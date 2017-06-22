What Must Christy Clark’s Party Think of Her Now?

Despite strong disagreements on policies and very different values, it was easy for me to admire Christy Clark’s tenacity and commitment to her party’s principles. She was a worthy political adversary whose retail political skills and ability to stick to a message contributed greatly to her party winning an election in 2013 few thought they would.

Her actions since the recent election, however, have revealed her true self: a self-serving, desperate politician so shameless in the pursuit of power she is willing to jettison nearly every position the BC Liberals hold dear and claim as her own positions they previously derided as irresponsible and reckless.

How difficult it must be for the true believers in the BC Liberal caucus to watch as their leader slaughters sacred cow after sacred cow. The scene is becoming quite bloody indeed.

And for what? Does Clark actually believe that British Columbians would fall for this ploy? Is there a sentient being in the province who thinks the premier has had a genuine change of heart, been convinced by previously unknown data or arguments?

One almost feels sorry for the dutiful party faithful who defended the government’s inaction on child care, social assistance rates and free-for-all political donation rules only to have the premier change stances so effortlessly. The humiliation of having to vote for a throne speech committing to policies they have soundly rejected for years is surely a low point in the careers of Mike de Jong, Rich Coleman, Andrew Wilkinson et al.

If there was any doubt as to whether Clark deserved a single day longer as B.C.’s premier, her actions have answered it. When the purpose of holding power is power itself, when power is the beginning, middle and end, when there is no principle that may not be tossed aside without regret for the sake of power, then it is most certainly time for change.

In the dying days of her government, Clark is epitomizing the absolute cynicism that people hate about politicians, damaging her own party and colleagues in the process and capping off an impressive political career in pathetic, almost sad, fashion.