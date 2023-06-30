Lytton’s Long Road Home

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Environment
Urban Planning

Lytton’s Long Road Home

The community is poised to rebuild. But the cause of its devastation remains shrouded in secrecy as the RCMP’s investigation continues.

Amanda Follett Hosgood TodayThe Tyee

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives in Wet’suwet’en territory. Find her on Twitter @amandajfollett.

A woman wearing a yellow work vest, mask and hard hat stands in front of a demolished building. There are mountains in the background.
A year after the fire, Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor stands in front of the remains of her home, which burned on June 30, 2021. Today, the village is finally poised to begin reconstruction. Photo by Darryl Dyck, the Canadian Press.

Olivia Hughes remembers waking up on the morning of June 30, 2021.

She and her partner, Chad, had moved into their new home in Lytton the day before, in the midst of a deadly heat dome that shattered Canadian records when temperatures in the community hit 49.6 C.

Hughes, who grew up in the area and works for the B.C. Wildfire Service, was well aware that that local terrain — steep canyon walls, gusty winds and extreme heat — made it prone to wildfires. The morning held an ominous stillness.

“I don’t feel good about today,” she told her partner.

That afternoon, as Hughes was travelling through the village working smaller fires to the north and south, she spotted the wildfire that would tear through Lytton in under a half hour. Her team responded, urging residents to leave, but it was too late to bring the raging fire under control.

Helpless, she watched the community she loved burn.

Two years later, information about what caused the devastating Lytton fire, which destroyed 90 per cent of the community and killed two residents, continues to be mired in secrecy.

B.C. Wildfire Service confirmed to The Tyee that its Lytton fire origin and cause report has now been forwarded to the RCMP. But the report remains under wraps as the RCMP’s criminal investigation continues.

Hughes says there’s a sense of hurt and anger in Lytton as the investigation drags on. Knowing who’s responsible would be “closure on the worst nightmare of my life,” she says.

“I wish that this chapter could have been closed earlier and now it’s become so political that it is frustrating,” she says.

A young woman with blonde hair, wearing a red uniform, crosses her arms and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a river and mountainous terrain.
Olivia Hughes was a wildfire fighter in Lytton when fire tore through the community two years ago. She and her partner had just moved into a new home in the village a day earlier. Photo submitted.

Some residents aren’t waiting for official answers.

It’s broadly believed within the community that the trains that lumber through Lytton are responsible for the fire. In particular, a locomotive that passed through town at 4:30 p.m. on June 30, 2021, 18 minutes before the fire was reported, has been cause for suspicion.

As the two-year window closes on the statute of limitations to seek legal action against those responsible, Canada’s two major railway companies face a flurry of lawsuits.

Earlier this year, Lytton residents asked the B.C. Supreme Court to certify a class-action lawsuit against Canadian National and Canadian Pacific. They say the railway companies, along with the federal government, should have done more to prevent wildfires on the day Lytton burned.

A decision by the B.C. Supreme Court on whether the lawsuit will proceed is still pending.

In the days leading up to the two-year anniversary, a handful of additional lawsuits were filed against CN and CP, most of them by insurance companies seeking to recoup costs.

Plaintiffs named in the lawsuits include the Village of Lytton and Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the local health authorities and school board, and a list of more than a hundred Lytton residents and businesses impacted by the fire. All three lawsuits were filed by companies that insured the plaintiffs.

The lawsuits allege that the railway companies could have done more to prevent the fire, including travelling at slower speeds, removing brush from alongside the tracks, dousing the right-of-way with water and posting an employee to watch for smoke.

They also name various government agencies that they say failed to regulate the industry in a way that would have mitigated fire risk.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Pivoting from recovery to rebuilding

Jennifer Thoss says she’s not holding her breath when it comes to an official source of the fire.

“I think it could take a really, really long time, we’re talking a decade, and CN and CP’s pockets are deep,” she says.

