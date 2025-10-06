BC Paper Owner Sparks Mass Resignation Over Charlie Kirk Story Intervention

[Editor’s note: Last year, a small southern US publisher took control of the majority of British Columbia’s community newspapers. The Black Press papers included outlets in most of B.C.’s small- and mid-sized cities outside of Vancouver. Carpenter also acquired Black Press titles in Alberta, Alaska, and Washington State in the deal. After completing the deal, Carpenter bought scores of papers across the United States, quickly growing from a modest regional publisher to one of the continent’s largest newspaper chains.



As the chain has grown, it has laid off reporters in Oregon and sparked a now-settled battle with the union at its Everett Daily paper. Last week, it made national news when reporters at two former Black Press paper in Alaska resigned en masse.]

Reporters and editors at the Homer News and Peninsula Clarion announced their resignations Sept. 29, citing a decision by the papers’ corporate owners to bow to political pressure to amend an article about a vigil for the slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

The resignations, which include two editors and two reporters based in Homer and Kenai, were scheduled to take effect in two weeks, but managers at Carpenter Media Group fired all four immediately.

Carpenter Media Group, an international chain, owns the News, Clarion and the Juneau Empire, as well as the Yukon News and hundreds of other newspapers in the Lower 48 and Canada.

The resignations follow a similar mass resignation at the Juneau Empire earlier this summer.

When combined, both actions leave Carpenter Media Group with a single in-state Alaska reporter among its three newspapers.

Mary Kemmis, senior vice president of Carpenter’s publications in Alaska and Canada, did not return phone calls seeking comment on Tuesday, nor did Chloe Pleznac, the reporter who authored the original article.

Jake Dye, a former reporter for the Peninsula Clarion and one of the people who resigned this week, said by phone that Carpenter’s handling of the story was “problematic in a lot of ways.”

Charlie Kirk, a far-right commentator, free speech activist and Christian nationalist who was an ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 at an appearance in Utah. One person has been arrested and charged with his killing and is awaiting trial.

Since his killing, conservatives, including many Republicans, have held rallies to memorialize Kirk.

After a vigil in Homer, Pleznac published an article describing Kirk as a “far-right political activist and Christian-Nationalist icon,” and went on to describe his “often racist and controversial views” before going on to detail the vigil.

Soon after the article was published, Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, published a letter on official state legislative letterhead that criticized the characterization of Kirk and the Homer News coverage and said in part, “If the paper continues to treat community events as opportunities for partisan spin, the consequence will be financial as well as reputational.”

After the letter, which was reprinted on her legislative Facebook page, Carpenter officials rewrote the article without consulting editors or reporters at the Homer News, according to the staff who resigned.

Afterward, Vance thanked the newspaper’s owners for the change.

Vance did not answer a phone call and text message Tuesday asking about the incident.

Ad-Funded Media Is on Its Deathbed read more

In their resignation letter, Carpenter’s Alaska reporters and editors said they don’t have an issue with Vance’s perspective but “what we do have a problem with is Carpenter Media management changing a story at the behest of an elected official. We believe this destroys the credibility the public has placed in us as reporters and editors.”

The worry, the resigning staff said, is that having once caved to political pressure, Carpenter Media will invite further attempts to steer news coverage by political officials and people who are part of the story.

“We cannot do our jobs knowing that pressure from an elected official can mean our stories are edited without prior consultation with us,” the resignation letter says.

RELATED STORIES

Ad-Funded Media Is on Its Deathbed

Vance’s letter to Carpenter Media comes amid nationwide pressure by Republican and conservative officials to clamp down on language deemed critical of Kirk. Some states have launched investigations of university officials and other public employees for comments made on social media.

The three publications were owned by Georgia-based Morris Communications until 2017, when they were purchased by New Jersey-based GateHouse Media. Later that year, they were sold again to Washington-based Sound Publishing, a division of Canada-based Black Press.

Carpenter Media Group bought Black Press in 2024.

In Juneau, the entire reporting staff of the Juneau Empire — including seasonal interns — resigned within a month of each other amid complaints about low pay, benefits and a lack of institutional support.

The former editor of that newspaper has since gone on to help start an independent, nonprofit newsroom for capital-city news.

Dye, by phone on Tuesday, said he’s not sure what’s next for either himself or the Peninsula Clarion. Journalism in Alaska as a whole is in a dim spot amid budget cuts to public media, he said, but he’s trying to stay optimistic.

“There’s not a lot of light at the end of the tunnel, but I guess I truly believe that somehow, things are going to work out for the state and for us,” he said.