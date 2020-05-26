Lawrence Martin Watchdogs Washington, DC. What Would You Ask Him?

Will Donald Trump be re-elected on Nov. 3? How dirty will he fight? How divided will he leave the country? If Trump loses the election, would he hand-over power willingly?

What role will the media play? What about Russian interference? Will Facebook and Twitter sit on their hands? Will young people vote?

Is Donald Trump crazy, or crazy like a fox? Why do so many Republicans support him so blindly? Who are the real powerbrokers in U.S. politics?

How has COVID-19 changed the election landscape? What does the U.S. election mean for Canada?

On Thursday afternoon we’ll have Lawrence Martin, the Globe and Mail’s columnist in Washington, D.C., available to answer these and other questions in a video interview.

You are invited to get in on the conversation by sending us a question of your own.

For more than 30 years, Martin has reported on politics from Ottawa, Montreal, Moscow and now — for a second time — the capital of the United States. With connections and access to Congress and the White House that are unmatched by any other Canadian journalist, Martin knows what’s going on — and why.

In addition to his columns, Lawrence Martin is the author of numerous books, the most recent being Harperland: The Politics of Control. He has written six national bestsellers.

Martin will be interviewed as part of the Salt Spring Forum’s series of video-recorded discussions with experts on all things related to COVID-19 and beyond.

If you have a question that you would like to ask Lawrence Martin, please email forum@saltspringforum.com no later than 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 28. Please include your name with your question!

The finished video will be available from May 31 at: www.saltspringforum.com.

The Tyee will post it with a written summary in the days shortly after.

The Tyee has previously partnered with Salt Spring Forum to present video interviews with physician and author Kevin Patterson, China historian Timothy Brook, climate change author and activist Bill McKibben, Canada’s Amnesty International secretary Alex Neve, and physician and former federal minister Jane Philpott.