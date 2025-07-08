Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there's more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who's holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We're not. We're a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we've grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Opinion
Alberta

The Ugly Underside of Alberta Separatism

How Danielle Smith is helping to make anti-immigrant racism mainstream.

Lisa Young 8 Jul 2025The Tyee

Lisa Young is a professor of political science at the University of Calgary. Her newsletter on Alberta politics is What Now?!? on Substack.

A large man with light skin tone, wearing a black shirt and brown cowboy hat, stands beside a sign with writing on it.
The Alberta Prosperity Project’s Jeffrey Rath revealed the group’s proposed referendum question in May. Photo via Facebook.

For the Danielle Smith government and the Alberta separatist movement, there’s no shortage of grievances against Ottawa to nurse — everything from environmental policy to equalization to the structure of national institutions.

But in this latest round of airing of grievances, immigration has been added to the list.

Ottawa has admitted too many immigrants, and they aren’t the kind of immigrants Alberta wants, they claim.

This most recent wave of immigrants, according to the video on the Alberta Next panel’s website, is responsible for unaffordable housing and high unemployment.

“If Alberta isn’t satisfied with the number or kind of newcomers moving to our province, we may have the option to withhold provincial social programs to any non-citizen or non-permanent resident who does not have an Alberta-approved immigration status.”

Now, if Alberta were to remain in Canada, it’s unlikely the province would be able to pick and choose which immigrants are worthy of health care or other services. The pesky Canadian courts would get in the way.

So the separatist Alberta Prosperity Project came up with a plan, embedded in its “Value of Freedom” document released last week.

Deportations! (Just like the Americans!!)

In this document, which makes bold claims about Alberta’s low-tax future as a country, pages are devoted to setting out an immigration policy for an independent Alberta.

“Natural born Canadians” will have preference and “naturalized citizens” of Canada will be awarded lesser points. Why? Well, folks born in Canada will fit in better and “they understand Canada and its winters and have at least a fighting chance of being able to drive acceptably on snow and ice.” I’m not making this up.

For anyone wanting to immigrate to the newly sovereign entity named Free Alberta, there will be a points system. Being born in Canada gets you 40 points; 20 if naturalized. (Surprisingly, a driver’s licence does not get you points.) Education counts (25 points for a PhD, if this is tempting to any of my academic friends elsewhere in Canada). So does language proficiency, youth, “merit” and “health.” To get the 10 health points, you can’t have had a serious illness or an “experimental mRNA injection.” I’m not making this up.

Now, this wouldn’t just be the policy moving forward in Free Alberta.

Anyone without citizenship who arrived under the “extremely unsatisfactory policies implemented by Canada since 2015” will have to requalify under the new screening program. The document projects that some 45,000 to 76,000 individuals who fail to qualify will be deported to Ottawa. I’m not making this up.

If either Smith or the Alberta Prosperity Project were accused of racism, their response would likely be that these complaints aren’t racist; they are merely objections to bad Liberal policies. This gives them — and others — cover to articulate views that not so long ago would have been considered unacceptable in mainstream conversations.

By turning antipathy toward immigration into yet another grievance against Ottawa, they are creating space for Albertans to indulge in their worst inclinations.

To have a panel led by the premier indulging in these ideas is simply shameful. [Tyee]

