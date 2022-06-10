BC Greens Launch Hearings on Health-Care ‘Crisis’

We're 183 people away from hitting our member drive goal by June 13. Will you join us?

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a non-profit organization which means that we invest every dollar back into our operations. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. From now until June 13, we’re looking for 500 more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

We're 183 people away from hitting our member drive goal by June 13. Will you join us?

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a non-profit organization which means that we invest every dollar back into our operations. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. From now until June 13, we’re looking for 500 more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Health
BC Politics

BC Greens Launch Hearings on Health-Care ‘Crisis’

The party’s two MLAs will tour the province this summer seeking solutions.

Moira Wyton TodayTheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
SoniaFurstenauPillarsProfile.jpg
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau: ‘Right now, people are struggling to have their basic needs met.’ Photo submitted.

The BC Green Party says urgent action is needed to address the province’s “collapsing” health-care system.

And its two MLAs are planning a series of meetings across the province this summer to hear from health-care workers and patients on solutions.

Emergency room and urgent-care clinic closures across the province have drawn attention to chronic staffing issues in the health-care system, made worse by COVID-19 pandemic-related illness and burnout among health-care workers.

With record numbers of British Columbians without a family doctor, the toxic drug crisis and questions about pandemic and lack of integrated mental health care, the Greens say urgent action is needed.

“Our health-care system, in the premier’s own words, is teetering,” said Green Leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau Thursday in Vancouver. “And the government has barely admitted there are problems.”

The current NDP government doesn’t have “a clear plan or vision of how to end our health-care crisis,” said Furstenau.

“Right now, people are struggling to have their basic needs met.”

Furstenau and Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen will tour the province this summer to hear directly from health-care workers and patients about what needs to be done.

Nearly one million — one in five — British Columbians don’t have a family doctor. That means health issues go unaddressed or unnoticed, and specialist care is difficult to access when needed.

The Greens say the NDP has failed to listen to doctors and health-care workers when making health-care policy, which Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth promised to do in an open letter he penned as health minister in 2000.

“Twenty-two years later, doctors are still trying to have their voices heard,” Furstenau said.

Doctors say low pay and the crunch of B.C.’s fee-for-service model are driving burnout amid high patient loads.

They have also criticized the urgent and primary care centres, championed by the NDP as a means of alleviating pressure on individual clinics and emergency rooms, as inefficient.

In May, Premier John Horgan called the lack of family doctors “a real problem.”

“What we need to do, it seems to me, is continue our work with family practice doctors,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said the same day.

The Greens supported the minority NDP government from 2017 to 2020 based on an agreement around key issues.

Since the 2020 election, the Greens have grilled the government on everything from its pandemic response to funding for primary and mental health care to its response to the toxic drug crisis.

Three non-partisan experts joined Furstenau and echoed her calls for a co-ordinated action plan.

“The primary care problem has led to so many problems across the board,” said Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, chief of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at BC Children’s Hospital, at the Greens event on Thursday.

Children and adults are waiting a long time for surgery and specialist care, or presenting at the emergency room with acute issues that could have been treated by a family doctor before they worsened, he said.

“Even as a heart surgeon, I have trouble accessing a [primary care] practitioner,” said Gandhi.

Erika Penner, a clinical psychologist and director at the BC Psychological Association said psychologists want to integrate into the primary care system to ease the burden on family doctors and get patients what they need.

“People in this province are suffering,” she said.

A 2020 pilot project proposal by the Greens to integrate psychologists into primary care teams and cover their services under MSP was not adopted by the province.

The announcement of the party’s summer tour came the same day as news that at least 161 people were killed by toxic drug poisonings in April.

The Greens have repeatedly called for an urgent rollout of safe supplies of criminalized street drugs to separate people from the poisoned supply.

A recent coroner’s death review panel found safe supply would be the most effective means of saving lives in the short term.

Gandhi stressed that the best way to improve the health-care system is to help people be well in the first place through access to stable housing and living wages and rates for provincial assistance.

Furstenau hopes the tour, which will have ten stops between June 16 and Sept. 24, keeps up pressure on the government to act.

“What I would expect is a plan,” she said. [Tyee]

Read more: Health, BC Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Financially Contribute to Online News Media?

Take this week's poll