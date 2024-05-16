Four Years After Burnaby ‘Demovictions,’ Protected Tenants Return

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article — I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point — the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Housing
Municipal Politics

Four Years After Burnaby ‘Demovictions,’ Protected Tenants Return

And they’ll be paying their old rents for new homes. It’s a model for cities that want development without displacement.

Christopher Cheung TodayThe Tyee

Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee. Follow him on X @bychrischeung.

On the top, the image of an old walk-up apartment building surrounded by a fence, with ads promising new condos. On the bottom, a sleek completed tower with a mid-rise beside it.
From demoviction to relocation: the old and new home of tenants on Telford Avenue. Top image via Google Street View. Bottom photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

A group of tenants who were displaced from their Metrotown apartment building four years ago are returning to live in the new development that took its place — and they will be paying their old rents.

It’s a milestone in the saga of “demovictions” in the city of Burnaby.

For much of the 2010s, real estate developers were scooping up old rental buildings in Metrotown to build new towers, driving out tenants. Many low-income people depended on those units, with settlement agencies even placing new immigrants and refugees in them. The neighbourhood, where the city was channelling density, became a dramatic site of protest and transformation as wood-frame rental apartments came down and sleek condo towers were erected in their place.

In 2018, the election of a new council and a new mayor kicked off the introduction of tenant protections for this hot area.

Six years later, those efforts culminated in a novel announcement at 6521 Telford Ave., the first redeveloped site to welcome old tenants back to new homes.

At the old building, 54 rental units were destroyed. Forty-nine households were qualified under the lengths of their tenancies to return to homes in the new development. Of those households, 32 returned.

“We heard loud and clear from our community that nobody should be priced out of their neighbourhood,” Mayor Mike Hurley said, standing in front of the six-storey building of replacement rentals, the first of its kind.

“That’s why the City of Burnaby can produce the strongest... suite of rental protections in our country. No one can dispute that. That’s fact.”

A group of dignitaries stand in front of a new building holding up a sign that says 'Building more rental housing.' One of the men holds a pair of giant scissors.
Others will ‘claim’ they have the best tenant protections in Canada, but Burnaby’s is the best, says Mayor Mike Hurley. From left to right: Coun. James Wang, MP Terry Beech, Hurley, Luke Harrison of Catalyst, Evan Allegretto of Intracorp and Coun. Alison Gu. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

Skimming rentals from condos

Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart made the same bold claim about that city’s tenant protections along the Broadway corridor, but Vancouver’s haven’t yet been put to the test the same way Burnaby’s have.

The current version of Burnaby’s protections says that tenants who are displaced by redevelopment and have relocated to a new home must receive a lump sum payment or a top-up from the developer to cover the difference between their old and new homes. The developer must also cover the cost of moving.

Developers are also required to replace the same number of rental homes they destroy. Then, when the new development is complete, tenants have the right to return to a unit with the same number of bedrooms at virtually the same rent (plus the allowed annual increases under provincial controls).

In the case of 6521 Telford Ave., returning tenants will be moving into a separate building adjacent to the main condo tower. The units are smaller than their old ones, but they are brand new. At the time of demoviction, they were paying under $1,000 a month. Though the city and developer did not share what the tenants are paying now, the combination of municipal and provincial protections suggests the new rents won’t be too far off.

There is often resistance from landlords and developers when such tenant protections are put in place, with claims that the requirements would halt sales and render projects financially unfeasible.

But this isn’t a worry of Evan Allegretto — the B.C. regional president of Intracorp, which developed the Telford project — when it comes to Burnaby.

“I think if you look at the supply of housing and the homes under construction here, it’s pretty good evidence that the developers are feeling good about this policy and moving forward with projects,” Allegretto told The Tyee.

He expanded on this in response to a question from a Burnaby Now reporter.

Because Burnaby allows developers to build more market condos to pay for the non-market homes, the project is still feasible for the developer if the replacement units are in a wood-frame building. It’s a “pretty fair” policy, he said.

