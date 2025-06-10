BC Privacy Office Forced to Obtain Court Order for FOI Request

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Media

BC Privacy Office Forced to Obtain Court Order for FOI Request

Commissioner says the ‘unprecedented step’ reflects the growing problem of the government neglecting its duty to provide records.

Amanda Follett Hosgood TodayThe Tyee

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives on Wet’suwet’en territory. Find her on Bluesky @amandafollett.bsky.social.

A middle-aged man with red hair and beard, wearing a dark suit and tie, with a white background.
BC information and privacy commissioner Michael Harvey is concerned that increasing delays and non-responses to freedom of information requests will erode the public’s trust in government. Photo submitted.

B.C.’s information and privacy commissioner is concerned about the number of freedom of information requests going unanswered in the province.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia recently took the “unprecedented step” of obtaining a court order to force a provincial health authority to respond to a freedom of information or FOI request, commissioner Michael Harvey told The Tyee.

Harvey, who took over as the province’s information and privacy watchdog just over a year ago, said delays in responding to formal information requests — and, in some cases, no response at all, known as a “deemed refusal” — are becoming increasingly common.

He worries that could erode the public’s trust in government.

“If people don’t feel like they have predictability when they make an FOI request, and that they aren’t able to get information to which they’re legally entitled in a timely way, then they’re going to stop using [the system],” Harvey told The Tyee.

“People are not going to trust public bodies if they feel that they’re not transparent.”

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act allows the public to access government records. Public bodies in B.C. have 30 business days to respond to formal requests for information, although some exceptions exist under the act.

FOI requests are frequently used by journalists to access unpublished information in the public’s interest — for example, briefing notes to a ministry that inform a decision on a resource project, or email correspondence between ministry and staff that shines a light on the behind-the-scenes discussions informing government policy. A lot of award-winning journalism — such as The Tyee’s own recent silver at the Canadian Association of Journalists Awards — emerges from FOI requests.

Documents posted to B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, or OIPC, show that Northern Health, one of the province’s five regional health authorities, has failed on several recent occasions to respond to requests.

Complaints over a public body’s response, or failure to respond, to FOI requests are fielded by the OIPC. After first attempting to mediate a resolution, the OIPC will send some cases for inquiry, where an adjudicator makes a binding decision.

Last month, the OIPC issued three binding decisions ordering Northern Health to respond to five freedom of information requests it received in January. The requests were due for response by late February.

In each case, Northern Health acknowledged it had not met its obligation to respond to the requests within the required timeline. The health authority told the inquiry that it is working with an external consulting company to process the requests. The recent orders give it until tomorrow, June 11, to respond.

Harvey said it is “not super unusual” for a deemed refusal complaint to make it to inquiry. It happens about 15 times a year, he said.

More concerning, he said, are two consent orders — legally binding agreements signed by Northern Health during mediation over another OIPC complaint — that the health authority failed to abide by in April.

When the health authority failed to meet not just its initial 30-day deadline but also a second April 22 deadline imposed by the OIPC, “we took the unprecedented step of filing it as a court order,” Harvey said.

This marks the first time the office has filed an order with the courts for non-compliance with an OIPC order. The B.C. Supreme Court judgment could lead to a contempt of court finding if Northern Health continues to ignore the requests, an April 28 news release from the OIPC said.

In an email to The Tyee, a spokesperson for Northern Health said the health authority is “taking steps to work with the OIPC and the applicant” to comply with the orders.

“We accept that we have not met the requirements of the consent orders and are making every effort to expedite completion,” the spokesperson wrote, adding that the health authority has been “experiencing capacity challenges” in its information and privacy office, which have affected response times.

It cited staffing challenges and a recent network drive failure as reasons for the delays and said it is recruiting additional resources, including a Vancouver-based consulting company, to process FOI requests.

“Northern Health has engaged PrivacyWorks since April 4, 2025, to support the Northern Health Privacy Office’s work to meet the legislated timeline for information requests,” it said. “Northern Health periodically retains external service providers when required to meet demand.”

Requests are taking longer and longer to respond to

Harvey said deemed refusals are just one aspect of a “broad timeliness problem” across the province as public bodies increasingly fail to respond within legislated timelines or deliberately drag out response times using exemptions under the act for things such as a large volume of records or third-party reviews.

“That extension process should be the exception rather than the rule,” he said. “Of course, the deemed refusal is outside of the law altogether, and so that’s a greater concern.”

The length of time it takes for public bodies to respond to FOI requests and the number of deemed refusals have both increased in B.C. despite overall requests being on the decline, Harvey added.

The OIPC’s most recent annual report, published a year ago, shows that the information watchdog received 264 deemed refusal complaints in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, a 43 per cent increase over five years earlier.

While deemed refusals made up 13 per cent of all complaints to the OIPC in the 2019-20 reporting period, they now make up nearly 27 per cent of all complaints, according to the most recently reported data.

At the same time, the province’s most recent report on its administration of the act, which was released in April 2024, shows that the number of annual requests fell by more than half over the same period, to 3,356 from 8,147.

That decline in requests has been blamed in part on the introduction of a $10 processing fee on FOI requests, which was introduced in 2021. The province says, however, that the size and complexity of responses has increased over the same time frame.

“It’s concerning that it appears that there’s a growing deemed refusal problem, particularly in the context of these requests going down,” Harvey said.

Two line graphs, one on top of the other. The top graph is titled ‘FOI request volume’ and shows that general requests went from 8,147 in 2020 to 3,356 in 2024. The bottom graph is titled ‘Average page size of closed requests by year’ and shows a gradual increase of all requests over the five-year period.
Stats released by BC’s Ministry of Citizens’ Services last year show a dramatic decline in the number of requests for general government records received by the province over a five-year period, but an increase in the volume of each request. BC Ministry of Citizens’ Services, ‘Report on the Administration of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2023/24.’

The province collects data only on the ministries housed directly under government, Harvey noted, but not independent public bodies such as health authorities, Crown corporations or municipal governments. As a result, details about the volume of records that Northern Health processes each year are not proactively made publicly available.

In its statement to The Tyee, the health authority said it received 97 freedom of information requests last year and completed 91. It is in “varying stages of response in the remaining six,” the spokesperson added.

Harvey said it can be a challenge for public bodies to keep up when they receive a wave of requests, creating a bottleneck and leading to slow response times. He said he’s looking at creative ways to support smaller organizations such as health authorities to have “surge capacity” when they suddenly face unanticipated high demand.

In September, for example, the OIPC released the results of an audit that found the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority had failed to comply with time limits nearly three-quarters of the time between 2020 and 2023. The health authority’s FOI system suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the audit found, leading to “access requests languishing for months and applicants often left in the dark about their progress.”

Harvey acknowledged that the pandemic was “an extraordinary time for all people and organizations in British Columbia” but said that, particularly during a crisis situation, the government has an obligation to maintain public trust through accountability and transparency.

“The applicant has the right to submit” requests, he told The Tyee. “Every organization in the province needs to be able to handle their statutory responsibilities.” [Tyee]

Read more: Rights + Justice, Media

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll