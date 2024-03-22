BC’s Utilities Commission Has Rejected FortisBC’s Renewable Gas Plan

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
Energy
BC Politics
Environment

BC’s Utilities Commission Has Rejected FortisBC’s Renewable Gas Plan

The company’s climate-friendly goals relied on ‘squirrely’ accounting, says one advocate.

Andrew MacLeod TodayThe Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

An aerial photograph shows the Keystone methane capture and RNG facility, with several different kinds of equipment and large silver-coloured silos.
The RNG facility at the Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Fortis wanted the province’s utilities commission to allow it and other sources of non-local RNG to play a big role in the province’s future energy supply. Photo via Archaea Energy.

The British Columbia Utilities Commission has rejected a FortisBC plan that would have seen the company’s existing customers paying to provide more expensive renewable natural gas in new buildings.

The decision means Fortis cannot designate new gas connections as coming 100 per cent from renewable sources of gas since “the BCUC found that it would result in undue price discrimination, in part because existing customers would be subsidizing new customers for the much higher costs of this service.”

Renewable natural gas, or RNG, consists primarily of methane captured and purified from landfills, dairy farms, sewage plants and other organic sources. It is much more expensive than conventional natural gas and is considered carbon neutral as it would still be released into the atmosphere even if it were never burned for energy.

In its application to the BCUC, FortisBC said its plan would help the company to meet the province’s targets for greenhouse gas emission reductions, balance supply and demand for RNG, enable compliance with incoming zero-carbon building regulations, and maintain energy choice for existing customers and new residential connections.

The BCUC ruled that FortisBC can continue to sell RNG to customers who choose it and who pay part of the added cost. The company can also blend RNG into the gas that it provides to all customers, making their RNG purchase mandatory.

It cannot, however, designate 100 per cent of new customers’ gas supply as RNG while spreading the cost of that program across all existing customers, the BCUC decided.

“They’ve made the right decisions as far as I’m concerned,” said Eoin Finn, director of research for the group My Sea to Sky and an intervenor in the BCUC review. “This is terrible news for Fortis, if you are a Fortis lover. I am not.”

FortisBC will have trouble meeting provincial climate targets without making its product too expensive for customers, Finn said. The province requires the company to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and cities are using the Zero Carbon Step Code and other building rules to discourage or ban all-fossil gas hookups.

The company’s proposal would have been a “clever” way around the requirements, said Finn, adding that part of FortisBC’s plan included RNG that it bought in other jurisdictions getting counted in B.C., even though that gas would never physically be in the province’s system.

“This is squirrely accounting and BCUC yesterday said we’re not having any of that,” Finn said.

A spokesperson for Fortis Inc. did not respond by publication time to a request for comment.

The BCUC made the decision following a review process during which it heard from 24 intervenors, including many cities and environmental groups.

“The BCUC recognizes that there is a need for an orderly transition of B.C.’s energy system towards a net-zero carbon emissions future and measures will need to be taken to address the role of gas and protect FortisBC gas customers,” the regulator said Wednesday. “Further guidance and clarity on how this can be achieved may come from B.C. government policies or plans, or a BCUC inquiry.”

The BC Utilities Commission also released a separate decision Wednesday approving FortisBC’s long-term energy plan, which projects different scenarios detailing the company’s expected gas demand into the future. Despite its approval, the regulator stated that the company’s next plan, due in 2026, would need more details on how it plans to meet B.C.’s climate targets.

The commission rejected FortisBC’s plan to reduce emissions through liquefied natural gas investments due to uncertainty in the LNG market. “The BCUC was unable to determine whether pursuing sales or infrastructure investments in LNG would be beneficial to FortisBC customers or in the public interest,” it said.

The BCUC’s role includes regulating energy utilities in the province. Its mandate includes balancing the interests of ratepayers and other stakeholders against those of the businesses it regulates.

With files from Zoë Yunker. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Naheed Nenshi Will Win the Alberta NDP Leadership Race?

Take this week's poll