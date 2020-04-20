Essential Workers: Risk and Resistance

From time to time The Tyee team gathers the best stories on the web addressing one aspect of the COVID-19 epidemic. Today, reports about workers facing risk to provide key services to keep society functioning.

What it’s like to work in…

What Led to Alberta's Biggest Outbreak? Cargill Meat Plant's Hundreds of COVID-19 Cases

(CBC)

Worries for mega-project sites as…

THE THREAT GROWS FOR MINING AND CONSTRUCTION WORKERS.

BC and Saskatchewan Issue COVID-19 Warnings Following Outbreak at Alberta Oilsands Site

(Globe and Mail)

When this happened last week…

Coronavirus: 38 Toronto Bus Drivers Refuse to Work, Cite Workplace Safety Concerns

(Global News)

The rebellion in Toronto reflected…

‘Don't Get on the Bus If You Don't Need to': Bus Driver Speaks out about Bad Passenger Behaviour

(CTV News)

And just to our south…

Hit Hard by COVID-19, Transit Workers Call for Shutdowns

(Citylab)

Struggling to stay in business...

'Exploiting Restaurants': Owners Say Delivery Apps Are Gouging Them

(CTV News)

So you’re probably wondering…

WHAT’S THE MORAL WAY TO DO TAKEOUT?

Is It Ethically Okay to Get Food Delivered Right Now?

(The Atlantic)

COVID-19 Risk Hangs Over the Heads of Resource, Construction Workers

You’ve also likely wondered…

‘It Feels Like a War Zone’: As More of Them Die, Grocery Workers Increasingly Fear Showing up at Work

(Washington Post)

They live here but work in the U.S., so…

Canadian Nurses Who Work in the United States Are Being Made to Pick a Side

(Washington Post)

Okay, hairdressers may not be ‘essential’ but…

Vancouver Man Launches Campaign to Help Hairdressers

(CTV News)

