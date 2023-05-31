Are You an Edgewalker? These Just Won Prizes

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Indigenous
Media
Environment

Are You an Edgewalker? These Just Won Prizes

Meet changemakers in our bioregion who are the inaugural recipients of a new award from Salmon Nation.

David Beers YesterdayThe Tyee

David Beers is the founding editor of The Tyee and serves as current editor-in-chief.

EdgewalkersForest.jpg
Izlee Brown and Yawnah Brown of the Taktokeewa Habitat Restoration Project in Pine Spring, California, which will receive $20,000 in support as grand prize winner of the inaugural Edge Prize. Photo via Lomakatsi Restoration Project.

If we’re going to invent the society we need to preserve the natural systems that sustain us, and we’ll need to identify people who are getting on with the job expertly.

Then we can learn from their successes in this bioregion, wet and green, that extends from Alaska to northern California.

Call these exemplars “Edgewalkers.” And give them recognition, mentoring and financial support.

That was the thinking behind January’s call for entries for the Edge Prize, which you may have read about in January here on The Tyee.

On offer were cash awards ranging from $500 to $20,000 for folks catalyzing “projects and solutions that are proven and already working in place, creating real positive change to benefit the lands, waters and people, and not based on proprietary methods, and replicable in different parts of the bioregion,” said the Salmon Nation Trust as it called for entries.

Well, as it happens, there are a lot of such entrepreneurs, leaders and just plain doers out there.

Salmon Nation’s inaugural appeal anointed 130 Edgewalkers from among the many applications that rolled in. All of whom were invited to network and create a short video explaining their work (The Tyee, pleased to be chosen, provided this one).

On Tuesday, the top Edge Prize winners were announced. The projects are a testament to human resourcefulness in challenging times.

Grand Prize

The $20,000 grand prize winner went to the Lomakatsi Restoration Project, represented by Edgewalker Allayana Darrow in Alturas, California. This initiative “employed an innovative and highly successful model for engaging a diversity of youth in ecological restoration to build fire-adapted forests and communities. This model creates meaningful, living-wage work that provides a foundation for the next generation of workers in forest product and ecological restoration industries,” said the Salmon Nation press release.

“It’s inspiring to be a part of the Edge Prize. It’s a network of driven, innovative people and organizations working in service to ecosystems and communities across the West,” said Lomakatsi executive director Marko Bey.

“We’re honoured to be recognized for our ecological workforce training and education model that for 28 years has provided a blueprint for partnership between tribes, agencies and non-profits, while reducing the risk of severe wildfire, growing the ecological workforce, and restoring healthy forests and watersheds across Oregon and northern California.”

“The grand prize will support the Taktokeewa Habitat Restoration Project as we work to expand the initial 3,100-acre project area tenfold over the next decade,” said Lomakatsi Tribal Partnerships director Belinda Brown, enrolled member of the Kosealekte Band of the Ajumawi-Atsuge Nation (Pit River Tribe) and descendant of the Northern Paiute Gidutikad Band.

“Together we’re raising capacity to accomplish more restorative work across all lands, providing tribal crew members with hands-on experience in technical forestry and cultural monitoring through peer-to-peer training, and laying the groundwork for future ecological forestry treatments and the return of good cultural fire on Kosealekte Band homelands.”

In addition to the grand prize, a number of other Edgewalkers received awards of $5,000. The list includes British Columbians and reads like pinpoints on a map towards a more sustainable future in the Pacific Northwest.

Food and agriculture

Nia Harris for healing spaces at Black Futures Farm (Portland, Oregon)

Healing the connection between Black people and the land by cultivating a healthy place for the Black community to gather in joy and source fresh food.

Ecosystem restoration

Courtney Hill for Foodlands Corridor Restoration Program (Langley, B.C.)

Restoring and connecting adjacent, small parcels of privately held land to form a larger restored natural corridor that will support a food system that is healthy, sustainable, just and inclusive.

