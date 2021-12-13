BC Government Defends Failure to Halt Rising Drug Deaths

We hope you found this article interesting, enough to read to the bottom. Help us publish more in 2022.

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past two years, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

We’re on a mission to add 650 new monthly supporters to our ranks to help us have another year of impactful journalism – will you join us?

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Help us hit our year-end target of 650 new monthly supporters and join Tyee Builders today.
We’re looking for 650 new monthly supporters to fund our newsroom – are you one of them?

Small independent news media are having a moment – we’re gaining supporters, winning awards, and publishing more impactful journalism than ever. We’re starting to see glimmers of a hopeful future for independent journalism in Canada.

The Tyee works for our readers, because we are funded by you. We don’t lock our articles behind a paywall, and we focus all of our energy into publishing original, in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else. It’s our full-time job because readers pay us to do it.

Over the last two years, we’ve been able to double our staff team and publish more than ever. We’re gearing up for another year and we need to know how much we are working with. Thousands of Tyee readers have signed up to support our independent newsroom through our Tyee Builders program, and we’re inviting you to join.

From now until Dec. 31, we’re aiming to bring aboard 650 new monthly supporters to The Tyee to help us do even more in 2022.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Help us hit our year-end target of 650 new monthly supporters and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Health
  |  
BC Politics

BC Government Defends Failure to Halt Rising Drug Deaths

Chief coroner says the lack of effective action to save lives will be a ‘stain on our province for decades to come.’

Moira Wyton Today | TheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
SheilaMalcomson.jpg
Minister Sheila Malcolmson acknowledged in a Tyee interview that the health-care system has failed to keep up with rising toxic drug crisis. Photo: BC government.

As British Columbia records more toxic drug deaths than ever, the minister responsible defended what experts and advocates have called a delayed and inadequate response to B.C.’s six-year-old public health emergency.

“We are in two public health emergencies, compounded by decades of stigma and isolation and alienation from health care from some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson said in an interview with The Tyee Thursday.

“We are making up lost ground.”

The same day, the BC Coroners Service confirmed 201 people died of poisoned drugs in October, the highest number ever.

And after 10 months, 2021 is already the second consecutive most fatal year on record with 1,782 lives lost. Last year, 1,765 people died.

In the nearly six years since toxic drug deaths were declared a public health emergency, the rate of deaths has doubled to 41.2 per 100,000. More than 8,500 British Columbians have died in that time. Toxic drugs are the leading cause of unnatural deaths in B.C., more than car accidents, homicide and suicide combined.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said the slow response to the toxic drug crisis will be a “stain on our province for decades to come.”

“Simply put, we are failing,” Lapointe said Thursday. “This crisis is not going to turn itself around, this crisis needs some true intervention on a meaningful provincial scale.”

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau again called for an emergency all-party legislative committee to expedite legislation “to end the brutal loss of life.”

“That would take politics out of the process, and we can be bold,” said Furstenau in an interview, noting a similar committee facilitated a rapid government response to COVID-19.

The BC Liberals also renewed their calls for more addiction treatment beds and for a similar all-party committee to take immediate action to stop deaths.

"We need action, concerted and focused action, that attacks the problem — not empty words," said MLA Trevor Halford, Opposition critic for mental health and addictions in a Thursday news release.

Malcolmson acknowledged there is much more work to be done. But she did not indicate her ministry would be changing course despite the evidence its current strategy has failed to curb deaths.

Without any budget to administer its own programs, Malcolmson’s ministry has also been criticized as a way to deflect criticism from the Health Ministry, which is ultimately responsible for administering overdose prevention programs through health authorities.

Asked whether the current number of deaths represented a failure in her mandate or warranted her resignation, Malcolmson did not directly answer the question and ended the interview.

“The fact that the drug toxicity increases are outpacing the ability of our health-care system to implement solutions and set up resources within health care is tragic, and something that just further reinforces our determination to do more,” she said before hanging up.

Furstenau said Malcolmson needs to be transparent about how she is measuring success in her ministry’s response, and what accountability will look like if she does not achieve it.

If its main metric is the number of toxic drug deaths decreasing, then “no, the ministry has not achieved its goal,” she said.

Lapointe said new and potent combinations of criminalized substances like fentanyl, carfentanil and benzodiazepines continue to escalate the crisis and increase deaths.

Lapointe has called for rapid access to safe, regulated supplies of criminalized substances, known as safe supply, to prevent deaths by separating people from the increasingly toxic drug supply.

“We have not seen a rollout of safe supply on a scale commensurate with the risk to health and safety in our province,” said Lapointe, noting that co-op models, compassion clubs and other solutions need government support to reach as many people as possible.

“There is intent, there is good will, there are plans. To my mind, they’re not urgent enough.”

Malcolmson pointed to the province’s expansion of prescribed safe supply, which it began in March 2020 in response to the pandemic and said it would expand again in September 2020.

But that promised expansion in the program did not come until 10 months later in July. In that time, at least 1,694 more people died of toxic drugs.

Drug user advocates and experts said the new measures were too small and too slow.

Malcolmson said the benefits of the expanded program would be seen in the “weeks and months” ahead.

Furstenau said blaming delays on “lost ground” before the government’s time in power would be acceptable “maybe in year one, but not in year five.”

Lapointe, whose agency’s mandate is to investigate the cause of death and make recommendations for death prevention, declined to place blame on any individual or organization.

But she said without widespread access to low-barrier safe supply, other government efforts to decriminalize personal possession of substances and expand treatment and recovery options for people with substance use disorder will not end this crisis.

“As long as people are dependent on the for-profit, unregulated illicit drug market, their lives are in jeopardy,” said Lapointe. [Tyee]

Read more: Health, BC Politics

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Are You Preparing for the Next Climate Disaster?

Take this week's poll