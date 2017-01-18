Join Us at 'Home For Good', a Tyee Event on Bold Solutions for Secure, Affordable Rental Housing



Out of control housing costs for both ownership and rental aren’t just a Greater Vancouver phenomenon. Many B.C. and Canadian communities are experiencing a worsening, wickedly complex housing crisis that has been decades in the making. Shelter insecurity has seeped into the middle and even upper-middle class, and across all age and cultural demographics.

The wealth and social gap between renters and owners is also widening. High rents, renovictions and low vacancies make many tenants insecure. Government policies often favour homeowners, offering less support for renters who can account for half of urban residents, or more.

On Feb. 22, join us for an engaging series of conversations with renters and experts in the field, as we identify bold solutions for building the desirable, affordable and secure rental and co-op housing that BC and the rest of Canada need. This event is part of The Tyee and Tyee Solutions Society's Housing Fix project.



Reserve your tickets now`

Three separate dialogues will include:

(Full bios here)



Kishone Tony Roy: CEO of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, and board member for Encasa financial – a mutual fund company owned by the affordable housing sector.



Scot Hein: UBC’s Urban Designer, Adjunct Professor in its Masters of Urban Design Program, and past lead for City of Vancouver’s Urban Design Studio.



David Podmore, O.B.C.: Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Concert Properties, which develops and manages rental, condo and retirement properties throughout BC, Alberta and Ontario and is owned by a number of union pension funds.



Dena Kae Beno: Housing and Homelessness Coordinator for the City of Abbotsford, previously with the City of Richmond.



Tiffany Duzita: Director for the Community Land Trust Foundation of BC, whose mission is to acquire, create and preserve affordable housing for future generations.



Garth Davis: Founder and Managing Director at New Market Funds, which invests in purpose-built, stabilized multi-family affordable rental housing.



Karen Sawatzky: Vancouver renter, member of City of Vancouver's Renters Advisory Committee, and author of a SFU thesis on Airbnb's impact on rental stock.



Yuri Artibise: Co-op member, elected director of the Cooperative Housing Federation of BC, and Executive Director of the Vancouver City Planning Commission.



Kris Archie: Secwepemc and Seme7 mother and aunty currently renting in Burnaby, and managing the Vancouver Foundation’s Youth Homelessness Initiative by day.



Jenelle Davies: Richmond renter, third-year distance studies history student, and Secretary-Treasurer of the BC Federation of Students.

This event is proudly co-presented with SFU's Vancity Office of Community Engagement, Vancity Credit Union, Canadian Housing & Renewal Association, SFU Urban Studies, and BC Non-Profit Housing Association. This event is also supported by the Real Estate Foundation of BC, McConnell Foundation, Catherine Donnelly Foundation, UBC Applied Science, and BC Federation of Students.

Tickets are $10 (early bird)/$15 for general admission. Student/senior rate: $5 (early bird)/$10. Tyee Builders get an additional 50% discount (discount code sent via email).

Nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. To learn about subsidized tickets, email jageson@thetyee.ca.

The event will be recorded, and the recording will be posted to the Tyee website following the event.

