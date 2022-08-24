How COVID Affected Canadians’ Mental Health

Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

Your $180 per year will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $180 per year is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Health
Coronavirus

How COVID Affected Canadians’ Mental Health

Many people already struggling were pushed to the edge, a new study finds.

Moira Wyton TodayTheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
A Black woman sits on a couch with her eyes closed, and her hands against her cheeks. She looks depressed.
Studies show that the pandemic has 'hammered' the mental health of marginalized, racialized and LGBTQ2SIA+ people, who already face higher levels of mental health issues due to racism and discrimination. Photo via Shutterstock.

[Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide and suicidal ideation. It may be triggering to some readers.]

Nearly one in five Canadians with serious mental health difficulties have contemplated suicide since the pandemic began, according to a new study from Statistics Canada.

That’s about five times more than the 4.3 per cent of people with moderate mental health difficulties. Less than one per cent of people with no mental health challenges considered suicide in the same time frame.

Concerns of rising suicide rates due to pandemic anxiety and isolation brought on by COVID-19 public health measures haven’t come true, according to multiple studies. Some even suggest the suicide rate has declined.

But the percentage of Canadians experiencing suicidal thoughts has risen from 2.7 to 4.2 per cent since 2019, according to an earlier spring study from Statistics Canada.

And the number of Canadians with high self-rated mental health has decreased during the pandemic from 67 per cent in 2019 to 58 per cent between late 2021 and early 2022.

Thursday’s findings show those already struggling have disproportionately borne the negative mental health impacts of the pandemic, including suicidal ideation.

“The percentage of people who had experienced suicidal ideation didn't change all that much from pre-pandemic to during the pandemic,” said Michelle Guerrero, an analyst at Statistics Canada and lead author of the paper.

“But what our study really highlighted is that this number drastically changes depending on your mental health difficulties.”

The study is based on the Survey on COVID-19 and Mental Health, which heard from over 23,000 adults in late 2020 and early 2021.

About two thirds of respondents didn’t have any mental health difficulties, while about a quarter had low-to-moderate difficulties and 8.8 per cent had severe challenges.

Guerrero and co-author Joel Barnes sought to understand how people in these three profiles fared during the pandemic.

Their findings noted that once someone had self-reported symptoms of one mental health difficulty, such as anxiety, they were more likely to report another, like depression or psychological distress.

“Many mental disorders commonly coexist and an increased risk of comorbidity of mental disorders is the norm, not the exception,” reads the study.

“Comorbidity of mental disorders amplifies an individual’s vulnerability.”

Negative impacts on mental health were also felt across classes, genders, ages and races.

But those most severely affected tended to be Black, Indigenous, younger or lower income people; women or people of colour.

“Severe” impacts include self-reported loneliness, loss of job or income, difficulty meeting needs and physical health problems in addition to suicidal ideation.

Previous studies have shown that the pandemic has “hammered” the mental health of marginalized, racialized and LGBTQ2SIA+ people, who already face higher levels of mental health issues due to racism and discrimination.

Thursday’s study also indicates that people older than 65 were somewhat cushioned from some of the negative mental health impacts that younger and more precariously employed or housed people experienced.

“Most older people perhaps are retired and so they're not experiencing that level of financial stress or difficulty that young people are,” said Guerrero.

Parents of young children were more likely to report emotional distress, tension with family members and difficulty meeting their family and financial obligations than people without children.

But parents were less likely to report suicidal ideation than their non-parenting peers.

While their paper could not assess the causes of many of these links, Guerrero and Barnes say their study suggests public health efforts towards preventing and responding to suicide ideation need to prioritize people with multiple diagnoses and challenges.

And when talking about the mental health impacts of the pandemic, it’s important to be clear who has been most affected.

“When we talk about the impact of the pandemic on people's lives, we really need to be specific on who we're talking about, because 65 per cent of our sample experienced no mental health difficulties, and they said they were okay,” said Guerrero.

“But for people who had mental health difficulties, it has been a very different experience.” [Tyee]

Read more: Health, Coronavirus

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Environmental Impacts Are Most Concerning to You This Summer?

Take this week's poll