Please Advise! How Did Poilievre Fall Out of His Seat?

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Election 2025

Please Advise! How Did Poilievre Fall Out of His Seat?

Ottawa’s MP fed snacks to convoy honkers while bashing Ottawa. Thanks, said local voters.

Steve Burgess YesterdayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A political cartoon, with a caption that reads "Pierre Poilievre loses his seat," shoes a stunned Poilievre lying on his back, saying, "This is not what I was referring to!"
Cartoon by Greg Perry.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

The results are in. The Liberals under Mark Carney won a minority government. Both NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre were defeated in their own ridings. Surprised?

Signed,

Voter

Dear Voter,

Months ago — a long-lost historical epoch — Canadian politics looked set in stone. Then came the asteroid, a screaming orange fireball destroying all in its path. Trump changed everything. But which dominant predator would be hit hardest? It was supposed to be Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives. The real victims turned out to be elsewhere. Liberal Leader Mark Carney could have made his acceptance speech on a pile of defeated New Democrats.

Was Pierre Poilievre a loser? Absolutely. In his Ottawa Carleton riding, Liberal winner Bruce Fanjoy wasn't the only one carrying a big L. All politics is local, they say. Poilievre crossed the country with a message that Ottawa is the problem. Could it be that message might not play well in Ottawa? Also, when a bunch of horn-honking hooligans descend on your city and make life a prolonged misery, you might want to avoid bringing said yahoos boxes of doughnuts.

Or it might have been just be a matter of familiarity. A little Poilievre goes a long way. In 1959, the Teddy Bears sang “To Know Him Is to Love Him.” More recently, Taylor Swift sang “familiarity breeds contempt.” Lot of Swifties in Carleton, apparently.

But did he fail as a party leader? It depends on the time frame. Given a six-month window, Poilievre ranks with epic losers like the Washington Generals, the 2005 AC Milan squad and the April 8, 2025, Dallas Stars. After blowing a 25-point poll advantage, Pierre Poilievre is the Susan Lucci/Buffalo Bills of Canadian politics.

But given a two-week window? In that span, Poilievre looks like the Comeback Kid. As the election began, his campaign itinerary was a flight plan circling the drain. TV ads held ominous signals. Liberal ads starred either Mark Carney or Pierre Poilievre. Conservative ads starred Stephen Harper, and two old white dudes golfing and calling the Liberals “clowns.” Those latter spots seemed designed to lock down the support of guys with “Fuck Trudeau” flags on their pickup trucks. It didn't seem like a wise strategy.

But perhaps there are more of those truck-flag dudes than some of us realized. As it turned out, the Conservatives increased their seat totals by a couple of dozen at least. In terms of vote share, Poilievre is the most successful Conservative leader since Brian Mulroney in 1988. You never know. Wednesday Addams had a pet spider. Apparently some people find Poilievre cuddly.

As many expected, the NDP vote collapsed, losing them official party status and seeing leader Jagmeet Singh lose his seat and resign the leadership. What wasn't expected was how much of the NDP vote would switch to the Conservatives. It underlines an oft-overlooked aspect of the Canadian electorate: it consists of humanoid organisms. Die-cast widgets are better, because they do what they are supposed to. Human voters are weird and unreliable. Many of them are not even political scientists. Disgraceful.

Voters are indeed bewildering. Canadians defied Trump. They defeated Poilievre in his own riding. But they also gave his party nearly as many votes as they gave the Liberals, and along the way re-elected Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani, a pal of JD Vance who took the opportunity of a CBC election-night interview to launch into an unhinged rant against Ontario Premier Doug Ford and demonstrate exactly what made the prospect of a Conservative government so scary.

It was a weird election overall. The New Democrats were crushed, yet if current seat totals hold, they might still claim the balance of power. The NDP could still snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Kind of like Pierre Poilievre, but in reverse. [Tyee]

Read more: Election 2025

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll