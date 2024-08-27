Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Here’s How Naheed Nenshi Plans to Win

The new NDP leader outlined his strategy at a summer barbecue.

Susan Jane Wright TodayThe Tyee

Susan Jane Wright was a lawyer and an executive in the energy sector before she became a writer. Follow her work at Susan on the Soapbox, where this piece first appeared.

A middle-aged man with medium skin tone stands outside chatting with people. He wears a brown jacket and cowboy hat.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has spent the summer touring the province, including this stop at the Calgary Stampede. Photo by Jeff McIntosh, the Canadian Press.

Naheed Nenshi has been busy visiting NDP constituencies across the province, including a stop at the Calgary-Elbow constituency barbecue this weekend. And I was there.

After an enthusiastic introduction from NDP MLA Samir Kayande, Nenshi made a short speech that reinforced his commitment to classic NDP positions like public health care and public education. He touched on the need to be ready for the new economy arising from a shift to renewable resources, increased automation and AI, and he emphasized the importance of adopting an attitude of joy and optimism as we move forward.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

Nenshi reminded the crowd he’s been an activist for decades and he knows how to mobilize people. He left us with some homework:

Nenshi ended his speech by reinforcing the need to “tap into love” and turned once again to the amazing momentum coming out of the DNC. When we fight, we win!

I returned home feeling energized. Which, when you think about it, is quite remarkable given all the crap that’s come down the line since Smith took power. [Tyee]

