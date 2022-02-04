One in Four British Columbians Have Encountered Pandemic Hate

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Coronavirus

One in Four British Columbians Have Encountered Pandemic Hate

BC’s human rights commissioner is now collecting stories in a detailed public survey.

Christopher Cheung 4 Feb 2022 | TheTyee.ca

Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee. Follow him on Twitter at @bychrischeung.
HatredIsVirusSign.jpg
‘An ugly and disturbing trend.’ BC’s human rights commissioner Kasari Govender has launched an inquiry into pandemic hate. Photo courtesy of Jason Leung via Unsplash.

One in four British Columbians have experienced or witnessed a hate incident since the start of the pandemic, according to a new poll by British Columbia’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner.

The troubling finding comes in the wake of increased anti-Asian attacks and gender-based violence reported by police and community groups during the pandemic.

The commissioner’s office has now launched a public survey as part of its inquiry into pandemic hate to collect more detailed information: everything from who’s being targeted, where hate incidents are occurring and how people are experiencing trauma.

“It is an ugly and disturbing trend,” said commissioner Kasari Govender. “That’s why we are conducting a public inquiry into hate in the pandemic and why we need to hear from people who have firsthand experiences of hate. We want to ensure our recommendations are rooted in the experiences of those most impacted.”

The survey, open until March 6, can be found here. The survey is anonymous, available in 15 languages online and 25 languages over the phone.

There are historical roots for blaming illness on people from a particular racial background or country, says Govender. But aside from race, the survey also investigates characteristics such as religion, gender identity, disability, Indigeneity, sexual orientation and poverty or homelessness as bases for hate.

Hate incidents, as defined for the purposes of the inquiry, are actions and speech rooted in prejudice that, in the view of the person who experiences or witnesses it, targets a person of a group, causing significant dehumanization, degradation, humiliation, injury or silence.

The survey goes far beyond the explicit hate incidents that have captured international headlines, such as physical assaults paired with comments like, “Go back to Asia.”

It also includes abuses of power by people in authority; incidents of people being denied the same treatment as others; and hate speech online.

The survey asks for information about the specific community and setting where an incident of hate occurred, whether online or in a public space such as a bus or park.

The survey is both very detailed and open-ended.

This is the first public effort to survey British Columbians about their experiences with hate during the pandemic, though a few community organizations have already been doing so.

A coalition led by the Chinese Canadian National Council’s Toronto Chapter documented over 1,000 incidents of anti-Asian racism between March 10, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

The report found that 44 per cent of those incidents took place in B.C., and 40 per cent in Ontario. It was a startling find, because B.C.’s Asian population is about one-third the size of Ontario’s.

Organizations that work with Asian Canadians have told Govender that many seniors have become afraid of going out alone or at night.

Another survey by Ending Violence Association of Canada found that almost half of gender-based violence workers noticed an increase in the prevalence and severity of violence.

There is police data, too. Statistics Canada did a nationwide tally and found 2,669 hate crimes were reported in 2020, up 37 per cent from the year before.

Hate crimes, according to the province, are likely to be the most underreported offenses.

Govender’s office launched its year-long inquiry back in August, starting with hearings from community groups, and the challenges of reporting hate was one of the key topics that emerged.

“Communities subject to hate might have less trust in the police as an institution, because it might not be able to give folks the responses or remedies they’re looking for,” she said. “Police follow the criminal standard for hate, which is a very high standard.”

Reporting a hate incident to community groups collecting data, on the other hand, is not about holding perpetrators to account in the same way as police do (though the province encourages residents to report all hate incidents to police).

Instead, community groups focus more on providing support to individuals who have experienced hate, and they turn the reports they receive into recommendations on how to combat hate from a systemic perspective.

Still, despite how easy or challenging an institution makes it to report hate, individuals sometimes face internal barriers that stop them from telling someone.

Doris C., one of the leaders behind the survey of Asian Canadians, told The Tyee last year that a person called her mother a racial slur at a London Drugs and her mother “didn’t even see it as racism.”

“It becomes so engrained,” said Doris, “putting our heads down not to make a fuss. We might not even recognize [our own experiences] or name it as racism.” Doris didn’t share her name in full because she received harassment for launching the project — yet another sign of hate.

Govender stresses the importance of documenting lived experiences so that we have a clearer picture of how hate has increased and affected B.C. residents during the pandemic.

“This isn’t a process where you need to prove that something happened to you,” she said of the survey. “This is really about understanding what individual experiences have been.”

The survey can be taken online here and is available in 15 languages. It can also be taken over the phone in 25 languages; see link above for more information. It is open until March 6. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Have You Relocated During the Pandemic?

Take this week's poll