Where They Stand: The Parties on Fossil Fuel Subsidies

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Canada needs more independent media. And independent media needs you.

Did you know that most news organizations in Canada are owned by just a handful of companies? And that these companies have been shutting down newsrooms and laying off reporters continually over the past few decades?

Fact-based, credible journalism is essential to our democracy. Unlike many other newsrooms across the country, The Tyee’s independent newsroom is stable and growing.

How are we able to do this? The Tyee Builder program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip into our editorial budget so that we can keep doing what we do best: fact-based, in-depth reporting on issues that matter to our readers. No paywall. No junk. Just good journalism.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to be Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Energy
  |  
Election 2021
  |  
Environment

Where They Stand: The Parties on Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Canada spends $18 billion supporting its oil and gas industry. That should be an election wedge issue, says analysts.

Michelle Gamage Today | TheTyee.ca

Michelle Gamage is a Vancouver-based journalist with an environmental focus who regularly reports on climate for The Tyee. Find her on Twitter @Michelle_Gamage.
TMXYellowCranes.jpg
The Liberals pledge to cut carbon emissions — but they spent $4.5 billion to ensure a pipeline expansion went ahead. Photo via Trans Mountain.

If federal parties are serious about taking on climate change, they need to stop giving money to the oil and gas industry, according to two climate experts.

This year two global authorities, the International Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released landmark reports saying the world needs to stop all new fossil fuel developments by the end of this year, and immediately start phasing out the use of all oil, gas and coal.

For Canada, that means ending its annual $18-billion payments to the oil and gas industry through subsidies and supports, says Julia Levin, senior climate and energy program manager with Environmental Defence.

It also means radically reducing the amount of energy we consume, which includes overhauling our economy and retrofitting our homes, says David Hughes, an earth scientist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives with more than four decades of experience studying energy.

“After the IEA report, we know there can be no new spending on oil, gas or coal,” Levin says. “We need to see the federal government commit to eliminating all subsidies and supports, and to eliminate all public financing through its Crown corporations, pension funds and the Bank of Canada.”

Environmental Defence crunched government spending in an April report and found there’s likely more than $18 billion a year funnelled into the oil and gas sector because a lot of the spending happens through Crown corporations, which are less transparent in spending reports. It singled out Export Development Canada as a major source of financial support for the sector.

In 2018, the IPCC said the world had to band together to try and keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 C to avoid catastrophic impacts.

The 2021 IPCC report says the world is on track to blow past that limit, meaning this summer — with heat waves, wildfires, droughts and now hurricanes — could become the new normal. And it could even get worse.

“Any subsidies the government provides pushes us further away from the ability to limit global warming to 1.5 C,” Levin says. “When it comes to government dollars it’s a zero-sum game: every dollar spent on the oil and gas sector is a dollar that can’t go towards climate solutions.”

Levin says giving public money also sends mixed messages to the oil and gas sector.

On the one hand, there’s the price on carbon — which Levin points out only applies to a small portion of industrial emissions and not at all to emissions produced when exported fossil fuels are burned, which makes up 80 per cent of total emissions involved in oil and gas production.

On the other hand, there are fossil fuel subsidies, which can give $19 back per tonne of emissions, compared to the carbon taxes of $18 to $30 per tonne in different Canadian provinces, according to an Environmental Defence report.

Hughes says if Canada wants to hit its climate targets, it needs to cancel its pipeline projects, end all subsidies and supports for fossil fuels and start pouring money into building retrofits while we learn to live with a lot less electricity.

Canada’s economy will have to transition one way or another. Fossil fuels are a limited resource, so they’ll run out eventually — and Hughes says renewable energy won’t be able to fill the gap left by phasing out oil, gas and coal.

Hughes says he’s alarmed to hear governments and environmental organizations say renewable energy will solve the climate crisis. Renewables have their part to play, but we should call them “rebuildables” because of the maintenance, mining and replacement that they’ll need, he says.

“A really huge part of the solution is energy efficiency; we have to reduce consumption as much as possible,” Hughes says.

Here’s where the major political parties stand on subsidies, renewables and retrofits.

Conservative Party of Canada

The Conservative platform supports the oil and gas sector as a “critical part of our economy.”

In a recent report, Hughes notes oil and gas production increased by 47 per cent from 2000–2019 (the latest available data set year), but royalty payments collected in Canada fell by 45 per cent. The number of jobs in the sector also shrunk by 50,000 from peak 2014 levels of 226,460 — and are unlike to go back up, he says. The oil and gas sector makes up one per cent of overall Canadian employment, he adds.

The Conservative platform suggests renewable energy could come from renewable natural gas and plastics, where “technology will allow us to turn plastics — even non-recyclable plastics — into valuable products like chemicals and renewable fuels.” Hughes says that doesn’t sound like a zero-carbon solution.

The platform pledges to make a national building code to support net-zero buildings and retrofits — but says the country lacks the skilled workers needed to retrofit all buildings in Canada by 2050.

Liberal Party of Canada

The Liberals say they would eliminate fossil fuel subsidies by 2023 and develop a plan to phase out public financing for the oil and gas sector, including from Crown corporations.

Hughes notes the Liberal government first committed to this when it signed the 2016 Paris Agreement, and has since spent $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and ensure its expansion goes ahead.

The Liberal platform says the party would invest $5 billion to “advance clean power generation, transmission and storage,” and $1 billion over five years to modernize the electrical grid.

That’s “chicken feed” compared to what’s needed, Hughes says.

The party says Canada’s power would be net-zero emissions by 2035 — which Hughes says is a possible target considering 80 per cent of the country’s power is already from hydro and nuclear — and that it’ll offer $5,000 and $40,000 grants to retrofit homes and buildings.

New Democratic Party

The NDP says it would immediately eliminate all fossil fuel subsidies. Its platform links to the Environmental Defence report that found Canada spent $18 billion in fossil fuel subsidies and support in 2020.

The party also says all Canadian electricity would be net zero by 2030 and 100-per-cent non-emitting by 2040. By 2025, all new buildings would be net-zero, and by 2050 Canada would have retrofitted all its buildings.

Hughes says this platform has some good ideas, but lacks details.

Green Party of Canada

The Green platform also says it would end all fossil fuel subsidies, wind down the fossil fuel industry to end the extraction of oil and gas — with oilsands production ending between 2030 and 2035 — and ban hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

Hughes says more than 80 per cent of North American gas comes from fracking and that immediately banning fracking could send Canadian utility companies scrambling to provide power during the winter.

The Greens say they would create a national renewable energy electricity grid and that 100 per cent of Canadian electricity would come from renewables by 2030.

Hughes says it would be possible to be emissions-free by 2030. But he notes nuclear power isn’t considered renewable, so he “highly doubts” the country could be powered by just renewables by then. The Greens have also pledged to ban new nuclear power projects.

The Greens also propose a “national green retrofit” of existing residential, commercial, institutional and industrial buildings and for all new buildings and renovations to meet net-zero standards by 2030. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Vaccine Passports Will Bridge the Gap in Immunization Rates?

Take this week's poll