CONTEST: Win a Copy of Books Without Bosses, a Celebration of Between the Lines Books

“Can a small publishing company that offers an alternative viewpoint on social issues survive in an industry dominated by international giants?” In 1980 a Quill and Quire writer asked that thorny question. Well, here’s the answer. Decades after its founding, Between the Lines is still definitely, defiantly, delivering those alternative viewpoints, and much more. Books without Bosses—a graphic history—provides a serio-comic glimpse of the publisher’s forty checkered years (so far).

Founded in November 1977 as a cooperative venture of two against-the-grain outfits with sixties roots (Dumont Press Graphix in Kitchener and the Development Education Centre in Toronto), Between the Lines remains one of a kind. From its first book—The Big Nickel: Inco at Home and Abroad—to today’s award-winning titles, it has indeed survived—as one author put it, “publishing outside the mainstream, ensuring alternative voices are heard loud and clear!”

Want a copy of Books Without Bosses to call your very own?

About Between the Lines Books

Between the Lines books present new ideas and challenge readers to rethink the world around them. Our authors offer analysis of historical events and contemporary issues not often found in the mainstream. We specialize in informative, non-fiction books on politics and public policy, social issues, Canadian and world history, international development, gender and sexuality, critical race issues, culture, adult and popular education, labour and work, environment, technology, and media.