilgii yidaaghi (for large ensemble), which translated from Navajo means “acting strangely/differently in the company of strangers.” The piece takes inspiration from Cornelius Cardew’s graphic score Treatise, Navajo and Pueblo iconographies, and ancient petroglyphs in Albuquerque.

Chacon notes the piece is a reaction to some listeners seeking "Native American influence" in his music. "Whatever that meant [to them]," he says.

“So this piece puts that burden into the hands of white performers, as that is who is the majority in music institutions in this country.... I wanted to see if they would impose assumptions onto themselves, by being confronted with Indigenous symbols, a Navajo title and knowing it was made by an Indigenous composer.”

Raven Chacon’s ‘Voiceless Mass’ will be performed on Nov. 18 at the Pacific Spirit United Church. Get tickets at the Vancouver New Music website. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should BC Introduce Vacancy Control?

Take this week's poll