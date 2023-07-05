‘This Market Needs to Survive’

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Municipal Politics

‘This Market Needs to Survive’

Vancouver will close a sanctioned spot for street vending in the Downtown Eastside. Expect ‘a gong show,’ say critics.

Jen St. Denis TodayThe Tyee

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee covering civic issues. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.

A man wearing a blue Adidas track jacket hugs another man wearing sunglasses and a visi-vest. Behind them are the tables and tents of a street market.
Brent Skorobohach, right, embraces another worker at the Downtown Eastside Street Market on July 4. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

Its future has been uncertain for years, but Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Street Market is facing what could be its final deadline at the end of the summer.

Staff have been told the market, currently located in a vacant lot near Hastings and Carrall streets, will have to move at the end of August. The city does not have an alternate space for the sanctioned vending area.

At the same time, the city has told community groups that city engineering staff and police will be stepping up enforcement of bylaws that prohibit selling on the sidewalk.

“This market needs to survive, or else things will escalate and it will be a gong show again,” said Brent Skorobohach, a market staffer who was working at the market on Tuesday.

“These people are going to vend one way or another, be it in here or out on the street.”

Community groups say the plan appears to be similar to the city’s decision to clear the Hastings Street tent encampment in April. That enforcement action happened despite city officials knowing there weren’t enough shelter spots for people to go to.

“If the VPD and the city clear off all the vending the way they cleared the encampment, it doesn’t help anything, it actually creates more harm,” said Michelle Lackie, the executive director of Exchange Inner City. The non-profit supports economic development in the neighbourhood.

The Downtown Eastside Street Market has been moved from empty lot to empty lot over the past three years. During that time, the market has weathered complaints that stolen goods are sold there: after a 2021 investigation, police said organized crime had infiltrated the street vending scene and marginalized people were being recruited to shoplift goods.

The Binners’ Project currently holds a city contract to help manage the market. Sean Miles, the project’s executive director, said the market has a long list of prohibited items to prevent the sale of stolen goods. Clothing with retail tags, power tools, bikes and bike parts are on that list.

“There have been times where organized and co-ordinated selling of stolen goods have happened in the market,” Miles said. “But the VPD have addressed those issues and that isn't something that is currently a concern that we've seen or heard about.”

Dismantling a piece of community

On Tuesday morning, Dani Schroyen was standing among her belongings on the sidewalk near the market. City workers wearing orange jumpsuits were using pitchforks to clear the sidewalk of debris. It’s a familiar sight in the neighbourhood, where city workers, accompanied by police, do “street sweeps” daily to keep the sidewalks clear.

851px version of DaniSchroyen.jpg
Dani Schroyen stands on East Hastings Street after being told to move her belongings during the daily street sweeps on July 4. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

In the process, homeless people repeatedly lose their belongings.

Schroyen said she takes part in the sidewalk vending outside the official market, selling items she finds at garage sales. She said there isn’t enough room inside the market, and that she’d like to see the city offer vending licenses to allow people to sell items on the sidewalk. Schroyen suggested there could be specific times when sidewalk vending activity is allowed.

People in the neighbourhood rely on the market, Schroyen said.

The market was recently closed for two weeks after two vendors were assaulted with bear spray and other weapons on June 12. Last Friday, the market reopened with security guards in addition to the peer workers who are normally the only staff on site.

In an email, city communications staff confirmed the market’s lease is up at the end of August and there are no other publicly owned spaces nearby. City staff are still working to find an alternate location, but “currently do not foresee a viable location.”

Wherever the market is located, vendors tend to gather on the sidewalk outside to also hawk their wares. Market supporters say both the market and the sidewalk vending that happens outside of the official market play an important part in the neighbourhood.

“Sometimes they’re looking for a flower vase, they need it for a gift. Colouring books. Food items. That’s what the vendors are selling,” Schroyen said.

“It should be there for everyone — we should all be treated equally.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll