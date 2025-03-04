Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



Opinion
BC Politics

Please Advise! Has Rustad Lost Control Already?

Did the BC Conservative leader ever have it? asks Dr. Steve.

Steve Burgess 4 Mar 2025The Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

Two photos: on the left is Bryan Breguet, a 40-ish light-skinned man with short dark hair and a stubbly beard; on the right is John Rustad, a 61-year-old light-skinned man with grey hair wearing a suit.
Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad showed control of the party at its weekend AGM. But critics such as unsuccessful candidate Bryan Breguet aren’t going away. Breguet photo via BC Conservatives. Rustad photo via BC Liberals.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad almost led his party from the wilderness to government. Yet he seems to be in trouble with his caucus. Leading up to the party convention last Saturday in Nanaimo, one former Conservative candidate even attacked him as a “coward” and called for his head.

Where’s the gratitude, Dr. Steve?

Signed,

B. Wright

Dear B.,

Right? A political saviour comes along, raises a political corpse from the dead, turns a couple of loaves and fishes into 44 seats, and it’s, OK, great, but have you walked across Victoria Harbour lately? Rustad brings B.C. Conservatives water and they turn it into whine. Some of these people won’t be happy until they’re lepers again.

The latest round of Rustad’s troubles began when Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie posted on X: “The number of confirmed child burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site is zero.”

Rustad asked Brodie to remove the post. Brodie did not. That’s when former B.C. Conservative Vancouver-Langara candidate Bryan Breguet, who came within 419 votes of winning a seat in the legislature, posted: “John Rustad is a coward and needs to be replaced.”

Alas, some weeks it seems each new dawn brings only more strife and trouble.

Sure enough, the NDP laid out a trap for the Conservatives last week by introducing a motion calling for all-party agreement in opposing Donald Trump’s tariffs. As hazards go, this one was not subtle. Politically, it was a flashing billboard reading “Warning Poison Flammable High Voltage Choking Hazard.” The NDP strategy was similar to Wile E. Coyote putting up a sign reading “Free bird seed.”

That never seems to work out for Mr. Coyote. But these are the B.C. Conservatives. Roadrunners they are not. No, “quick” is not the adjective that comes to mind.

Five members of the Conservative caucus refused to support the motion condemning Trump. Get out the roasting pan and peel some potatoes, folks, we eat tonight. Coyote versus Conservatives would be a very short series. A single anvil would do the trick.

“I’ll put it this way,” Rustad said Tuesday. “What family in this province doesn’t have issues or divisions in it?”

Sure, look at the Borgias. Or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. There’s always a worm in the family apple.

Conservative party whip Bruce Banman framed the five dissents as a triumph of liberty. “What you saw for the first time in a long time was MLAs voted with their conscience,” he said.

Can’t argue with that. The problem with voting your conscience, though, is that people get to see what’s in it. When your conscience is a little candlelit shrine with a picture of Donald Trump riding a dinosaur, you should probably keep the door closed. A conscience like that gives off a certain odour. Padlock that conscience, throw away the key, and go buy an extra-large can of Febreze.

Are the B.C. Conservatives walking the trail blazed by the Republican caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives? There you find a core of rabid reps whose social and economic agenda would seem to be based on the Mad Max films. Governing is not the priority for these firebrands. It’s ideological purity all the way, head-first into the wood chipper.

As it turned out, Rustad had little trouble smacking down the internal opposition at the Nanaimo annual general meeting this past weekend. His policy positions and candidates for party positions all won approval handily.

But the dissidents are not gone. Breguet told Postmedia he believes 2024 was Rustad’s best shot at victory. Clearly, he does not believe the recent AGM will be his last shot at Rustad.

The great irony here is that Rustad’s journey to Opposition leader began when he was ousted from the BC United caucus over a refusal to back off from his climate change denial. When Kevin Falcon booted Rustad in August 2022, he’d just turned 59 — a feisty young buck full of Ayn Rand and vinegar. Now here he is, 61 and wiser, trying to herd his own gang of scorpions. How quickly we turn into our parents. [Tyee]

