Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here’s How to Buy Canadian and Fight Trump Tariffs

It’s not always easy, but tools can help you join in countering US attacks.

Melise Panetta 5 Mar 2025The Tyee

Melise Panetta is a lecturer in marketing in the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University. This article was originally published by the Conversation.

In the American whiskey section of a liquor store, a sign placed on top of a shelf of bottles reads 'Buy Canadian instead' with a red maple leaf.
It’s easy to buy Canadian in BC government liquor stores, where most US products are being removed from shelves. But confusing labels can make it harder in grocery stores. Photo by Ethan Cairns, the Canadian Press.

Escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States have ignited a new wave of Canadian patriotism, with consumers consciously choosing made-in-Canada products as an act of economic self-preservation and national pride.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on most Canadian and Mexican goods on Tuesday. This, along with Trump’s calls to make Canada the 51st U.S. state, has prompted Canadians to rally around the so-called “Buy Canadian” movement.

Recent research indicates a significant number of Canadians are now showing a strong preference for domestic products, with many willing to modify their purchasing behaviours. One recent poll revealed 42 per cent of Canadians polled will “absolutely do everything” to avoid purchasing U.S. products. Eighty-eight per cent said they would buy a product promoted as “made in Canada.”

Another poll found that 56 per cent of Canadians said they would stop buying a certain product altogether if there is no Canadian-made alternative.

While the “buy local” movement has deeper roots, often resurfacing during periods of economic tensions, the current surge stems from a desire to support homegrown brands and manufacturers they see as reflecting their values.

Buy Canadian movement challenges

While the Buy Canadian movement is gaining traction, actually sustaining it comes with notable challenges. Some experts caution that reducing reliance on U.S. imports is a gradual process contingent on consistent consumer commitment.

Two primary barriers stand in the way of this sustained change: the higher costs of Canadian-made goods, particularly during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and the difficulty consumers face in identifying domestically produced items.

Addressing these two issues is crucial for the long-term viability of the Buy Canadian movement.

Buying Canadian can cost more

The first primary obstacle facing the Buy Canadian movement is the price disparity between domestic goods and their imported counterparts.

Canadian domestic goods often come with a higher price tag due to production costs, economies of scale, transportation and other economic factors. These factors make it difficult for local manufacturers to compete with cheaper foreign alternatives.

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which is driving up prices for goods and services across various sectors, is further intensifying the challenge. One of the biggest household expenses, the cost of groceries, remains particularly high, having jumped by 7.8 per cent in 2023 — its highest level in nearly 40 years.

Higher prices across almost all sectors have resulted in 71 per cent of Canadians naming the cost of living as a top domestic concern, making it the leading news story in the country in 2024.

While many consumers express a desire to support local businesses even if they are pricier, the reality of higher costs could make it difficult for consumers to consistently choose domestic products over more affordable foreign alternatives.

Is it really ‘Made in Canada’?

The second major obstacle for the Buy Canadian movement lies in confusion over product labels. For many Canadians, identifying which products are truly Canadian versus imported alternatives can be a challenging task.

A recent poll found that 42 per cent of Canadians believe most grocery food products are made in Canada, while the actual number of products fully made in Canada is about 10 per cent.

Compounding matters further, understanding country-of-origin labelling can also be challenging. Labels such as “Made in Canada” and “Product of Canada” have specific definitions.

“Made in Canada” means the last substantial transformation of the good or service occurs in Canada but it may contain up to 49 per cent imported ingredients, while “Product of Canada” means all, or nearly all, significant parts and processing are Canadian.

This nuanced labelling and similarity in wording can lead to confusion, making it difficult for consumers to make informed choices.

Building on the Buy Canadian momentum

Canadian businesses and retailers have been responding to growing consumer demand for domestic products with concrete marketing strategies. For instance, Loblaw Cos., Canada’s largest food retailer, has committed to “doubling down on securing food grown and made” locally.

Grocery stores are also making it easier for consumers to identify local products. Several grocery chains have revamped their in-store displays by using shelf tags, stickers and end-of-aisle signage to clearly identify Canadian-made food items.

Retailers and brands are increasingly spotlighting domestic brands by rolling out targeted pricing deals. Major grocery chains have begun offering significant price reductions and exclusive promotions on items branded as “Made in Canada.”

Additionally, Canadians are flocking to websites such as Madeinca.ca, which aim to demystify country of origin and labelling so shoppers can distinguish domestic products from imports.

Although maintaining this momentum may be challenging, consumers are eager to showcase their patriotism at the checkout. With businesses and policymakers actively improving product transparency and addressing cost concerns, the Buy Canadian movement is poised to gain further traction. After all, nothing embodies unity quite like a little patriotic shopping, the Canadian way.The Conversation [Tyee]

