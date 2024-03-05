Please Advise! What’s with Municipal Politics?

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD. in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible. ]

Dear Dr. Steve,

West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager has been banned from practising law for two years by the Law Society of BC after issues emerged concerning his handling of an estate. Meanwhile there appears to be a police investigation of Sager's use of leftover campaign funds to buy furniture for his city hall office.

Should this affect his job as mayor?

Signed,

Wild Westie

Dear WW,

Elections BC's investigation of Sager focused on his use of campaign funds to buy office furniture. This week Port Moody Police revealed the BC Prosecution Service has appointed a special prosecutor in the investigation. Monday, Sager told a Global BC reporter he was “totally happy” about that.

As the sages know, happiness is a deeply personal thing. For some, it is a soft puppy, or a garden flower; for others, 40 lashes from a stern disciplinarian dressed entirely in leather; and for some, apparently, the appointment of a special prosecutor. We are all unique and special.

The West Van mayor has also been dealing with that Law Society of BC thing. As executor of a friend's estate, Sager admitted to three instances of professional misconduct, the society said in a statement.

Sager was in a conflict of interest in not ensuring his friend received independent legal advice, the society found. He withdrew $71,591 from the estate in fees before receiving approval, failed to keep proper records and took about nine years to contact four charities listed as beneficiaries in the will.

Sager also reimbursed himself more than $162,800 in travel expenses for “visiting the sister of his client in England at least 18 times until she passed away in 2019, without getting approval from the beneficiaries or the court,” the CBC reported.

And the estate was reportedly also mistakenly billed for purchases from clothing stores, Harrods department store and a French hotel, the society found.

Perhaps pertaining to an international investigation, intended to uncover the identity of the real killers? One would certainly need well-tailored dark clothing for that; perhaps a bowler hat and a special umbrella too. Just speculation, however.

Anyway, it's all water under the Lions Gate Bridge, Sager told CBC News. “When I was elected mayor, I committed to leaving my legal practice to devote all of my time to the important issues facing West Vancouver.”

This is not to be confused with fleeing the scene. At any rate, his courtroom days are over, unless it's at the defendant's table. “As of April 1,” Sager said, “I will resign from membership with the law society and refocus my complete attention on our community."

Sort of, “You can't suspend me, I quit!” Young Dr. Steve did something similar back in medical school.

It all raises questions about how legal issues intersect with political duties. Dr. Steve was intrigued by a recent report from Mission RCMP. On Feb. 24, the report said, a man entered a senior's facility, stripped naked, and began playing the piano. When police arrived, the performer — Willy Joel? Elton Johnson? Wolfgang Amadeus Birthday Suit? Nothing Haydn? — paused his indecent tickling of the ivories and started throwing chairs, before being taken into custody.

While there is no indication this man is planning to run for office, Dr. Steve wonders: what if he did? A campaign blending lewd behaviour with popular music might be just the sort of lively spectacle designed to ensure political success these days. If politics is about giving the people what they want, should we dictate? Why not a political strategy that involves skinny-dipping into the popular songbook while competing in the Olympic chair shotput, naked as an ancient Greek? Alternately, is it disqualifying to take a few trips to Old Blighty on a deceased pal's dime? Shouldn't the voters decide? Wouldn't naked government be more transparent?

Meanwhile there is another side of the political/legal question — not the shield of immunity but the power to attack. In Harrison Hot Springs, Mayor Ed Wood and the town council are locked in an ongoing saga more bizarre than “Plan 9 From Outer Space.”

Please Advise! Why Does Sim Want to Fire the ABC Park Board? read more

A private Facebook group called Harrison Hot Springs News & Views (closely monitored by CBC Vancouver's Justin McElroy) recently featured a post from Wood supporter John Allen, proposing that the B.C. government dismiss town councillors disloyal to the mayor. This follows an earlier saga in which Wood offered a $5,000 reward for the identity of an anonymous letter-writer, referred to by the mayor as “the mole.” Thus far, no mole has been found. Harrison Hot Springs has plenty of squirrels, though.

As McElroy reported in November, the province appointed an advisor named Ron Poole to help calm the chaos. “The real issue facing Harrison Hot Springs council is still its inability to work cohesively," said Poole.

Council accepted Poole's report, then immediately began shouting at each other, and the meeting was adjourned. Dr. Steve plans to file a Freedom of Information request seeking Poole's expenses for Xanax and Crown Royal.

Things do get intense in municipal politics. Maybe it's better for mayors and councillors to have outside interests, like international travel, shopping at Harrods, and playing naked piano. Dr. Steve would like to request “If I Had a Million Dollars,” by the Barenaked Ladies.

Calm down, Elections BC, it's just a song.