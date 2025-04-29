What’s Next after a Polarizing Election?

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
Election 2025

What’s Next after a Polarizing Election?

Is Canada becoming a two-party state? And other post-vote questions.

Paul Willcocks TodayThe Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

A side-profile shot of Prime Minister Mark Carney. Behind him, the silhouettes of a Canadian flag.
Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses supporters at Liberal campaign headquarters in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Photo by Sean Kilpatrick, the Canadian Press.

What a difference six months, a dissident cabinet minister and a rogue president can make to an election.

And, perhaps, to the future of Canadian politics.

In November, Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives looked to be heading to a big majority government, with 42-per-cent support compared to the Liberals’ 23 per cent. The NDP were looking strong with 19 per cent.

Then the wheels fell off Poilievre’s campaign.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland quit cabinet and blasted Trudeau’s leadership. He quit, and Poilievre lost his main campaign focus. Neo-politician Mark Carney’s victory as Liberal leader left the Conservatives without an easy target.

President Donald Trump said he’d wage economic war and force Canada to become the 51st state, creating no end of headaches for Poilievre.

The Conservative leader, as the Liberals deftly showed in campaign ads, had often sounded like Trump. Poilievre had insisted Canada is a mess — “Everything is broken” — a message that played badly as Trump’s threats brought an uncharacteristic rise in Canadian patriotism.

And the campaign became about who could lead the country through the Trump crisis, not grievances about the past decade. (Many of them quite justified.)

The result played out last night, as the Liberals’ seat count hovered around 167, just short of a majority.

What now?

First is how Carney will form a government. The Liberal minority government has relied on NDP and Bloc Québécois support to remain in power since 2021. Neither party is likely to support a Conservative government, but both may want to negotiate terms for supporting the Liberals. (Which, as pharmacare and dental care programs implemented as a result of NDP pressure, could be good for voters.)

The second, bigger, question is whether Canada is moving toward a two-party state, like the U.S. (With the Bloc Québécois as a major regional party.) The NDP and Greens had dismal results Monday. In 2021, the NDP won 24 seats and 16 per cent of the popular vote.

This year, as I write, the NDP is on track to win seven seats and six per cent of the popular vote — not enough to ensure official party status and the funding and other benefits that brings.

The Greens are projected to win one seat and one per cent of the vote. This election was about a choice between two parties and others were squeezed out.

That would be bad, as we’ve seen in the U.S. People are forced to hold their noses and vote for a party they don’t really support to block an alternative they consider even worse. The result is increasing polarization. (This would not be an issue if Trudeau had delivered on his 2015 promise to bring in proportional representation.)

The third question is which leaders will survive this election. Carney, of course.

But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh lost in his own riding and ran a lacklustre campaign as his party’s support collapsed. He announced his resignation Monday night. Elizabeth May won her seat, but the Greens were irrelevant in this campaign and May is likely in her last term.

Poilievre’s future is less clear. The federal Conservatives blew a huge lead in the polls in a few months and he didn’t deliver the majority that was expected. They did make big gains in their share of the popular vote and seats.

They lost. Conservatives — like Doug Ford’s strategists in Ontario — are questioning how Poilievre’s team managed the campaign. Especially how the Conservatives failed to pivot after Trump’s threats.

A fair question, with a clear answer. Poilievre had no backup plan. He couldn’t argue he had the experience and competence to deal with U.S. threats. Poilievre has been a career politician since he was 21.

And the Conservative campaign was based on what was wrong with Canada, not what would make life better for people. Whining about “woke ideologies” does not offer a promise of a better future.

But Poilievre suggested Monday night he hoped to stay on as Conservative leader. Others in the party may have different plans.

Pundits like to talk and write about “consequential elections.”

This time, they’re right. [Tyee]

Read more: Election 2025

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll