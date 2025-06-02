Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

The Tyee Wins a Silver Canadian Association of Journalists Award

Congratulations to Amanda Follett Hosgood, whose freedom of information journalism was recognized at a national awards ceremony.

Tyee Staff YesterdayThe Tyee

Looking to see who's on The Tyee team? Visit our team page.

Two emails are excerpted in part and overlaid against a snowy backdrop showing the in-progress Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Amanda Follett Hosgood won her third Canadian Association of Journalists Award, for her piece, ‘BC Illegally Collected Personal Info Tied to the Wet’suwet’en Conflict.’ Collage by The Tyee. Photo for The Tyee by Amanda Follett Hosgood, email screenshots via BC government.

For the third year in a row, The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter, Amanda Follett Hosgood, has won a Canadian Association of Journalists award.

At the CAJ conference award gala in Calgary on Saturday night, May 31, Follett Hosgood won the silver award for her piece, “BC Illegally Collected Personal Info Tied to the Wet’suwet’en Conflict,” in the Freedom of Information Journalism category.

Follett Hosgood uncovered a B.C. government privacy breach that occurred leading up to the last big police enforcement on Wet’suwet’en territory during the conflict over the Coastal GasLink pipeline. In her associated piece, “BC’s Secretive Plan to Tighten Protest Response,” she dove into the province’s subsequent attempt to overhaul and beef up police responses related to land disputes through a secretive Civil Disobedience Work Plan.

The stories shed light on how the province deals with public protest, particularly Indigenous land defence, at times in contrast with the government’s publicly stated objectives.

“I want to thank everyone who is holding feet to the fire and power to account, including B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, who patiently fields my FOI complaints, and the CAJ for all they do to support journalists and freedom of the press,” Follett Hosgood said.

“And at a time when information is getting more difficult to access and, along with it, truth, I want to give a shout out to everyone who continues to speak truth to power.”

Follett Hosgood also thanked the Tyee team and in particular, her editor, andrea bennett.

Caroline Touzin and Ariane Lacoursière won gold in the Freedom of Information Journalism category for their piece for La Presse on the increasing use of “exceptional measures” such as isolation and restraints for youth in group homes and rehabilitation centres in Quebec.

“Amanda is diligent and tenacious in filing freedom of information requests to get to the bottom of stories we simply could not report otherwise,” bennett said.

“In some cases, like this one, an initial FOI request opens the door to a broader story. Amanda is great at recognizing those hidden gems, and digging until she uncovers them. I’m proud of her, and so glad her work received the attention it deserved at the CAJs this year.”

The CAJ’s FOI award is sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.

In 2023, Follett Hosgood won the APTN/CAJ Truth and Reconciliation Award for her series on the decades-long struggle to repair the devastation wrought by the establishment of the Nechako Reservoir.

The following year, Follett Hosgood won the APTN/CAJ Truth and Reconciliation Award again — this time for her multi-part, ongoing Tyee series on a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal hearing on the RCMP’s handling of abuse allegations to which she dedicated approximately 400 reporting hours between May and December 2023.

The Tyee’s former labour reporter, Zak Vescera, was also nominated for a CAJ award this year, for his piece, “Poisoned Waters: The War Between BC Ferries and Its Union,” in the CWA Canada/CAJ Award for Labour Reporting category.

Congratulations to everyone who was nominated and who won Canadian Association of Journalists Awards this year.

And thanks to you, our readers and Tyee Builders. This work is possible thanks to your support. [Tyee]

