CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Museum on Vancouver’s Newest Exhibition

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Born out of a desire to honour the stories behind material and the places from which it originates, the Museum of Vancouver’s newest exhibition celebrates the creativity and craft of the local design community through the upcycling of mid-century mahogany.

In Reclaim + Repair: The Mahogany Project, opening July 20, a diverse group of 31 emerging and seasoned local designers and makers were selected to create 22 objects made from vintage mahogany provided by MOV.

The mahogany was sourced from a local business that specialized in designing and manufacturing boating equipment, and was harvested in Guatemala and Nicaragua between the 1950s and 1970s. When the factory closed, this leftover wood went into storage. Recently, the organization responsible for the wood felt it was important to give it a second life and donated it to the MOV's upcycling design program.

Engaging with questions central to advancing sustainability, social and environmental justice, the exhibition will feature a wide array of design objects — furniture, lighting, household objects and jewelry — upcycled from the highly coveted wood. This exhibition is curated by Propellor Studio in collaboration with the Museum of Vancouver.⁠ ⁠

Works created by designers for the exhibition will be for sale. A portion of the sales will be donated to support Indigenous-led reforestation efforts in both Nicaragua and Guatemala.

For your chance to win passes to the Museum of Vancouver for the opportunity to Reclaim + Repair: The Mahogany Project, enter to win below.

About the Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver connects Vancouverites to each other and connects the city to the world. It is located in scenic Vanier Park, only a five-minute drive from downtown and a 20-minute stroll along the seawall from either Granville Island or Kitsilano Beach.

An enthusiastic civic advocate, MOV is dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding of Vancouver through stories, objects and shared experiences. Its mission is to be a gathering space that fosters connection, learning, and new experiences of Vancouver’s diverse communities and histories.

Read more: Art