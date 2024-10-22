How BC Democracy Works

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
BC Election 2024

How BC Democracy Works

The close-results election left some questions. We have answers.

David Moscrop 22 Oct 2024The Tyee

David Moscrop is a writer, commentator, author and newsletter writer. He lives in Ottawa.

David Eby stands at a podium wearing a blazer and tie.
David Eby’s path to the premier’s office is far from secure. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

With 49,000 mail-in and absentee ballots still to be counted in British Columbia, the general election results are yet to be determined. There are also two recounts to be completed in ridings where the outcomes were razor thin. Parties may request further recounts.

With the current seat count at 46 for the NDP, 45 for the Conservatives and two for the Greens, who governs the province could be decided by ballots still to be counted, or by recounts.

And then by horse-trading in a flurry of meetings and texts and phone calls.

A majority government needs to win 47 seats in the province’s legislature, and anything short of that will yield a minority government, one that may be precarious.

The Conservatives have already vowed to be obstructionist should the NDP hold on to government.

The outcome of the 2024 race is, so far, remarkably similar to the 2017 vote, which took weeks to resolve and which ultimately returned a BC NDP government to power after the now-defunct BC Liberals and Premier Christy Clark tried and failed to win the confidence of the legislature.

During that process, there were plenty of questions about what was legal, democratic, right and fair, and those questions are already being raised once again as people misunderstand parliamentary democracy in Canada — by accident or deliberately.

If you’re looking for a deeper dive into the rules, you should read Philippe Lagassé’s article “The Crown and Government Formation: Conventions, Practices, Customs, and Norms.” Lagassé is one of the country’s most reliable — and public — experts on parliamentary governance, and his article gets into the nuances of its conventions, practices, customs and norms.

I won’t go that deep here. Instead, I’ll provide some bullet points as a general overview that you should keep in mind (and share) in the days to come:

All of this may sound arcane; it may seem like the purview of dusty tomes and pedants, but it’s really quite important. The rules of government formation determine what’s possible, what’s not, who governs and who doesn’t. Understanding and respecting the rules — or not — shapes possibilities, and the integrity and legitimacy of our parliaments and elections. These in turn shape the policies we get.

Politicians, other partisans and commentators will be throwing a lot of bullshit around in the days to come as parties jockey for power. In the process, they will discredit themselves and our parliamentary democracy. Ignore them and stick to the facts. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, BC Election 2024

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll