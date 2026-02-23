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Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

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Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

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Rights + Justice
BC Politics

BC Premier’s Office Sued over Firing of Employee Under RCMP Investigation

The staffer was being investigated over leaks when he was in a federal government job.

Andrew MacLeod 23 Feb 2026The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Reach him at .

The exterior of the B.C. legislature, a dramatic late 19th-century stone building.
An official responsible for international relations in the BC premier’s office was fired after it was learned he was under RCMP investigation. Photo by SimaGhaffarzadeh via Pixabay.

The British Columbia premier’s office is being sued for firing an international relations official in December after learning the RCMP is investigating him for allegedly leaking documents containing sensitive and classified intelligence while in a previous job for the federal government.

The details are included in John Robert Pratt’s notice of civil claim for wrongful dismissal filed Thursday in the B.C. Supreme Court.

Pratt was the acting executive director of international relations in the Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat in Premier David Eby’s office when he was fired, according to the notice of claim.

He had been suspended with pay from the position in July after the premier’s office learned he had been arrested and detained by the RCMP as part of an ongoing investigation.

At that time, the court filing said, the employer told Pratt “the nature of the allegations was incompatible with the continued discharge of his duties” and there was no suitable alternative assignment available.

When the government fired Pratt on Dec. 11, the notice said, it told him it had decided not to proceed with an investigation into the allegations but had received information about them from the Privy Council Office. The PCO supports the Canadian prime minister and federal cabinet.

“In 2023, an administrative investigation into allegations against the Plaintiff was conducted by the PCO and determined that the Plaintiff was responsible for the unauthorized disclosure of documents containing sensitive and classified intelligence,” it said.

“As a result of the administrative investigation, the PCO had decided to refer the matter to the RCMP for criminal investigation.”

Pratt began work for the Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat on July 25, 2024.

As the acting executive director of international relations, he reported to the deputy minister of the secretariat and was responsible for supervising four employees.

The notice of claim said Pratt was provided no notice or pay in lieu of notice for the termination. At the time he was 35 and making $124,700, plus various benefits. His efforts to find equivalent employment have been unsuccessful.

The onus is on the employer to prove just cause, the notice of claim said.

“The RCMP investigation that arose out of the PCO’s referral is ongoing,” it said. “No charges have been laid against the Plaintiff.”

Pratt is seeking general and special damages, interest and costs.

The lawyer acting for him did not respond to a request for comment.

The Tyee sought comment from the Privy Council Office and the RCMP but had not received responses by the time of publication.

A spokesperson for Eby’s office said that since the matter is both a human resources issue and subject to a legal action, the government would not comment.

The deadline to file a response is 21 days or when set by the court. [Tyee]

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