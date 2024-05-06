Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

21 Finalists Announced for the 2024 Land Awards

BC leaders in sustainable, equitable and socially just land use will be honoured June 13.

Real Estate Foundation of BC TodayThe Tyee

LandAwards2022WinnerTeaCreek.jpg
Every two years, the Land Awards honour land and water leaders, such as 2022 Food Lands winner Tea Creek. Photo by Pardeep Singh.

Twenty-one projects leading the way in sustainable, equitable and socially just land use and real estate are finalists for the 2024 Land Awards.

The Real Estate Foundation of BC will reveal the winners in five project categories, as well as the recipients of the Land Champion and Emerging Leader awards, at the 2024 Land Awards Gala on June 13 in Vancouver.

Established in 2010, the biennial awards program recognizes outstanding projects and leaders that protect the lands and waters we love and create sustainable, inclusive and resilient communities.

“We’re excited to celebrate remarkable leaders and organizations forging better relationships between lands, waters and people,” said Mark Gifford, CEO of REFBC. “By sharing success stories from across BC, we hope to build bridges and inspire lasting change.”

The 2024 Land Awards finalists are listed below, by project category.

Land Use and Conservation

Fresh Water

Built Environment

Food Sovereignty

Real Estate

Nominations for project awards are judged by committees composed of community leaders and subject-matter experts. To evaluate projects, judges considered innovation, impact, collaboration and engagement; sustainability, equity and social justice; Indigenous self-determination and reconciliation; and climate mitigation and adaptation.

The winners of the individual awards are selected by a panel of past chairs of REFBC’s board of governors. The Land Champion award recognizes a person who has made exemplary and lasting contributions to land use, conservation, freshwater or food systems, community planning, or real estate practices in B.C. The Emerging Leader award goes to a person or small group (age 35 or younger) who inspires and empowers others and has demonstrated early successes and the capacity to make wider change.

The 2024 Land Awards Gala will take place at Arras Banquet and Event Space. Featured guests include emcee Angela Sterritt Lu Algaxit Ts’im Xsblist, author of Unbroken; poet ’Cúagilákv Jess Housty, author of Crushed Wild Mint; and artist K.C. Hall.

Learn more about the Land Awards on their website. [Tyee]

Read more: Environment