Culture

Tasha Faye Evans for In the Presence of Ancestors (Port Moody, B.C.)

A life-long exhibition of five magnificently carved house posts raised along Port Moody’s iconic 3.5 kilometre Shoreline Trail, reasserting Indigenous values and shared and sacred responsibilities.

Education

Janneke Petersen for Symbiotic Schoolyard (Port Townsend, Washington)

A curriculum for middle school teachers to help students take on the role of restoration ecologists to increase biodiversity of their schoolyards through hands-on lessons.

Community resilience

Mary Hostetter for Community-Based Monitoring (Igiugig and Bristol Bay, Alaska)

Community-based climate change monitoring led by Indigenous Knowledge and supported by science to fill in gaps that inherently exist in the management, academic and research realms, where priorities and results are not often shared back with tribes.

Innovation and technology

Lance McMullan for Predictable Clean Energy from Ocean Tides (Juneau, Alaska)

A novel small-scale electricity turbine for generating low-cost, predictable renewable energy from ocean tidal currents.

851px version of WomanFlowershop.jpg
Spruce Root in Sitka, Alaska received a $5,000 Edgewalker prize for its work providing training and loans to Indigenous businesses in Southeast Alaska. Photo supplied.

Community development and finance

Marc Wheeler for Spruce Root: Restoring Rural Economies Across Língít Aaní (Sitka, Alaska)

Driving regenerative economies across Southeast Alaska through small business loan and business training programs, building entrepreneurship in rural, Indigenous communities.

Storytelling and knowledge

Brigette Scott McConville for traditional following of our fish (Warm Springs, Oregon)

Documenting stories of the fish species of the Columbia River, through video recordings of tribal Elders and fishermen sharing their lifeways, teachings and experiences working with sturgeon, spring salmon, sockeye, summer salmon, steelhead, fall salmon and coho salmon.

Systems and governance

Brandon Letsinger and Clare Atwell for Regenerate Cascadia (Seattle, Washington and Victoria, B.C.)

Designing and implementing new frameworks of governance, ecology and economy for the regeneration and health of our bioregion, culminating in a “bioregional activation tour” and a broader movement toward bioregionalism.

Youth engagement

Austin Picinich for Save Our Salmon mural initiative (Kirkland, Washington)

Youth-led initiative painting interactive, educational “Save Our Salmon Murals” along Pacific Northwest salmon streams, inspiring thousands of volunteer painters in multiple Pacific Northwest communities to help raise awareness to protect salmon.

‘Blown away’

“We were just blown away by the extraordinary regenerative projects and the leaders and innovators behind them who stepped forward to tell their stories of what’s working in Salmon Nation. It’s a testament to the creativity, heart and passion of those who call this bioregion home,” said Edward West, Edge Prize co-founder.

So who is backing this initiative, what is its purpose and how does this first round of Edgewalker network building fit in? As The Tyee’s Andrew Nikiforuk wrote back in 2021, Salmon Nation, funded in part by the U.S. NoVo Foundation, aims to “encourage conversations about what ought to happen on this well-watered landscape — instead of what can be extracted from the Pacific Northwest for the global economy.

“It also hopes to spark change by spotlighting stories about what works locally, and thereby plant seeds for change across hill and dale.... At some point a Salmon Nation Trust will raise serious capital to serve as an accelerator of economic development that must have public or nature benefits. The website favours the term ‘regenerative development.’”

Salmon Nation, by the way, is the apt name the organization applies to the bioregion of watersheds and coastal zones stretching from Alaska down to northern California.

We at The Tyee, who were early to advance the idea of solutions-focused journalism, think it’s important to imagine ourselves in British Columbia as part of this larger landscape where the next economy is being innovated and tested.

We have much to learn from fellow members of “Salmon Nation” who share similar ecosystems and understandings of the need to pivot to a regenerative economy.

Here’s to the Edge Prize winners. And to Edgewalkers everywhere. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Media, Environment

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Would You Save First If You Had to Evacuate Your Home?

Take this week's poll