In the meantime, efforts to rebuild the community are moving ahead.

On June 19, the village lifted the state of local emergency and evacuation order that had been in effect since the day of the fire, marking a significant milestone in the journey home.

Thoss, a schoolteacher, is taking the next year off to focus on her own properties. She is also a councillor on Lytton’s recently elected all-women council, a team that has been a force in moving the community toward rebuilding. Combined with new staff, including two recently hired recovery managers, the community appears poised to turn a corner.

“It looks like a big dirt field,” Thoss says. “It is very much a blank slate right now.”

But rebuilding could be on the horizon, Mayor Denise O’Connor says.

After two years of false starts, O’Connor sounds cautiously optimistic that residents might finally have the gratification of seeing their community begin to re-emerge — with building getting underway as soon as late summer.

“I would be pleasantly surprised to see it earlier,” she adds.

In the wake of the fire, fears that the land may be toxic led to the removal of the top two feet of Lytton’s surface, a massive undertaking that involved extensive archaeology work in an area traditionally used by the Nlaka'pamux Nation.

An orange sign next to a road says “no stopping next three kilometres, area of increased respiratory risk, keep windows up and air on recirculate.” There is mountainous terrain in the background.
The state of local emergency and evacuation order for Lytton was lifted — and signs like this one removed — within the last two weeks by the village council. It means that residents can now access their properties and begin to think about rebuilding. Photo via Crusty Da Klown via Flickr, public domain.

With the excavation recently completed, backfilling is set to begin. It starts today, symbolically, with a ceremonial load of fill to mark the transition from recovery to rebuild. Once the properties have been backfilled, construction can begin. The village has begun to accept its first building permit applications.

Another development is the return of power to the community, with Lytton’s few remaining buildings reconnected to the grid in recent months. The sewer system, left dormant the past two years, is undergoing tests before becoming operational.

The task of bringing Lytton to this stage has been both rewarding and overwhelming, both Thoss and O’Connor say.

“I really credit the staff we’ve brought on board, our recovery managers in particular,” O’Connor says about the recent progress. “Bringing on the staff that we’ve brought on has been really, really helpful.”

Lytton left in the lurch

It was no accident that Ken Pite’s camper was sitting on his pickup truck the day of the Lytton fire.

He’d been outside earlier in the day and noticed how tinder-dry the grass was, as water restrictions were in effect and temperatures soared. The wind had picked up, too, adding the final ingredient for extreme fire danger. He knew there was a high risk of wildfires.

When the smell of smoke began permeating the walls of his home shortly after 4:30 p.m., he knew it was time to leave. He threw a few things in the truck and drove away, knowing he may never see his home again.

Two years later, Pite is still living in his camper.

“I consider it disgraceful that two years later we have no RCMP report on the cause of the fire,” says Pite, who is currently parked at a friend’s orchard and vineyard across the valley, where he keeps busy helping with chores.

A close-up of a man’s face, with greying hair and beard, and wearing glasses. He sits in a blue lawn chair surrounded by green leaves.
Ken Pite sits amongst the regrowth on his Lytton property. Once this site has been backfilled, he plans to move his camper onto the lot in the hopes of rebuilding. Photo submitted.

Once Pite’s property has been backfilled, he and his camper will move home. Others in the community continue to live in motels, trailer parks and friends’ basements, he says.

With no one to take responsibility, there is no clear way forward to recoup their losses. Those without insurance are dependent on charity to rebuild, Pite says. But while there are groups willing to provide labour, the cost of building materials — which has soared in recent years — can be prohibitive.

While Pite was insured, the insurance has limits. Increased construction costs, stricter building code requirements and skyrocketing insurance premiums could all pose financial barriers.

“I’m hoping that I can get something built for the insurance that I have, but I don’t know for sure,” he says. “I’m in this limbo and have been for years.”

As extreme heat and wildfires become more common, Pite hopes that there’s a lesson in what Lytton has experienced.

“The villagers in Lytton have been left very much in the lurch,” he says. “This isn’t a suitable way of running a society. We need to have people on the ground immediately in dealing with the needs of people who have been impacted by disasters.

“I want people to ask themselves, how do you want to be treated when this happens to you? Because I think this is a case study of how not to treat a community.”

Railway companies distance themselves from allegations

The Tyee reached out to both CN and CP for a response to the continued speculation that a train caused the Lytton wildfire. Both declined to comment, with CN citing the current legal cases.

CP provided a link to the Transportation Safety Board’s 2021 investigation into the Lytton fire.

While the TSB initially said it had reasonable grounds to believe railway activity caused the fire, based on information from the B.C. Wildfire Service and RCMP, in October 2021 its investigation determined that there was “no evidence” of a link between the fire and the railway.

In forming its legal case against the railway companies, Vancouver law firm Slater Vecchio requested internal communications about the TSB investigation through federal freedom of information laws. The request, which took more than a year to process, turned up more than a thousand pages of documents.

A handful of those pages are reproduced in an affidavit submitted to the B.C. Supreme Court earlier this year as part of the proposed class-action. They show that investigators struggled to get enough carbon debris from the suspected train’s exhaust stack to compare with samples found next to the tracks, where the fire is believed to have started.

Provincial wildfire investigators had “expressed interest in samples of a black, carbonaceous coal-like substance” found near the tracks, noting it was a possible source of ignition, according to the TSB’s final report.

The Tyee requested the full response provided to law firm Slater Vecchio, but was told by an access to information analyst with the TSB that it won’t be made public, despite federal freedom of information laws that require public bodies to post them within 30 days.

The TSB pointed to exceptions for posting responses but declined to provide a specific reason for withholding the files.

A year ago, The Tyee also requested, through provincial freedom of information laws, a draft of B.C. Wildfire Service’s report on the cause of the Lytton fire. The Ministry of Forests declined, citing a section of the act that allows it to withhold information that could be harmful to law enforcement.

After a complaint was filed with B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, the ministry changed course, saying the RCMP — and not the province — has custody of the report. The complaint is awaiting an inquiry, a process that could take years.

The RCMP did not respond to The Tyee’s request for an update on its investigation before publication.

Clinging to a sense of community

In the meantime, delays in rebuilding have tugged at the strong social fabric in Lytton.

Pite recalls that, as fire bore down on the town, residents risked their own lives to go door to door, walking into their neighbours’ homes if necessary to ensure they were alerted to the danger. It’s a testament to the strength of the community where he’s lived for nearly three decades, he says.

That cohesiveness is credited for many residents’ determination in waiting out delays to move back.

People mingle in front of a small beige building with pointed roof and steeple. On the left, a man with white hair speaks to a woman wearing a blue shirt.
Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor speaks with Rev. Angus Muir, far left, outside the Anglican church in Lytton earlier this month. The church was one of the few buildings that survived the blaze, and the first to hold a community gathering within the village since the town burned two years ago. Photo by Jennifer Thoss.

But as time marches on, the community has changed, including the loss of core members. Some of the more elderly residents have died over the past two years, never having had the chance to return home. Others have moved closer to family or into long-term care. In some cases, frustration has given way to defeat, and some residents have decided to move elsewhere.

Hughes’ home, one of the few that didn’t burn in the fire, has been both a refuge and a reminder of that horrible day. In many ways, it has been a place of healing after the trauma of fighting the fire that consumed her community.

But walking her dogs through the burned remains of her community has also been a constant reminder.

“It felt like the apocalypse,” she says. “It’s hard to drive through the town every day that you watched burn. So, while our home feels really good, everything outside is hard.”

The couple is leaving. As they begin to build their future together, they want it to include community, like the one that was scattered when Lytton burned. They recently took possession of a new home in Lillooet.

“It’s too hard to plan a life and a family right now,” Hughes says. “It has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll