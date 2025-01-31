Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



Behind the Canada Line’s New Stop, Years in the Making

Capstan Station is finally open. How did Richmond get developers to chip in?

Christopher Cheung 31 Jan 2025The Tyee

Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee.

The entrance to Capstan Station bears the station’s name in sans-serif white typeface against a dark blue background with a 'T' to the left of the sign. A person holds up a red Chinese lion as part of an opening ceremony. People are applauding in the corridor behind the lion.
Conceived before the Canada Line was completed, Capstan Station finally opened on Dec. 20, 2024. Photo by Fei0316 via Wikipedia, Creative Commons licensed.

How to pay for a new rapid transit station?

The City of Richmond raised the funds by slapping a levy on new development, a novel approach that proved to pay off.

Mayor Malcolm Brodie touted the strategy as a “win-win.”

The brand new Capstan Station is a rare addition to an existing line of the TransLink public transportation network. Located between the Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations of the Canada Line, it had its grand opening just before Christmas.

Plans for Capstan Station have been long in the making and predate the opening of the Canada Line for the 2010 Winter Olympics.

The City of Richmond had been hoping to finance the station with a contribution from the developers of a massive project at the Capstan intersection. But in 2009, plans for Sun Tech City — comprising 16 highrises and some 2,000 homes by Concord Pacific and Pinnacle International — were scrapped in the wake of the recession.

In 2012, Richmond tried again.

In return for bonus density, the city charged developers in the area a levy of about $8,500 per new home built.

Richmond needed to raise $27.8 million for the new station, with the rest covered by TransLink. The city estimated that it would have collected that amount by 2027.

Surprisingly, the development boom was greater than anticipated. Richmond had the amount in hand by 2018, which meant that the station could be completed by 2022.

Construction was hit with a number of delays, from clashing development schedules with a nearby project to supply chain issues.

With fanfare that included a lion dance and samples from a vending machine that squeezes juice from fresh oranges, Capstan Station opened on Dec. 20, 2024.

“Creative partnerships and shared goals resulted in an amenity that will benefit the entire community without a financial burden to local government,” said Mayor Brodie at the event.

Capstan Station’s final price tag was $62 million, with Richmond ultimately chipping in $32.2 million that it collected from developers, including Concord Pacific, Polygon Homes, Pinnacle International and Yuanheng.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn added that the financing arrangement was the “first of its kind.”

“Together, we have shown how innovative funding solutions and successful partnerships can enable major projects like this to succeed,” he said.

A light yellow and blue map of Canada Line stops in Richmond includes the newly opened Capstan Station.
The 1.5-kilometre distance between the Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations has now been halved with Capstan Station in the middle. Map via TransLink, cropped.

‘Win-win’ for all

Todd Litman, the executive director of the Victoria Transport Policy Institute, would agree with the mayor’s assessment.

“Everybody benefits: users benefit, motorists benefit, the community benefits,” said Litman. “It can reduce car ownership. It reduces traffic congestion and parking problems.”

That’s important relief for No. 3 Road, Richmond’s narrow commercial corridor, along which the Canada Line travels.

As for the $8,500 levy, developers in the Capstan area say they’ve passed it on to homebuyers. However, Litman says that cost is “insignificant” compared with the money households can save by choosing to live near rapid transit.

“The amount we’re talking about is tiny,” he said. “The potential financial gains are huge.”

That fee doesn’t translate to much more in mortgage payments, he argues, and it’s offset by greater savings if a suburban household can cut down from two cars to one.

Plus, when a household near rapid transit decides to sell their property, they’ll enjoy a bigger jump in value than if they purchased a home somewhere more remote.

“The inefficiency of suburban life is needing to drive everywhere,” said Litman.

As a result, investments in rapid transit like the Canada Line are crucial to solving gridlock in growing suburbs like Richmond.

The next station is...

TransLink has constructed an additional rapid transit station to serve an existing line only once before. It built Lake City Way Station, a SkyTrain stop on the Millennium Line, in 2003 at the urging of the City of Burnaby.

Capstan Station, however, was one of three proposed additions to the Canada Line that experienced limbo. The other two would have been 33rd Avenue and 57th Avenue in Vancouver.

TransLink has no plans to build either, even though Vancouver had already collected $20 million from one developer and continues to preserve space to accommodate one at 57th Avenue. [Tyee]

