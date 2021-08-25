Restoring the Family Ties Broken by Residential School

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics – our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Fact-based reporting has never been more important. We need your help to publish it.

Since the start of the pandemic, news sites, including ours, have seen a surge in readership. More than ever before, people are seeking out trusted sources of information about where they live to keep them updated and explain the complex problems we are facing.

And we are happy to work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems. We’re also happy to make all of this crucial reporting open and accessible for everyone to read instead of locking it behind a paywall.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because we have the support of our readers. Over five thousand readers support The Tyee with a monthly contribution, which goes directly to our editorial budget.

We’ve been able to meet the moment and grow our team in this challenging year because more readers than ever before are stepping up to support our work.

Help grow our newsroom and bring more independent media to Canada. You choose the amount that works for you, and you can cancel at any time.

Join Tyee Builders and support made-in-Canada independent media. Click here to join now.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Indigenous
  |  
Rights + Justice

Restoring the Family Ties Broken by Residential School

With the help of a Vancouver Public Library genealogy program, Indigenous people are redrawing family trees, connecting with their culture and reuniting with relatives.

Jen St. Denis Today | TheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is The Tyee’s Downtown Eastside reporter. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
DeborahCookFamily.jpeg
Deborah Cook’s family photos represent three generations of residential school survivors. Clockwise from left: Cook's paternal grandparents, Job and Emily Clark, who attended Thomas Crosby Boys and Thomas Crosby Girls in Port Simpson. Cook's father Philip Clark, who attended Coqualeetza near Chilliwack. Cook as a child when she attended Alberni Indian Residential School near Port Alberni. Photos supplied by Deborah Cook.

Deborah Cook recalls attending family funerals as an adult, and being surprised to bump into friends she’d made at residential school at Port Alberni.

“It would be like, ‘Hey, I'm glad to see you. I haven't seen you since they closed the school down, but why are you here?’” she said. “And they would say, ‘It's because this is my family.’”

They were more than friends: they were related to her, cousins or sometimes aunts or uncles. Knowledge about their family ties had been taken from them when they were forced to attend residential schools. The colonial institutions separated Indigenous children from their parents and culture for 10 months of the year, provided little education and left students with deep emotional scars from the abuse many endured at the facilities.

The discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at Indian residential schools this year has also highlighted what was already well-known in First Nations communities: the so-called schools were deadly for Indigenous children.

But the destruction of Indigenous people’s knowledge of their own family relations didn’t start with the residential school system, Cook said. Family relationships were emphasized in Oral Tradition at the beginning of every potlatch, an important ceremony for many B.C. First Nations. Potlatches were banned by the Canadian government between 1885 and 1951 as part of a colonial effort to destroy Indigenous culture.

“At the beginning of every potlatch, they introduce births and deaths within the families. So that you could come away with knowing that part of your history, your family,” said Cook, a member of the Nisga’a Nation who also has ties to the Huu-ay-aht First Nation through marriage.

“But once that was outlawed, and then the children taken to attend residential school, the churches and the government weren't interested in making sure we children know our families. We were never taught that.”

Cook is now using a program developed by the Vancouver Public Library to retrace those lost connections. Participants in the Connection to Kith and Kin program work with librarians and archivists to access the census, death records, military service records and other documentation to build out a complete family tree, sometimes stretching back generations. The program is based out of the VPL’s Britannia branch, although sessions have been taking place over Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research process can be more difficult for Indigenous people because racist colonial practices like residential school and the ’60s Scoop disrupted and disconnected families, and can make searching for records harder.

Doing the research can bring up painful emotions, so the program has been designed to include Elders who can support people emotionally and culturally.

“This is a very colonial system, the way all the records were kept, and people could be experiencing trauma just with finding certain records,” said Noreen Ma, the head of the VPL’s Britannia branch and the co-ordinator of the Connection to Kith and Kin program.

“These were written by Indian agents... and there wasn't any sensitivity. If you were Indigenous, then in some of the census sheets, you would be recorded as ‘R’ for ‘red,’ or they might list someone or the ancestor of someone as a ‘savage.’”

Daniel Cook, Deborah’s son, provides technical support for the program, but he also participated in one of the sessions with his mom. Seeing the slapdash way census-takers wrote down information about Indigenous families was a “rage moment” for him, he said. But despite encountering names written incorrectly, he and his mom were still able to use the records to piece together information.

“I got to learn a bit about one ancestor owning a hotel,” Cook said. “I was like, 'Oh that's cool — what happened, where's our hotel right now?'”

851px version of DeborahCookFather.jpeg
A family photo includes Deborah's Clark's father, Philip Cook, as a young child (circled). Photo supplied by Deborah Cook.

Around 75 people have taken part in the program since it began in 2018, Ma said, and some participants have been able to use the information they’ve researched to be able to apply for Indian status (a designation in Canada’s Indian Act) for themselves and other family members. People with Indian status are eligible for benefits like on-reserve housing and extended health benefits.

Participants in the program work at their own pace, with librarians and archivists on hand to help out when people run into research roadblocks. Librarians are able to go beyond the standard genealogical tools like Ancestry.ca, and have sometimes been able to reach out to the churches that ran residential schools and other institutions to get records that might help fill in the gaps.

For Marvin Delorme, participating in the program led to a reunion with family he hadn’t seen in decades. Delorme lives in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood and first heard of the program through a notice on the bulletin board of the nə́c̓aʔmat ct Strathcona library branch. Delorme said he left his home in Grande Cache, Alberta, in 1983 and then spent years lost in alcoholism, moving around the Prairies and B.C. and unable to truly connect with his family.

Delorme has been sober for the past 19 years, but it was participating in the Connection to Kith and Kin program that set him on the path to reconnect with his parents and sisters. When a reporter interviewed him for a story about the program in the Globe and Mail, he sent the article to his sister on Facebook. She reached out, inviting him to come for a visit, and in 2020 he was able to make the trip back to see his parents and sisters.

Delorme said he always thought his entire family was Cree, displaced from the area that became Jasper National Park in 1916. But he learned that some of his ancestors are also Métis, and hailed from places like Quebec and Saskatchewan. Learning about his Métis relations, he suddenly understood why it had been common to hear people speaking Michif as well as Cree when he was growing up.

“I never really could understand why they would speak this foreign language in our community,” Delorme said. “But that’s who we were.”

Cook said she’s now on the hunt for the military service records for her husband’s father, who fought in the Second World War. She said she’s hoping to find out where he did his training, how long he was stationed overseas and where.

Cook is a third-generation residential school survivor: she attended Port Alberni Residential School, her father was sent to Coqualeetza near Chilliwack, and his parents went to Crosby Girls’ and Boys’ Home near Lax Kw’alaams.

“They stole family. They stole my family. I never really feel good about that — besides the fact that they never let me grow up with my own brother and sisters in one house with my parents,” Cook said.

As she’s done more research, more and more names that are familiar to her from residential school have popped up on her family tree. And she’s remembering relatives who would ask her who she was and who her parents were when she came home for the summer, then explain how they were related.

“As a little girl I wouldn't be that interested and say, ‘Oh well hey, you teach me my family tree, I want to know how we’re related,’” Cook said.

“Now that I'm old enough, I want to learn all about it.”

If you are an Indian Residential School survivor, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Looking Forward to the Office Return?

Take this week's poll