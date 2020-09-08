CONTEST: Win a Ticket to the Vancouver International Film Festival

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.







British Columbia’s biggest annual celebration of cinema is just around the corner. From Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, film lovers across the province will enjoy over 100 feature films and events showcasing exciting, groundbreaking and provocative cinema and creators from around the globe.

You'll be able to watch this year's stellar line-up from the comfort of your home via VIFF Connect, VIFF’s new online streaming platform. For the first time, audiences across B.C. can watch VIFF-curated cinema, and viewers around the world can tune into our Talks and Conferences.

Stay tuned for more details about our 2020 online and in-cinema program. For more information, visit goviff.org/2020.

The Tyee is a proud sponsor of VIFF 2020, and we are pleased to offer 10 lucky readers a chance to win show tickets!

For a chance to win a ticket, just enter your name, email address and phone number into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight PST on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem the tickets. Tickets are for individual screenings.

About the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society

Founded in 1982, The Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) and the year-round programming of the Vancity Theatre at the Vancouver International Film Centre.

