Tyee News

Hang with Dorothy Woodend Wednesday. She Has Three Things to Share

It’s the latest in our series of Zoom get-togethers with Tyee folks.

Emma Cooper Today | TheTyee.ca

Emma Cooper is The Tyee's outreach manager.
Three Things with Dorothy Woodend
Tyee culture editor Dorothy Woodend invites you to discuss Three Things with her online this Wednesday. This is gonna be fun.

Dorothy Woodend is next up in our new series Three Things — enjoyable chances to get to know folks at The Tyee a little better.

As our award-winning culture editor, Dorothy’s job description is pretty broad. She might let fly at liars whose pants are on fire, survey a hilarious range of home haircuts or righteously denounce silence about violence against women. And when she finally learned how to drive, she invited everyone to ride in her back seat.

On Wednesday, join Dorothy online as she shares her Three Things topic. Hint: it’s about different cultural adaptations, with a focus on the flourishing (and occasionally weird) aspects of people’s creativity that have emerged during lockdown. She’ll reference the proliferation of online programming and more crafty initiatives such as The Tyee Maps Project.

My conversation with Dorothy will happen live on May 27 at 1 p.m. PST. You can be there (digitally) by registering here.

You can also catch the live video on our Facebook page or on our YouTube channel.

This will be the second time we try this. The first Three Things was a lot of fun and enlightening, too. Tyee reporter Christopher Cheung started with an empty pop can and progressed to some of the stories Chris has covered about the people who are often underrepresented in media — homeless folks, frontline workers and immigrants. Audience members appreciated hearing Chris’s perspective on the importance of directly connecting with people and how he gets to the heart of a story.

Dorothy has been with The Tyee since 2004. She’s worked in a variety of cultural disciplines, from producing contemporary dance and new music concerts to running a small press. She’s worked with the Vancouver International Film Festival, the Whistler Film Festival and the National Film Board of Canada and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and The Vancouver Film Critics Circle. Dorothy is also the senior festival advisor for DOXA Documentary Film Festival in Vancouver.

Just to remind:

Register for Wednesday’s livestream here.

Or catch the live video on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

See you there! [Tyee]

