BC Promises More COVID Home Tests

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡
The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Coronavirus
  |  
BC Politics

BC Promises More COVID Home Tests

Program will start with people over 70 on Friday.

Moira Wyton Today | TheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
COVIDTestingSign.jpg
Health Minister Adrian Dix said access to testing will help the province deal with the Omicron variant. Photo by Chris Yarzab, Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0.

British Columbia will provide more COVID-19 rapid tests this week as the Omicron variant wanes and the province moves to a pandemic strategy based on individuals assessing their own risks.

Those 70 and older will be able to pick up their first free package of five test kits from a number of pharmacies as soon as Friday. They will be entitled to another kit every four weeks.

As supplies increase, the government will expand the program based on age, officials said Wednesday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the new approach “will particularly assist those who are most vulnerable to get a test.”

Dix said B.C. will receive three million tests each week for the next four weeks for a total of 12 million tests, 865,000 of which will be distributed to pharmacies. The province has distributed about 14.8 million tests to date.

Rapid antigen tests measure a person’s viral load and are much less sensitive than PCR tests, which require lab analysis.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said people should use the tests when they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or before going to visit an older friend or family member.

“This is something that people can use to help manage their own risk around them,” she said

A negative rapid antigen test result doesn’t mean people should engage in risky behaviour, she said, but a positive result is a red light calling for caution.

“They are a tool in our toolkit,” said Henry, who said they will help B.C. transition to a “sustainable” COVID-19 management strategy outlined last week.

While other provinces like Alberta and Ontario began distributing test kits to the public in December, British Columbia focused rapid tests on high-risk settings like long-term care, places with COVID outbreaks and essential workplaces.

Rapid tests also began to be distributed to students, staff and teachers in K-to-12 schools and post-secondaries earlier this month.

Some experts criticized the province’s earlier decison to limit tests.

Henry said wastewater surveillance to detect the spread of the virus will be increased.

But rapid tests will help the public assess their own individual risk more carefully.

Dix said the province’s approach will “prioritize the people most at risk.” [Tyee]

Read more: Coronavirus, BC Politics

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Trudeau Should Have Invoked the Emergencies Act?

Take this week's poll