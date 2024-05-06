21 Finalists Announced for the 2024 Land Awards

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Twenty-one projects leading the way in sustainable, equitable and socially just land use and real estate are finalists for the 2024 Land Awards.

The Real Estate Foundation of BC will reveal the winners in five project categories, as well as the recipients of the Land Champion and Emerging Leader awards, at the 2024 Land Awards Gala on June 13 in Vancouver.

Established in 2010, the biennial awards program recognizes outstanding projects and leaders that protect the lands and waters we love and create sustainable, inclusive and resilient communities.

“We’re excited to celebrate remarkable leaders and organizations forging better relationships between lands, waters and people,” said Mark Gifford, CEO of REFBC. “By sharing success stories from across BC, we hope to build bridges and inspire lasting change.”

The 2024 Land Awards finalists are listed below, by project category.

Land Use and Conservation

Líl̓wat Forestry Ventures

Q̓welq̓welústen/Mount Meager Landslide Restoration Nadleh Whut’en First Nation, Stellat’en First Nation and Society for Ecosystem Restoration in Northern BC

Yun Ghunli (Defenders of the Land) Nature-Based Solutions Foundation

IPCA Conservation Financing for Endangered Ecosystems W̱SÁNEĆ School Board ṮEṮÁĆES Revitalization Project

Fresh Water

Comox Valley Project Watershed Society

Kus-kus-sum: Unpave Paradise Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society

Conservation Through Education Living Lakes Canada

Columbia Basin Water Monitoring Framework Nature Trust of BC

Enhancing Estuary Resilience: An Innovative Approach to Sustaining Fish and Fish Habitat in a Changing Climate Watershed Watch Salmon Society Connected Waters: Working Together for a Resilient Floodplain

Built Environment

BC Transit

Victoria handyDART Centre Climate Caucus

Managing Natural Assets: Handbook for Local Governments Kambo Energy Group

Empower Me NUQO Modular and Squamish Nation

Esḵéḵxwi7ch tl’a Sp’áḵw’us Place Pembina Institute, BC Non-Profit Housing Association, City of Vancouver and Metro Vancouver Housing Corp. Reframed Initiative and Lab

Food Sovereignty

Nawalakw

Nawalakw Community Farm Rivershed Society of BC

sc̓e:ɬxʷəy̓əm/Salmon River — Foodlands Corridor Restoration Program Salish Sea Regenerative Farm Society Salish Sea Regenerative Farm

Real Estate

BC Northern Real Estate Board

Water and Land Sustainability Issues Webinar Series Greater Vancouver Realtors

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Campaign Musqueam Indian Band and Musqueam Capital Corp.

lelǝḿ Real Estate Institute of BC Advancing Excellence Initiative

Nominations for project awards are judged by committees composed of community leaders and subject-matter experts. To evaluate projects, judges considered innovation, impact, collaboration and engagement; sustainability, equity and social justice; Indigenous self-determination and reconciliation; and climate mitigation and adaptation.

The winners of the individual awards are selected by a panel of past chairs of REFBC’s board of governors. The Land Champion award recognizes a person who has made exemplary and lasting contributions to land use, conservation, freshwater or food systems, community planning, or real estate practices in B.C. The Emerging Leader award goes to a person or small group (age 35 or younger) who inspires and empowers others and has demonstrated early successes and the capacity to make wider change.

The 2024 Land Awards Gala will take place at Arras Banquet and Event Space. Featured guests include emcee Angela Sterritt Lu Algaxit Ts’im Xsblist, author of Unbroken; poet ’Cúagilákv Jess Housty, author of Crushed Wild Mint; and artist K.C. Hall.

Learn more about the Land Awards on their website.

Read more: Environment