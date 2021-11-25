Child Poverty Report Shows Income Gap Between Parents Is Growing

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Gender + Sexuality

Child Poverty Report Shows Income Gap Between Parents Is Growing

Poverty in BC is also highly gendered: ‘It is mothers’ poverty that we need to tackle to shift the dial.’

Katie Hyslop Today | TheTyee.ca

Katie Hyslop is a reporter for The Tyee. Find them on Twitter @Kehyslop or reach them here.
COVER.Adrienne-Montani.jpg
Adrienne Montani of First Call. The organization helps track the rates of child poverty in BC. Photo via First Call.

The latest child poverty report card for British Columbia shows a slight decrease in overall rates, slipping from 18.5 per cent of kids living in poverty in last year’s report, to 18 per cent this year.

That means around 156,000 children live in poverty in B.C. today.

But new data included in this year’s report, which relies on 2019 Statistics Canada tax-filer data, the most recent data available, shows income inequality among parents with children under 18 is growing.

This measure does not include family assets like real estate and stocks, which could even further divide B.C.’s richest and poorest families.

The report shows the richest B.C. families with kids earned 24 times what the poorest did in 2019. But the inequality was particularly stark for single parent-led families, where the top earners brought home 54 times the income that the poorest single parents did.

The report divides income earners into 10 levels or deciles, with the 10th being the highest earners and the first being the poorest.

“The real inflation in that gap is the highest decile. So there are some very wealthy families with children in this province who far outstrip the incomes of the ninth or eighth decile of income,” said Adrienne Montani, provincial co-ordinator for First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society, which put out the report in collaboration with SPARC BC and Campaign 2000.

With a 49-per-cent child poverty rate, single parent-led families had the highest poverty levels among families with children in B.C. First Nations’ families living on reserve were a distant but still significant second with a 41-per-cent child poverty rate.

In comparison, only 10 per cent of households with two parents were living in poverty in B.C. in 2019. Looking specifically at children, 55 per cent of poor children in B.C. live with single parents, while 45 per cent have two parents at home.

Eighty per cent of all single-parent families in B.C. are led by women, and for the first time the report showed income breakdowns between male and female-led single parent homes.

The median income for all female-led single families was $46,990 in 2019, about 70 per cent of what the median single dad income was at $66,830. In fact, at all income brackets single dads earned thousands to tens of thousands of dollars more annually than single moms.

For all low-income single families, the incomes were even smaller, with a median income of just under $25,000 for a single parent with two kids — $14,000 below the poverty line for a family of that size.

It’s a clear indication that B.C.’s child poverty problem is actually a women’s poverty problem, says Viveca Ellis, provincial organizer for Single Mothers’ Alliance BC.

“The big secret is that the majority of children in poverty in British Columbia are in poverty because their mothers are in poverty,” she said. “It is mothers’ poverty that we need to tackle to shift the dial.”

In an emailed statement, Nicholas Simons, minister of social development and poverty reduction, said one child living in poverty is too much. But the number of kids living in poverty in B.C. has been steadily decreasing since 2017.

“I am very pleased that many steps we are taking as a government reflect the priorities identified in the report, including strengthening employment standards, introducing sick leave, increasing the minimum wage, improving access to child care and raising social assistance rates,” he said.

Simons noted the 2019 data doesn’t take into account the government’s $175 increase to monthly welfare and disability rates introduced in the spring, which benefited 300,000 people, including 49,000 children.

However, the child poverty report card notes single and two-parent households on income assistance were living $10,000 to $17,000 below the poverty line in 2019, a gap that an extra $2,100 a year won’t close.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its associated job losses are likely to make the situation even more dire for families with young children in the future report cards showing 2020 and 2021 data.

Government data already shows that women, people working for minimum wage and racialized people were hit the hardest by job losses and were less likely to find more work than men overall. This includes families with children under 18, particularly those who depended on child care to be able to work.

“If child care was closed for a while, or they were scared to send their kids to child care or they lost their job and couldn’t afford anything, all of that will definitely have an impact,” Montani said.

The report card comes with 26 recommendations to eliminate child poverty in the province. To close the income inequality gaps specifically, Montani points to:

Also necessary, Ellis said, are free transit for low-income people, expediting the $10-a-Day child-care plan to provide child-care spaces much sooner, and a push for basic health and dental coverage for all low-income people.

She said that legal aid must fully fund services for family law, as a number of women become low-income single mothers after escaping violent partners. This is the subject of a constitutional challenge by the Single Mothers’ Alliance that is set to go to court in 2022.

Ellis noted that parents without legal status who had babies in Canada are not able to access federal or provincial child benefits that helped lift over 66,600 B.C. children out of poverty in 2019.

She said the province must put a gendered lens on its poverty reduction initiatives and focus on the reasons that women enter and stay in poverty.

“We absolutely have an opportunity to address this now, particularly with our federal government investment in feminist pandemic recovery response work,” she said.

“And I believe it’s through the work we’re doing now around the feminist pandemic recovery that we can also tackle a lot of policy that needs to evolve, that has been contributing to the child poverty rate in B.C.” [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Are You Preparing for the Next Climate Disaster?

Take this week's poll