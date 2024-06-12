The Backlash Against Women in Politics

We're building our election reporting newsroom —
we need your help by June 17

B.C. and Canada have two pivotal elections coming up — provincial and federal — that are certain to have large impacts on our lives.

As a veteran B.C. journalist, I can say that this political moment is like no other. The political maps have completely shifted in a short period of time, with the surprising surge of the Conservative Party in B.C. and Canada-wide.

That alone isn't so unusual, but this is all happening in a completely new communications environment. Audiences are fragmented into niche networks where politicians can talk directly to narrow audiences, without the rest of the voting public looking on.

And the news media in Canada is in worse shape than ever before — there simply aren't nearly as many working journalists chasing stories than in decades past.

We here at The Tyee feel a great amount of responsibility to put our journalists to work in this crucial political season. And we need your help to do it.

As a non-profit newsroom without a paywall, we rely on reader support to fund our journalism. We're aiming to raise $120,000 by June 17 to equip our team — will you join us?

- David Beers, Editor-in-chief

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help The Tyee meet the political moment — help us hit our $120,000 target by June 17

B.C. and Canada have two pivotal elections coming up — provincial and federal — that are certain to have large impacts on our lives.

As a veteran B.C. journalist, I can say that this political moment is like no other. The political maps have completely shifted in a short period of time, with the surprising surge of the Conservative Party in B.C. and Canada-wide.

That alone isn't so unusual, but this is all happening in a completely new communications environment. Audiences are fragmented into niche networks where politicians can talk directly to narrow audiences, without the rest of the voting public looking on.

And the news media in Canada is in worse shape than ever before — there simply aren't nearly as many working journalists chasing stories than in decades past.

We here at The Tyee feel a great amount of responsibility to put our journalists to work in this crucial political season. And we need your help to do it.

As a non-profit newsroom without a paywall, we rely on reader support to fund our journalism. We're aiming to raise $120,000 by June 17 to equip our team — will you join us?

- David Beers, Editor-in-chief

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Alberta
Gender + Sexuality

The Backlash Against Women in Politics

MLA Shannon Phillips is just the latest victim of harassment and disinformation.

Lisa Young TodayThe Tyee

Lisa Young is a professor of political science at the University of Calgary. Her newsletter on Alberta politics is What Now?!? on Substack.

A dark-haired, lighter-skinned woman in a blazer and checkered blouse speaks at a podium in front of a row of flags and banners.
Alberta MLA and former NDP cabinet minister Shannon Phillips is quitting politics, citing harassment and disinformation. Photo by Patrick Doyle, the Canadian Press.

I spent a good chunk of my academic career studying women in politics — the barriers that keep women from running for office and from winning party nominations, and the impact they might have once they are elected.

Those were optimistic times: barriers would be eliminated, women would take their rightful place in political life and public policy would be better.

What I — and others — didn’t see coming was the backlash that these women would experience. The study of women in politics now is less about understanding the intricacies of nomination contests and more about documenting and theorizing the gender-based violence women in politics experience.

This affects women across the political spectrum but is particularly intense for those who have the audacity not just to be women in positions of authority, but also to challenge the status quo.

It’s not a coincidence, I suspect, that both Catherine McKenna, the former environment minister in the Justin Trudeau government, and Shannon Phillips, the former Alberta environment minister in the Rachel Notley government, have decided to leave the political arena after years of harassment and threats of violence to them and their families.

Girls and women are socialized to play by the rules. We’re offered an implicit deal that if we do what we are supposed to do, the system will reward us, or at least look out for us.

Phillips isn’t the first woman to discover that the system doesn’t share that understanding. But I can’t imagine a clearer message from the system that “you’re on your own” than the decision of Crown prosecutors not to pursue charges against the Lethbridge police officers who surveilled her.

Ask any woman who has been in a position of authority or visibility if they have an experience of the system shrugging its shoulders and reassuring them that they probably aren’t at risk of physical violence from that creepy cyber-stalker/emailer/disgruntled former employee. They’ll have one. Or more.

And so, Phillips has done the only reasonable thing she could do under the circumstances: leave politics and step out of the public eye. It’s Alberta’s loss that her talent and experience won’t be in the legislature anymore.

And it’s a win for the guys who harass and intimidate. As long as the system lets them get away with it, they will keep winning.

Who will be next? My best guess is Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. The vitriol she is experiencing on social media, egged on by the columnists, would be difficult to tolerate.

To Shannon Phillips: thank you for your service. You’ve contributed a lot to your province and your party. And you deserved better treatment than you got. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Your Municipality’s Water Security?

Take this week's poll