If a project costs $300 million and the city is asking for $1 million for the tenant assistance program, Allegretto said, “that’s a third of a per cent... it’s really a small number.”

In the case of Telford on the Walk, Intracorp built 66 replacement rental units in a six-storey mid-rise beside its 332-unit, 31-storey condo tower.

To pay for it, the city granted $460,000, the developer contributed $5.4 million and the federal government offered a total of $14.9 million in loans, including $2.4 million from a fund for new construction.

The new rental building was purchased and will be operated by Catalyst, a non-profit developer.

Men in suits tour a new apartment unit. There is a view of landscaping outside the window.
Mayor Mike Hurley and MP Terry Beech tour one of the replacement rentals, a one-bedroom apartment of approximately 525 square feet. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

‘Still crap’?

To spare them the media spotlight, Catalyst did not invite any of the incoming tenants to the building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

However, Murray Martin, a longtime tenant advocate from the demovictions era, did show up to the event. Co-chair of Burnaby Acorn, an advocacy group that fights for issues of social and economic justice, Martin was a member of the mayor’s task force that drafted some of the protections, but he believes the city’s current policy is not without problems.

“It’s the best tenant assistance policy in North America,” said Martin, “but it’s still crap.”

Two years ago, the majority of tenants surveyed by the city said that they preferred receiving rent top-ups rather than a lump sum payment from a developer. However, last year, more tenants were receiving lump sums than top-ups.

Mayor Hurley did not see an issue with this.

“I don’t think it’s a problem we’re trying to reverse,” Hurley told The Tyee. “In a perfect world, all tenants would be the same and have the same needs. [But] many tenants came forward and said they were moving out of province, they were going to school and they would prefer a lump sum.”

According to Martin, tenants he’s spoken with are choosing the lump sum because they didn’t believe the city would be able to ensure developers would pay the top-ups.

Last year, a complicated situation regarding another project on Telford Avenue unfolded when the city said it was told that the developer, Kirpal, could no longer pay the top-ups. As a result, the city cashed the developer’s $570,000 bond to compensate the demovicted tenants. Kirpal has disputed the city’s account and says this method of streamlining payments was intentional and agreed upon.

“Even before Kirpal, people were worried about developers not fulfilling their obligations to top up your rent. You’re screwed because you’re already in your place” at a higher rent, said Martin.

Martin is curious about the 17 households who did not return to 6521 Telford Ave. Allegretto of Intracorp told The Tyee that at least two of those households went on to purchase their own homes in the neighbourhood.

Building in Burnaby

While Burnaby has condos aplenty, it is playing catch-up with long-standing housing needs, considering that it lost a net number of 689 market rental homes between 2012 and 2022, the most of any municipality in Metro Vancouver, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Burnaby aims to build 3,050 new market rentals by 2025.

A graph shows the percentage change of market rentals from 2017 to 2022. Burnaby is at the far left, with negative growth. Richmond also has negative growth. At the far right, Vancouver has gained over 4,000 market rentals.
Burnaby lost the most market rentals from 2017 to 2022, compared with other Metro Vancouver municipalities. Graph via Metro Vancouver Housing Data Book 2023, based on CMHC data.
A digger beside an old walk-up apartment building with a chunk taken out of it, wood spilling onto the dirt.
Back in the demoviction era, developers in Burnaby didn’t need to replace the rental units they destroyed. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

That being said, Burnaby has become known for its housing innovation in recent years, from the creation of a new housing authority to offering up public land for non-profit developers like Catalyst to build on.

Catalyst president Luke Harrison said Burnaby was now “the leader in affordable housing in Metro Vancouver” and the “best municipality to build in.”

Burnaby’s efforts have resulted in 1,040 non-market homes in the works, a mix of rentals and co-ops.

For now, the demoviction saga is still unfolding, with 29 other developments with tenant assistance projects underway, according to the city’s website. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Agree with BC’s Decriminalization Rollback?

Take this week's poll