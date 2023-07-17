CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Museum on Vancouver’s Newest Exhibition

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Museum on Vancouver’s Newest Exhibition

In ‘Reclaim + Repair,’ local artists upcycle mid-century mahogany into new works.

Museum of Vancouver TodayThe Tyee

Two carved funnels of mahogany sit on a table with form-fitting, customized lids.
Mahogany trees grow scattered in rainforests, connected to the ground with large buttress roots. Artist Jordan Lypkie communicates this interconnectedness through works made of mahogany itself. Photo via Jordan Lypkie.

Born out of a desire to honour the stories behind material and the places from which it originates, the Museum of Vancouver’s newest exhibition celebrates the creativity and craft of the local design community through the upcycling of mid-century mahogany.

In Reclaim + Repair: The Mahogany Project, opening July 20, a diverse group of 31 emerging and seasoned local designers and makers were selected to create 22 objects made from vintage mahogany provided by MOV.

The mahogany was sourced from a local business that specialized in designing and manufacturing boating equipment, and was harvested in Guatemala and Nicaragua between the 1950s and 1970s. When the factory closed, this leftover wood went into storage. Recently, the organization responsible for the wood felt it was important to give it a second life and donated it to the MOV's upcycling design program.

Engaging with questions central to advancing sustainability, social and environmental justice, the exhibition will feature a wide array of design objects — furniture, lighting, household objects and jewelry — upcycled from the highly coveted wood. This exhibition is curated by Propellor Studio in collaboration with the Museum of Vancouver.⁠ ⁠

Works created by designers for the exhibition will be for sale. A portion of the sales will be donated to support Indigenous-led reforestation efforts in both Nicaragua and Guatemala.

For your chance to win passes to the Museum of Vancouver for the opportunity to Reclaim + Repair: The Mahogany Project, enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About the Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver connects Vancouverites to each other and connects the city to the world. It is located in scenic Vanier Park, only a five-minute drive from downtown and a 20-minute stroll along the seawall from either Granville Island or Kitsilano Beach.

An enthusiastic civic advocate, MOV is dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding of Vancouver through stories, objects and shared experiences. Its mission is to be a gathering space that fosters connection, learning, and new experiences of Vancouver’s diverse communities and histories. [Tyee]

Read more: Art

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll