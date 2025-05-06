Families Fight for Answers in Deaths of Three Young Indigenous Women

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Indigenous
Rights + Justice

Families Fight for Answers in Deaths of Three Young Indigenous Women

Three years later, loved ones say they’ve hit a brick wall with police, coroners and MCFD.

Jen St. Denis 6 May 2025The Tyee

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee.

Three photos of young Indigenous women are arranged in a panel.
Noelle O’Soup, Chelsea Poorman and Tatyanna Harrison all died three years ago. Their families are still seeking answers. Photos supplied.

[Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault and stories related to missing and deceased Indigenous women and youth. It may be triggering to some readers.]

It’s been three years since the deaths of Tatyanna Harrison, Noelle O’Soup and Chelsea Poorman.

But their families are no closer to any answers to explain how three young Indigenous people died in the Metro Vancouver area.

And in the case of Harrison, family members have discovered disturbing information that calls into question previous findings by the BC Coroners Service.

On Red Dress Day Monday, advocates and family members gathered to call for a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of the three women.

“If you were to help someone hide a crime, that in itself would be a crime,” Harrison’s mother, Natasha, told reporters during a press conference. “So I don’t know what happens when our justice system does it.”

An emailed statement attributed to Solicitor General Garry Begg said his office had received the request for a coroner’s inquest and is “looking into” it.

“Families expect that everyone involved in investigations like these works hard to get justice for those who died too soon,” the statement said. “It’s crucial that we can trust the integrity and actions of the officers doing these heartbreaking investigations.”

The remains of Harrison, O’Soup and Poorman were found over a six-month period in 2022. All three were young and Indigenous and had a connection to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. The police do not consider Poorman’s death or Harrison’s death suspicious.

O’Soup went missing on May 12, 2021, when they were 13, after leaving a foster care group home in Coquitlam. Their body was found in 2022 in a single-room occupancy hotel, in the room of a man with a history of inviting young women there to use drugs. On at least one other occasion, he had sexually assaulted a woman. Another woman had previously been found dead of an apparent overdose in his room.

Poorman, 24, went missing from downtown Vancouver on Sept. 6, 2020, and her family frequently spoke to local media about their search for her and their frustrations with the police investigation. On April 22, 2022, her remains were found in the backyard of a vacant home in Shaughnessy, one of Vancouver’s wealthiest neighbourhoods. Even though Poorman’s skull was missing from the rest of her remains, police quickly concluded her death was not suspicious.

Harrison, 20, was last seen in the Downtown Eastside on April 22, 2022. Her body was found in a boat in dry dock at a marina in Richmond just two weeks later, but was not identified until Aug. 5.

Coroner Cynthia Hogan initially told Natasha Harrison that Tatyanna had almost certainly died of fentanyl toxicity.

But months later Harrison learned that following an autopsy, a pathologist had determined the cause of death was sepsis — a form of blood infection.

Despite Tatyanna’s body being found naked from the waist down, a rape kit test was not performed.

Harrison pushed police to complete a rape kit test, but the sexual assault evidence has not yet been processed by the RCMP, she said Monday.

The Tyee contacted the RCMP for comment for this story, but the force said it does not comment on open investigations.

Harrison and Justice for Girls, an advocacy organization, revealed Monday that an independent pathologist who reviewed the evidence and autopsy report rejected the BC Coroners Service finding that sepsis was the cause of Tatyanna’s death.

The cause of death should have been ruled undetermined, the independent review found.

Three women with dark hair sit in front of a poster that reads ‘Justice for Girls’ with several press microphones lined up in front of them.
Natasha Harrison, centre, speaks about her search for answers in the death of her daughter, Tatyanna, at a press conference in Vancouver Monday. She’s supported by Sue Brown, left, staff lawyer for Justice for Girls, and Josie August, a relative of Noelle O’Soup. Photo for The Tyee by Jen St. Denis.

“The list of questions surrounding her case are endless, as are the questions in Noelle and Chelsea’s cases,” Sue Brown, staff lawyer for Justice for Girls, told reporters.

“The role of the coroner is essential to the administration of justice, and the public must be able to put faith in their investigations and findings. This latest information seriously calls our ability to do that into question.”

Brown said a coroner’s inquest into all three of the cases is now required to find answers for the families and restore public confidence in the BC Coroners Service and police.

Dr. Matthew Orde is the forensic pathologist who reviewed the coroners service photographs, autopsy report and toxicology report for Tatyanna Harrison.

In a statement, he told The Tyee that factors like “acute mixed drug toxicity” and seizure disorder could have caused or contributed to her death, “although the levels of drugs which were detected were in fact rather low.”

He said that based on the information available to him, he would classify her death as “undetermined.”

“The autopsy pathologist's and the coroner’s opinion that Tatyanna’s death is likely explained by sepsis (systemic infection) is thought not to be supported by the available evidence,” he wrote to The Tyee.

The Tyee has previously reported on concerns raised by Orde and other pathologists about the overall quality of work being done by the BC Coroners Service. Coroners in the province are not required to have medical training.

Poorman’s and O’Soup’s families are also still waiting for information that could shed light on the deaths of their loved ones.

O’Soup’s relative and family advocate, Josie August, told The Tyee the family has still not been able to get information from the Ministry of Children and Family Development. They don’t even have any details about the group home Noelle had been living in when they went missing.

“We have yet to hear any accountability or any words from the social worker,” August said.

Brown and Sheila Poorman, Chelsea’s mother, have attempted to get all documents related to the Vancouver Police Department’s investigation of Chelsea’s disappearance and death through a freedom of information request. But they have been denied because the VPD’s investigation is still open.

The Tyee tried to obtain an external RCMP review that examined how the force investigated the case, but Vancouver police said the document can’t be made public because it could compromise an open investigation.

Police media spokesperson Steve Addison told The Tyee police are keeping Poorman’s case open because “we still hope that one day we will be able to provide answers that can explain how Chelsea travelled from the place where she was last seen to the place where her remains were found.”

Addison confirmed the case is not being treated as a criminal investigation.

Brown said if that is the case there should be nothing stopping police from releasing information about their investigation to advocates and the families, since there is no potential criminal prosecution to endanger.

“What that leads us to is questions about ‘How do we get more answers for the families?’ Because they deserve answers, and they deserve to know what the quality of the investigation was and what the police know about the circumstances under which Chelsea, Noelle and Tatyanna died,” Brown said.

“Unfortunately, there's not really any way to compel [police], and I think we are hoping that with the coroner's inquest... then we can ask those questions, and we can learn more about what is known about the deaths and circumstances under which they died.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll