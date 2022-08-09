On East Hastings, We’ve Been Abandoned

Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

Your $180 per year will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $180 per year is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Rights + Justice
Housing
Municipal Politics

On East Hastings, We’ve Been Abandoned

Governments and political leaders need to invest in real solutions to a human rights crisis. Here’s where they’ve fallen short, and what we need now.

Meenakshi Mannoe TodayTheTyee.ca

Meenakshi Mannoe is the criminalization and policing campaigner at Pivot Legal Society. She is the author of the 2022 report #StopTheSweeps: Ending Cyclical Displacement & Criminalized Poverty in Vancouver.
An Indigenous woman, Mama Marcy, is standing to the right of a handmade sign, white posterboard with orange letters, that reads “Keep our streets clean.” Marcy is wearing black and a red, black and white beaded necklace in the colours of the medicine wheel.
Downtown Eastside resident Mama Marcy poses next to a handmade sign on East Hastings Street in Vancouver. A lack of public interventions means that she and her neighbours have been banding together to maintain the streets themselves. Photo by Meenakshi Mannoe.

On July 25, fire Chief Karen Fry ordered the City of Vancouver to “immediately remove tents and structures along East Hastings Street, due to numerous urgent safety concerns.”

Residents of the Hastings Street tent city in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside have become targets — for municipal candidates driving by while on the campaign trail, for bureaucrats ordering quick-start solutions that fail to overturn decades of displacement, and for police officers who say they are just doing their jobs.

During meetings with the City of Vancouver’s Street Sweeps Working Group, I was told that senior city management was meeting regularly in the weeks leading up to the fire chief’s order to remove the tents on East Hastings.

But based on the days that followed, it’s increasingly clear that no one had a plan.

The city estimates that there are well over 100 tents and structures along Hastings. These tents and structures are people’s homes. Tent cities are also communities — where people self-organize and care for each other, through peer support, harm reduction and mutual aid. For people who reside in inadequate housing, like Vancouver’s SRO stock, tent cities are also a respite. Of course they are no substitute for dignified, accessible housing. The conditions on Hastings are products of civic abandonment, where people shelter in public space due to the absence of safe, viable and permanent housing. In the sheer absence of adequate, accessible and affordable housing, tent cities have become an imperfect solution.

While fire Chief Fry decried the “catastrophic” risks to residents housed in makeshift tents, structures and residential buildings along Hastings, the deadline attached to the fire chief’s order has come and gone — without any intervention from the City of Vancouver.

Chief Fry cited the following concerns after the July 21 inspection:

  1. Restricted means of egress from various buildings
  2. Accumulation of combustible materials against buildings
  3. Restricted access to fire department connections for various buildings
  4. Unsafe storage and use of propane and other fuel sources
  5. Open flames and fire hazards

Since the order was issued, there has been no provision of fire-safe sheltering supplies or guidance on fire-safe sheltering in public space, and no viable alternative housing options offered. It’s been nearly three weeks and people have not been given guidance on how to abate any of these conditions, which could endanger life and pose a risk of injury or loss by fire.

Instead, there was a further withdrawal of civic services from the neighbourhood: garbage collection stopped in the Downtown Eastside after the BC Day long weekend, and is only set to resume today, Aug. 9.

Accumulated garbage in the neighbourhood puts people at increased risk of disease. Beyond the continued devastation of the official public health emergencies — the contaminated drug supply and COVID-19 — there have also been shigella and dysentery outbreaks in recent years.

When the city ceased garbage collection, it left residents trying to keep their streets clean with very little infrastructure.

An Indigenous man named Aaron stands on the sidewalk in front of a construction site, holding an industrial-sized janitorial broom over his head.
Downtown Eastside residents like Aaron, pictured here, took it upon themselves to keep their neighbourhood clean in the absence of regular garbage collection services. Photo by Ryan Sudds, member of the Stop the Sweeps coalition.

While affordable housing goes down, police funding goes up

We are in the middle of a human rights crisis. It’s my opinion that the city, the Vancouver Police Department, and all levels of government have manufactured the conditions that drive housing precarity.

The lack of safety in the neighbourhood isn’t about criminalized residents — it’s about the colliding crises of settler-colonialism, unaffordable housing, a poisoned drug supply, income insecurity, and the cruel realities of surviving on the street. Daily street sweeps in the neighbourhood, wherein a team of VPD officers and city workers patrol Hastings to “sweep” unhoused people and their belongings off the sidewalks can’t “sanitize” these conditions.

Sweeps also can’t erase the reality that affordable housing stock in Vancouver — and specifically in the Downtown Eastside — has been depleted. A 2018 report by the Carnegie Community Action Project determined that over 800 units of housing were constructed in the DTES that year — at a rate of six unaffordable units for every affordable unit.

Of course, shelter rates for income and disability assistance recipients have stagnated at a paltry $375 per month for individuals. Fire-safe or not, there is simply nowhere for people to go.

The conditions for unhoused residents of Vancouver have gained international attention, including from two former UN special rapporteurs on adequate housing. Special rapporteurs Leilani Farha and Miloon Kothari castigated the housing conditions in Vancouver.

In 2017, Kothari described Vancouver as an “apartheid city,” remarking on the increasing divide between rich and poor. That division has been enabled by the continued displacement of unhoused residents, normalized anti-homeless and anti-drug user discourse (including at public hearings), and the criminalization of people living in poverty.

We are funding the criminalization of homelessness

While affordable housing has been depleted, police budgets have steadily risen. This year, the VPD expenditures budget totals over $372 million. In comparison, the total budget for community services is $43 million.

These dollars aren’t neutral. They reflect the values of the City of Vancouver and the electorate. Beyond the hundreds of millions currently dedicated to the VPD, the force has also chosen to invest resources in initiatives such as the Trespass Prevention Program, designed to target unhoused people based on complaints submitted by landlords or leaseholders.

Instead of investing in the obvious infrastructure — housing — we are funding the criminalization of homelessness. Criminalization has become the predominant narrative in the Downtown Eastside, where police and city workers cite dangerous working conditions. What about the working conditions for peer workers, residents and staff from various agencies stationed in the neighbourhood?

Withdrawal of garbage removal, a core city service, put everyone at risk. No one wants to live, work or play in a neighbourhood that is dangerous — that’s human. But in the same breath, let’s also talk about the dangers of public policy failures, violent police incidents, and anti-poor and anti-drug user stigma. If we want to politicize the conditions in the DTES, let’s do it with an eye to solutions.

Currently, organizations like the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Coalition of Peers Dismantling the Drug War and the Overdose Prevention Society are on the ground, working with peers to distribute harm reduction gear and build democratic leadership block by block. When garbage collection ceased, they stepped in to fill that role, too.

Aaron hands a broom to an unidentified woman on his right, on Carrall Street in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
Aaron distributes brooms to unhoused residents of East Hastings Street. He’s one of a group of local residents working with their peers to collect garbage and keep their neighbourhood livable. Photo by Ryan Sudds.

Here’s what we need

Acts of displacement — whether through fire orders or daily street sweeps — not only jeopardize these community-building initiatives, they jeopardize the health and safety of everyone in the neighbourhood. Clearing unhoused people off the streets without giving them anywhere to go isn’t a long-term solution. Rather, it’s callous and cruel.

We’ve been through this before, including multiple times in the last two years — at Oppenheimer, Strathcona and CRAB parks. And in a few months, people will still have nowhere to shelter 24-7 without fear of displacement.

There is another way. Government could step up with livable, dignified and accessible housing options. The city could create safer sheltering and vending spaces — on vacant lots, repurposed roadways and side streets — where people could set up without increasing fire, life and safety risks.

The city could expand hygiene facilities, including spots that are safe for people of marginalized genders.

Agencies could be provided funds to administer low-barrier permanent storage facilities.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services could work with residents to develop and adopt a harm reduction approach to fire safety.

We could defund the criminalization of poverty and redirect funds away from enforcement.

These are all possibilities. But we need government and political leaders to stop co-ordinating hostile responses and instead invest in humanity. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Environmental Impacts Are Most Concerning to You This Summer?

Take this week's poll